Member Login
Home » Investing » I Think This Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

I Think This Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could be in for a big move as it looks to stage a comeback after its latest pullback.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) slid to 52‑week lows but now trades cheaply (~24.4x trailing P/E) and yields 3.89%.
  • Menu innovation, value promos and cooling inflation could restore traffic at Tim Hortons/Burger King/Popeye’s, making QSR a buy‑the‑dip dividend/recovery candidate.

Who would have thought September would see more of the same for the broad TSX Index, which now finds itself up 2% in the past week and over 6% in the past month. Undoubtedly, if you were startled out of stocks amid the August choppiness, you missed out on an incredible past-month run that probably would have been considered decent enough for the full calendar year.

Either way, timing the market remains a bad move, and while risks are present, I would seek to deploy capital over time rather than waiting for the perfect moment. Indeed, it’d be ideal to put a lump sum into stocks after a correction hits. But with inflation lingering, keeping too much cash on standby, I think, is an underrated risk disguised as prudence for many younger investors who are better able to roll with the punches once they inevitably come their way.

Either way, for those feeling discouraged about not having bought before the September rally (I’d imagine many were feeling a bit hesitant given the scorching summer melt-up in stocks), there are several catch-up plays that still go for a pretty attractive multiple. And in this piece, we’ll feature one name that I view as still stuck in the TSX bargain bin.

Restaurant Brands: A 3.9% yielder to pick up as it attempts to recover from a fall to 52-week depths

Enter shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the fast-food firm best-known for being behind such names as Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. Undoubtedly, the entire quick-serve restaurant industry has felt pressure amid inflation and challenged consumer sentiment. Indeed, fast food has not been spared from the price hikes, and while the value proposition is getting harder to communicate in today’s post-inflation world, I do think that the damage done to the fast-food brands is now well overdone.

Inflation is cooling, and there’s a bit of a fierce battle to win back the casual diner. Could it evolve into more of a pricing war? Potentially. Either way, menu innovation is another way that Restaurant Brands and the broader industry can get back on track.

Menu innovation and value are key to overcoming industry headwinds

Whether we’re talking about Tim Hortons’ Protein Lattes (my favourite new menu item!) or the new seasonal Thanksgiving Stack, an interesting sandwich featuring turkey, stuffing, and cranberry, I think the hard-hit Canadian café and bake shop is getting on the right track. As value and creativity look to drive store traffic at Tim Hortons and its other brands, I think it’s hard to bet against the likes of a Restaurant Brands, which appears to trade at a hefty discount, at least in my view.

The stock recently plunged to 52-week lows but is now attempting to regain some ground. Time will tell if there are enough catalysts to fuel a breakout. Personally, I think the stock is way too cheap at 24.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) for the quality dividend (3.9% yield) and given the potential for Tim Hortons to leap over a low expectations bar that’s been set ahead of it following its tough second quarter.

The bottom line

If you’re looking for a low-cost growing dividend, I think QSR stock is worth buying and holding for years at a time, especially now that expectations are in such a modest spot.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Yield a-Plenty: 5 Canadian Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has a 5.5% dividend yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Can Build a TFSA That Pays You Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a dependable, tax-free income doesn’t need a fortune, just the right TFSA strategy and stocks.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock is down about 27% but remains well-positioned to reward shareholders with steady income and capital gains.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

How Rising Rents Can Boost These 3 Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rising rents got you down? Discover how investing in Canadian REITs can help you reclaim cash and boost your income…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Drop

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently pay and grow their dividends and offer high yields, making them compelling options to generate income.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Hedge: The ETF I’d Use if the CAD Slumps Further

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you concerned about the weakening Canadian dollar? Discover how investing in a globally diversified ETF like VXC can protect…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

How Currency Moves Quietly Boost (or Hurt) Your TSX Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Navigating the complex world of currency can significantly impact your TSX investments; explore strategies and promising stocks to mitigate or…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks in 2025 can help grow a $30,000 investment 10-fold over a shorter period.

Read more »