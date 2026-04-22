The Canadian Stocks I’d Be Most Comfortable Buying and Holding in a TFSA Forever

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Blue-chip names like Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis offer a balance of steady growth, reliable dividends, and resilience across economic cycles.

The Canadian stocks I would be most comfortable buying and holding in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) forever?

They would be quality stocks. They are never the cheapest-looking stocks. They would also deliver steady growth over time to allow compounding to do the heavy-lifting.

For example, I’d look at buying blue-chip stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) on market corrections.

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Why quality matters more than price

A common mistake investors make is chasing what appears “cheap.” In reality, the lowest-priced stocks often come with the highest uncertainty. In a TFSA — where every dollar of gain is tax-free — the goal should not be speculation, but durability.

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Quality companies tend to have strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, and defensible business models. They may trade at higher valuations, but that premium reflects reliability. Over long periods, these businesses compound shareholder value steadily, which is exactly what a TFSA is designed to maximize.

Rather than trying to time short-term market moves, I’d focus on owning businesses that can perform through economic cycles. That means companies that continue generating cash whether interest rates rise, fall, or stagnate.

Blue-chip stability and compounding

Royal Bank of Canada is a textbook example of a long-term compounder. As one of the country’s largest financial institutions, it benefits from scale, diversification, and a dominant market position. Its consistent dividend growth and resilient earnings make it the kind of stock you can hold through multiple decades without losing sleep.

Fortis, on the other hand, offers a different kind of stability. As a regulated utility, its revenues are predictable and largely insulated from economic volatility. This allows Fortis to deliver reliable dividend increases year after year. While it may not provide explosive growth, its steady and dependable returns make it ideal for long-term tax-free compounding.

Together, these types of businesses form a strong foundation. One provides exposure to financial services and economic growth, while the other offers defensive income and consistency. This balance is critical when building a portfolio meant to last indefinitely.

The power of holding forever

The real advantage of a TFSA is unlocked over time, not through frequent trading. Every time you buy and sell, you risk interrupting the compounding process. By contrast, holding great businesses allows earnings and dividends to reinvest and grow uninterrupted.

A “buy and hold forever” mindset also removes the emotional burden of reacting to market volatility. Instead of worrying about short-term price swings, the focus shifts to whether the underlying business remains strong. If it does, temporary declines become opportunities to buy more shares.

This approach requires patience and discipline, but it is far more effective than constantly searching for the next winning trade. In a TFSA, consistency beats cleverness almost every time.

Investor takeaway

The best Canadian stocks to hold in a TFSA forever are not the flashiest or cheapest — they are the most reliable. Companies like Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis demonstrate the qualities that matter most: stability, consistent growth, and the ability to compound returns over decades. By prioritizing quality and maintaining a long-term perspective, investors can fully harness the tax-free advantages of a TFSA and build meaningful wealth over time.