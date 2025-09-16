My Top Canadian Stock Picks for Long-Term Wealth

These two high-quality TSX stocks have impressive potential to deliver long-term wealth growth, and they’re too cheap to ignore right now.

Stock market investing can be an exciting way to make the most of any money you can save. Instead of letting it decrease in value due to inflation by tucking it under a mattress, you can put your money to work in the market to make even more. There are several approaches to investing in the market. Ideally, you should create a portfolio that balances stability and growth.

When it comes to building wealth through the stock market, buying high-quality growth stocks can be a great way to achieve long-term financial freedom. We’re past the halfway mark in September, a month typically known for increased market volatility . The S&P/TSX Composite Index, the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, is hovering around new all-time highs, further fueling fears of a pullback wiping out profits.

Short-term volatility might hit the market at any time, but investors with a long investment horizon know how to look past the noise and identify investments that can weather the storm.

Today, I will discuss two TSX stocks you can add to your portfolio for substantial long-term gains.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD) is a $68.9 billion market-cap owner and operator of a massive network of convenience stores across Canada, the US, and several international markets. The company’s pursuit to increase its international presence by acquiring 7-Eleven was exciting, but the plan failed to materialize. Fortunately, the liquidity freed up room for share buybacks and more capital to spend.

With the money it would have spent on acquiring 7-Eleven, the company can pursue more realistic deals within the grocery industry. While fuel sales will be relevant for the coming years, groceries is a segment that cannot be phased out due to green energy initiatives. The long-term trajectory for ATD stock is excellent, especially if it can continue to adapt to the changing market environment as it already has.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a $19.6 billion market-cap giant that offers instant diversification to its investors. The limited partnership owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets generating stable cash flows. The company focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets with high barriers to entry and low maintenance capital costs. The industries it has its hands in include data centres, utilities, transport, and midstream.

All in all, its business model makes Brookfield an incredibly resilient and defensive investment. The company generates significant revenue that it uses to fund shareholder dividends and acquire more assets to grow its portfolio. As of this writing, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock trades for $42.45 per share and boasts a 5.6% annualized dividend yield that it pays each quarter.

Foolish takeaway

Besides identifying and investing in high-quality growth stocks, you must also have the discipline to remain invested, even when others panic and sell off. Publicly traded companies with solid fundamentals can overcome volatile market conditions and emerge stronger on the other side, delivering substantial returns to investors.

Granted, there might be losses due to downturns, but companies that can withstand the headwinds can deliver outsized gains to investors who don’t let fear make their decisions. To this end, Couche-Tard stock and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock can be stellar holdings to consider.