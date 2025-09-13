These Canadian compounders have outperformed the market for years! Investors can consider buying them on any market weakness for long-term wealth building.

3 Stocks to Build Generational Wealth Your Grandchildren Will Thank You for

When building wealth designed to last for generations, you need more than just good companies — you need great compounders. These are businesses with strong fundamentals, proven leadership, and the ability to reinvest profits wisely over decades. While the average investor may chase the hot stock of the moment, long-term wealth builders know the secret lies in patience and discipline.

If you’re looking to plant financial seeds that could benefit your children — and their children — these three top Canadian stocks should be on your radar.

1. Constellation Software: A rare 100-bagger

When it comes to generational wealth builders, few Canadian companies can rival the performance of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006, this tech juggernaut has delivered jaw-dropping returns. An initial investment of $10,000 made just 15 years ago would be worth around $1.4 million today — an annualized return of 39%.

Here is Constellation Software’s business model: it acquires niche software companies and integrates them into its growing empire. But what sets Constellation Software apart is its laser focus on disciplined capital allocation. Founder and Chairman Mark Leonard has instilled a culture of decentralized decision-making and long-term thinking — exactly the kind of mindset that fuels enduring success.

The company continues to expand its reach across global markets, and despite its size, it still manages to grow earnings consistently. For patient investors who are willing to wait to buy on market dips, Constellation remains a textbook example of wealth compounding done right. Analysts believe shares trade at a decent discount of about 20% at around $4,422 per share.

2. goeasy: High-growth lender with staying power

Another Canadian gem that’s also a compounder of investor capital is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a non-prime lender that has delivered exceptional shareholder returns over the last decade and a half. A $10,000 investment in goeasy 15 years ago would now be worth about $284,000 — an impressive 25% annualized return.

goeasy provides financing solutions to consumers who might not qualify for traditional bank loans, and it does so while maintaining solid credit performance and increasing dividends. In fact, the company has raised its dividend for a decade and has expanded into new areas over time, such as auto lending, opening up new growth avenues.

What makes goeasy particularly attractive for long-term investors is its combination of strong return on equity, persistent revenue growth, and prudent risk management. It’s the exact kind of compounder that builds wealth over generations.

3. Intact Financial: Boring on the surface, brilliant underneath

Insurance may not be the most exciting sector, but it has produced some of the world’s most enduring business models — and Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is a shining Canadian example. Over the past 15 years, a $10,000 investment in Intact would have grown to about $89,970, equating to a 15.8% annualized return, outperforming the sector.

As Canada’s largest provider of property and casualty insurance, Intact Financial has grown through smart acquisitions, disciplined underwriting, and strong customer loyalty. It has expanded its footprint into the U.S. and Europe, further diversifying its income streams.

It also has a solid dividend history and a reputation for weathering economic downturns — an invaluable trait for any long-term core holding.

Build a portfolio that lasts

All three of these Canadian companies have significantly outperformed the broader Canadian stock market, which returned just 9.3% annually over the same 15-year period (turning $10,000 into only about $38,100). While nothing is guaranteed in investing, these businesses have proven their ability to create real, lasting value.

Adding them during market corrections — or simply holding them through the ups and downs — could help lay the foundation for a diversified portfolio that grows not just over years, but over generations.