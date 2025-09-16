The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

The best approach to building a durable $21,000 TFSA is to hold stocks of companies with staying power.

The true power of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stems from its tax-free growth feature. Given this trademark, $21,000, or three times the $7,000 annual limit in 2025, should be enough to build a durable TFSA investment portfolio. Notably, you only need three stocks to build long-term wealth and secure your financial future.

Building for the future

Since Canada’s banking sector is a bedrock of stability, your TFSA is deficient without a Big Bank. The Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is back on investors’ radars and recovering from the money laundering scandal. As of this writing, TD is the top-performing Big Bank stock. At $106.32 per share, the year-to-date gain is 44.2%-plus.

In Q3 fiscal 2025 (three months ending July 31, 2025), earnings reached $3.3 billion versus the $181 million loss in Q3 fiscal 2024. Raymond Chun, TD Group President and CEO, assured, “We are well-positioned to build on this momentum as we compete, grow, and build our bank for the future.”

TD remains a reliable source of passive income. The dividend payment history is 168 years and counting. Current investors partake in the 4% dividend (quarterly payout).

5G resurgence

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) has regained investors’ trust following the slump of the communications services sector in 2024. Canada’s third-largest telco reported strong financial performance in Q2 2025. Net income during the quarter declined 62% year-over-year to $148 million, while free cash flow rose 39% to a substantial $925 million versus Q2 2024.

On July 2, 2025, Rogers became the majority owner of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), with a 75% stake. The sports portfolio includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre, and Sportsnet. Its President and CEO, Tony Staffieri, said the moves to deleverage the balance sheet and invest in world-class sports assets aim to unlock shareholder value. Staffieri added that MLSE is a valuable and appreciating asset.

Performance-wise, the 5G stock is up 16.2%-plus year-to-date. The share price is $49.53, and the corresponding dividend yield is 4%. RCIB’s quarterly payouts have been stable and consistent since 2022.

Scalable renewable platform

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is the pre-eminent choice in the clean energy space. The $9.9 billion company operates scalable renewable power platforms and provides decarbonization solutions. Renewables make up over 97% of the global power assets. If you invest today, the share price is $35.03, while the dividend offer is 5.9%.

The ongoing plan is to continue to actively invest in the critical technologies that support growing energy demand and grid reliability. Brookfield and its institutional partners commit to deploy $2.6 billion across multiple investments. The accelerating development activities are expected to result in 8,000 MW of new renewable capacity by year-end 2025.

According to its CEO, Connor Teskey, the future business outlook remains robust. He said, “Our conviction stems from the exceptionally strong demand for power, which will require significant development of all forms of energy.” Brookfield will focus on the lowest-cost, most mature renewable technologies to be competitive in all regulatory environments.

Low-risk TFSA

A TFSA with TD, Rogers Communications, and Brookfield Renewable as core holdings is not only profitable but low-risk. You can turn your $21,000 TFSA into a cash-generating machine. Any price appreciation is a bonus.