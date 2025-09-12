Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

3 Hidden Dividend Gems With Rock-Solid Payments

These hidden gems have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts and enable them to increase dividends over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Beyond big names like Fortis and Enbridge, several under-the-radar Canadian companies offer sustainable dividends with consistent growth.
  • Cogeco Communications, Capital Power, and First National stand out as reliable income plays with strong cash flows and a track record of increasing payouts.
  • Each company has sustainable payouts and is well-positioned to pay and increase its dividend in future years.

Dividend stocks are a must-have in your long-term portfolio. Well-known names like Fortis, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources have long been go-to choices for reliable income, and for good reasons. These Canadian companies offer stability, consistency, and have a track record of rewarding shareholders. However, beyond these household names, there are hidden dividend gems that have been consistently rewarding their shareholders for years.

These under-the-radar dividend payers have solid earnings and healthy cash flows that support their payouts. Many of them have also shown a commitment to increasing dividends over time, which can make a meaningful difference for investors seeking growing income in the years ahead.

Against this background, here are three of the hidden gems in Canada’s dividend landscape.

Cogeco Communications 

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is one of the hidden dividend gems in Canada thanks to its reliable dividend payments and growth. Since 2010, this telecom company has steadily raised its payout, backed by a resilient business that delivers essential internet and communication services to households and businesses. With a low payout ratio of roughly 30%, Cogeco’s dividends remain sustainable for the long term.

The telecom company continues to invest heavily in fibre-to-the-home expansion and cost-efficient wireless services across Canada and the United States. These moves will likely strengthen its market reach and drive revenue growth. While competition may weigh on results in the short run, Cogeco’s focus on scale, efficiency, and cash flow generation supports its ability to deliver growing dividends, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is another high-quality dividend gem. The North American utility company operates a defensive business supported by long-term contracts and a diversified portfolio that delivers stable earnings. Its track record of dividend growth remains strong, with a recent 6% increase supported by a sustainable payout ratio of just 30-50%.

The company has expanded its flexible generation capacity to over 10 gigawatts across Canada and the U.S., bolstered by strategic acquisitions and a focus on core markets with solid fundamentals. Rising electricity demand from households, industry, transportation, and data centres provides additional tailwinds, while its ability to acquire capacity at lower costs than new builds strengthens future returns.

Notably, Capital Power’s operations are largely shielded from U.S. tariff risks, as fuel sourcing and power sales occur within local markets. In short, it is a reliable income stock that consistently pays and increases its dividend.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) is one of Canada’s largest non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters, offering investors solid dividend income. With consistent dividend growth, an attractive yield of over 5% and monthly payouts, it appeals to income-focused investors.

First National’s steady cash flow comes from mortgage servicing, securitization, and third-party underwriting services. About 60-70% of its mortgages are insured, while the majority of its funding structure eliminates residual credit risk. Since its IPO, First National has raised its dividend 18 times, supported by consistent growth in mortgages under administration and securitization.

Looking ahead, the expansion of its mortgage portfolio, renewal opportunities, and healthy securitization margins will support its payouts. Moreover, its focus on risk management positions First National to sustain and potentially increase dividends in the years ahead.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Capital Power, Cogeco Communications, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stock still provide 5% dividend yields.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Telecom Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is maybe the best way to create long-term income, especially for a safe and secure RRSP.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Always Pay Out

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are safe bets given their steady earnings growth, sustainable payouts, and dividend growth history.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up 12% this year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Easy Canadian Stocks to Invest $500

| Demetris Afxentiou

New Investors! Kickstart your portfolio with $500 and these easy Canadian stocks to buy for long-term income today.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to be higher for investors, along with interest rates, which makes this dividend stock a great option for…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Be a Perfect TFSA Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a top investment, not only for income, but also stability from a long-term industry.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in September

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three top Canadian dividend stocks, and why these particular picks look like solid buying opportunities at this…

Read more »