Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

Constellation Software stock is a proven wealth creator for long-term investors, and it trades at a discount now.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Constellation Software is a proven long‑term compounder — sticky recurring revenue, decentralized management, and an average 10‑year ROE of about 43% have driven extraordinary historical returns.
  • After a 15% pullback to about $4,400 (analyst consensus target of roughly $5,569 implies nearly 27%), it looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Do consider dollar‑cost averaging, the $4,200 support level, and portfolio diversification, though.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has become one of Canada’s most remarkable wealth creation stories. Founded on a strategy of acquiring, managing, and growing vertical market software (VMS) companies, it’s built a reputation for consistency, profitability, and long-term returns that rival even the most celebrated tech giants.

So, with shares recently pulling back, is now the time to buy?

A proven wealth compounder

Constellation Software specializes in mission-critical software solutions for niche markets — think hospital billing systems or utility infrastructure platforms — areas where customers tend to stick around for years, if not decades. That sticky customer base translates to a good portion of recurring revenue. Specifically, Constellation’s revenue consists of: license fees, maintenance contracts, professional services, and hardware.

Interestingly, Constellation employs a decentralized management model. The company doesn’t just acquire software businesses — it lets them operate independently while providing capital and expertise when needed. This autonomy fosters a culture of entrepreneurship that keeps innovation alive even within its growing empire.

The results? Nothing short of extraordinary. Since its 2006 initial public offering (IPO), Constellation has turned a $10,000 investment into nearly $3.3 million — an annualized return of over 35%. Even a 10-year investment would have grown to $91,450, with returns approaching 25% annually. Over five years? $10,000 became $32,280 — over 26% in annualized gains.

Return on equity: A key metric

One way to assess the strength of Constellation Software’s business model is through observing its return on equity (ROE), a measure of how effectively a company turns shareholder capital into profits. Constellation’s average ROE over the past decade has been an impressive 43% on average, ranging between 29% and 59% depending on when acquisitions were made.

That’s not just good — it’s elite. A consistently high ROE suggests that the tech company doesn’t just grow for growth’s sake. It grows profitably and efficiently. Constellation stands out as a solid growth pick over small tech stocks that may be struggling to balance growth with profitability.

Is now the time to buy?

After a 15% pullback from its roughly $5,200 high this year, CSU stock trades near $4,400, well below the analyst consensus price target of $5,569. That implies a near-term upside of almost 27%, and a rare chance to buy this high-quality compounder at a discount. But the real appeal isn’t just in chasing a price target — it’s in owning a business that’s proven its ability to compound wealth over time.

Technically, shares have moved sideways since mid-2024, and there’s a support level around $4,200. Should the stock fall below that, some investors might prefer to wait for stabilization before adding. However, for long-term investors, today’s valuation already looks attractive.

Given the elevated state of the broader market, a prudent approach might be to build a position gradually — averaging in over months rather than making a large lump-sum purchase. This strategy helps reduce timing risk. Lastly, even with a stock as strong as Constellation Software, portfolio diversification remains essential. If you already have a large position, consider spreading capital across other sectors and even building a cash position to manage downside risk.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Constellation Software is not just a “buy” — it’s one of the best long-term compounders Canada has ever produced. The current dip could be a golden opportunity for patient investors to add to or initiate a position in a business that has consistently rewarded long-term shareholders.

For those looking to own a high-quality tech name with less drama, the tech stock deserves a closer look.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian growth stocks such as Kraken should help you generate market-beating returns in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Good Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock has pretty much been dead money but the tide is turning as its QNX division is ramping up.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

This Overlooked Stock Could be Your Family’s Ticket to Generational Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health continues to post massive growth rates and blow past expectations. Here's why the stock can be a game…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

What a Comeback for Shopify! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With its robust business fundamentals, improving profitability, and stronger growth outlook, I anticipate Shopify’s upward momentum to persist.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Next Big AI Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks can be volatile investments, but this one is essential. Let's get into why.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the steps to achieving a remarkable return on stock investments. Turning $30,000 into $300,000 is within reach.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, CSU is one of the more expensive stocks out there, but this one is a cheaper, excellent version.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing in this one stock can help you build a million-dollar portfolio with a $100,000 investment.

Read more »