Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Stocks I’d Be Most Comfortable Buying and Holding in a TFSA Forever

The Canadian Stocks I’d Be Most Comfortable Buying and Holding in a TFSA Forever

I’d be most comfortable buying and holding blue-chip Canadian dividend stocks in a TFSA forever.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Prioritize high-quality, durable Canadian companies over “cheap” stocks in a TFSA to maximize long-term, tax-free compounding.
  • Blue-chip names like Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis offer a balance of steady growth, reliable dividends, and resilience across economic cycles.
  • A disciplined buy-and-hold-forever strategy allows compounding to work uninterrupted, turning consistency into meaningful long-term wealth.
10 stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada

The Canadian stocks I would be most comfortable buying and holding in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) forever?

They would be quality stocks. They are never the cheapest-looking stocks. They would also deliver steady growth over time to allow compounding to do the heavy-lifting.

For example, I’d look at buying blue-chip stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) on market corrections.

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Why quality matters more than price

A common mistake investors make is chasing what appears “cheap.” In reality, the lowest-priced stocks often come with the highest uncertainty. In a TFSA — where every dollar of gain is tax-free — the goal should not be speculation, but durability.

Quality companies tend to have strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and defensible business models. They may trade at higher valuations, but that premium reflects reliability. Over long periods, these businesses compound shareholder value steadily, which is exactly what a TFSA is designed to maximize.

Rather than trying to time short-term market moves, I’d focus on owning businesses that can perform through economic cycles. That means companies that continue generating cash whether interest rates rise, fall, or stagnate.

Blue-chip stability and compounding

Royal Bank of Canada is a textbook example of a long-term compounder. As one of the country’s largest financial institutions, it benefits from scale, diversification, and a dominant market position. Its consistent dividend growth and resilient earnings make it the kind of stock you can hold through multiple decades without losing sleep.

Fortis, on the other hand, offers a different kind of stability. As a regulated utility, its revenues are predictable and largely insulated from economic volatility. This allows Fortis to deliver reliable dividend increases year after year. While it may not provide explosive growth, its steady and dependable returns make it ideal for long-term tax-free compounding.

Together, these types of businesses form a strong foundation. One provides exposure to financial services and economic growth, while the other offers defensive income and consistency. This balance is critical when building a portfolio meant to last indefinitely.

The power of holding forever

The real advantage of a TFSA is unlocked over time, not through frequent trading. Every time you buy and sell, you risk interrupting the compounding process. By contrast, holding great businesses allows earnings and dividends to reinvest and grow uninterrupted.

A “buy and hold forever” mindset also removes the emotional burden of reacting to market volatility. Instead of worrying about short-term price swings, the focus shifts to whether the underlying business remains strong. If it does, temporary declines become opportunities to buy more shares.

This approach requires patience and discipline, but it is far more effective than constantly searching for the next winning trade. In a TFSA, consistency beats cleverness almost every time.

Investor takeaway

The best Canadian stocks to hold in a TFSA forever are not the flashiest or cheapest — they are the most reliable. Companies like Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis demonstrate the qualities that matter most: stability, consistent growth, and the ability to compound returns over decades. By prioritizing quality and maintaining a long-term perspective, investors can fully harness the tax-free advantages of a TFSA and build meaningful wealth over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Turn Dividends Into Reliable Monthly Paycheques

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy growth prospects and high yields, these two TSX stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for the Next 10 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these five Canadian stocks are some of the best picks on the TSX, not to just buy now,…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its steady growth outlook, resilient business model, and above-average dividend yield, Enbridge is an ideal dividend stock to have…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That Looks Like an Easy Decision to Buy on a Pullback

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) units offer a 5.5% monthly dividend stream at a 20% discount to their net asset value today...

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 6.5% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and other high-yielders might come with higher risk, but in this heated market, they might still be worth…

Read more »

frustrated shopper at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five “boring” TSX stocks focus on essentials and recurring demand, which can make them useful holds in 2026.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 60 puts your TFSA in the spotlight, and this senior-housing dividend payer aims to deliver tax-free income plus long-term…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 12% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TSX dividend stock is down 12%, giving long‑term investors a chance to lock in reliable income and steady growth…

Read more »