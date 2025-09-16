Member Login
Home » Investing » My Top Canadian Stock Picks for Long-Term Wealth

My Top Canadian Stock Picks for Long-Term Wealth

These two high-quality TSX stocks have impressive potential to deliver long-term wealth growth, and they’re too cheap to ignore right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the S&P/TSX near new highs and September volatility looming, focus on high‑quality, long‑term growth holdings rather than trying to time the market.
  • Two TSX ideas: Alimentation Couche‑Tard (TSX:ATD) — global convenience chain redirecting capital to buybacks and grocery expansion — and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) — diversified infrastructure owner with stable cash flows and a ~5.6% yield.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [ Alimentation Couche‑Tard] >

Stock market investing can be an exciting way to make the most of any money you can save. Instead of letting it decrease in value due to inflation by tucking it under a mattress, you can put your money to work in the market to make even more. There are several approaches to investing in the market. Ideally, you should create a portfolio that balances stability and growth.

When it comes to building wealth through the stock market, buying high-quality growth stocks can be a great way to achieve long-term financial freedom. We’re past the halfway mark in September, a month typically known for increased market volatility. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, is hovering around new all-time highs, further fueling fears of a pullback wiping out profits.

Short-term volatility might hit the market at any time, but investors with a long investment horizon know how to look past the noise and identify investments that can weather the storm.

Today, I will discuss two TSX stocks you can add to your portfolio for substantial long-term gains.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD) is a $68.9 billion market-cap owner and operator of a massive network of convenience stores across Canada, the US, and several international markets. The company’s pursuit to increase its international presence by acquiring 7-Eleven was exciting, but the plan failed to materialize. Fortunately, the liquidity freed up room for share buybacks and more capital to spend.

With the money it would have spent on acquiring 7-Eleven, the company can pursue more realistic deals within the grocery industry. While fuel sales will be relevant for the coming years, groceries is a segment that cannot be phased out due to green energy initiatives. The long-term trajectory for ATD stock is excellent, especially if it can continue to adapt to the changing market environment as it already has.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a $19.6 billion market-cap giant that offers instant diversification to its investors. The limited partnership owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets generating stable cash flows. The company focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets with high barriers to entry and low maintenance capital costs. The industries it has its hands in include data centres, utilities, transport, and midstream.

All in all, its business model makes Brookfield an incredibly resilient and defensive investment. The company generates significant revenue that it uses to fund shareholder dividends and acquire more assets to grow its portfolio. As of this writing, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock trades for $42.45 per share and boasts a 5.6% annualized dividend yield that it pays each quarter.

Foolish takeaway

Besides identifying and investing in high-quality growth stocks, you must also have the discipline to remain invested, even when others panic and sell off. Publicly traded companies with solid fundamentals can overcome volatile market conditions and emerge stronger on the other side, delivering substantial returns to investors.

Granted, there might be losses due to downturns, but companies that can withstand the headwinds can deliver outsized gains to investors who don’t let fear make their decisions. To this end, Couche-Tard stock and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock can be stellar holdings to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy with $7,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Add these two high-quality TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend Stocks in Canada That Aren’t Trash Investments

| Adam Othman

These two high-yield dividend stocks can be excellent holdings to boost your dividend income in a self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Knights TSX‑Style: 3 Reliable Income Shares I’m Holding

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend Knights are some of the safest investments out there, and these three belong at the top of that list.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The best approach to building a durable $21,000 TFSA is to hold stocks of companies with staying power.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian REIT Could Be a Buy-and-Hold Forever Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want long-term income, this dividend stock can be your prime option.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have the financial strength and resilience to maintain and gradually increase their dividends over time.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the benefits of dividends in your investment strategy for achieving financial independence and security.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Help You Sleep Through Any Market Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utilities are some of the safest investments, and this one also provides the potential for growth.

Read more »