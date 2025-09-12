3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

These hidden gems have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts and enable them to increase dividends over time.

Dividend stocks are a must-have in your long-term portfolio. Well-known names like Fortis, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources have long been go-to choices for reliable income, and for good reasons. These Canadian companies offer stability, consistency, and have a track record of rewarding shareholders. However, beyond these household names, there are hidden dividend gems that have been consistently rewarding their shareholders for years.

These under-the-radar dividend payers have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts. Many of them have also shown a commitment to increasing dividends over time, which can make a meaningful difference for investors seeking growing income in the years ahead.

Against this background, here are three of the hidden gems in Canada’s dividend landscape.

Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is one of the hidden dividend gems in Canada thanks to its reliable dividend payments and growth. Since 2010, this telecom company has steadily raised its payout, backed by a resilient business that delivers essential internet and communication services to households and businesses. With a low payout ratio of roughly 30%, Cogeco’s dividends remain sustainable for the long term.

The telecom company continues to invest heavily in fibre-to-the-home expansion and cost-efficient wireless services across Canada and the United States. These moves will likely strengthen its market reach and drive revenue growth. While competition may weigh on results in the short run, Cogeco’s focus on scale, efficiency, and cash flow generation supports its ability to deliver growing dividends, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is another high-quality dividend gem. The North American utility company operates a defensive business supported by long-term contracts and a diversified portfolio that delivers stable earnings. Its track record of dividend growth remains strong, with a recent 6% increase supported by a sustainable payout ratio of just 30-50%.

The company has expanded its flexible generation capacity to over 10 gigawatts across Canada and the U.S., bolstered by strategic acquisitions and a focus on core markets with solid fundamentals. Rising electricity demand from households, industry, transportation, and data centres provides additional tailwinds, while its ability to acquire capacity at lower costs than new builds strengthens future returns.

Notably, Capital Power’s operations are largely shielded from U.S. tariff risks, as fuel sourcing and power sales occur within local markets. In short, it is a reliable income stock that consistently pays and increases its dividend.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is one of Canada’s largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters, offering investors solid dividend income. With consistent dividend growth, an attractive yield of over 5% and monthly payouts, it appeals to income-focused investors.

First National’s steady cash flow comes from mortgage servicing, securitization, and third-party underwriting services. About 60-70% of its mortgages are insured, while the majority of its funding structure eliminates residual credit risk. Since its IPO, First National has raised its dividend 18 times, supported by consistent growth in mortgages under administration and securitization.

Looking ahead, the expansion of its mortgage portfolio, renewal opportunities, and healthy securitization margins will support its payouts. Moreover, its focus on risk management positions First National to sustain and potentially increase dividends in the years ahead.