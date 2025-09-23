Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 On-Sale Dividend Giants to Buy and Hold for Life

Retirees: 2 On-Sale Dividend Giants to Buy and Hold for Life

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another dividend grower are worth buying as investors focus on “hotter” momentum opportunities.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CN Rail (CNR) is a deep‑value contrarian after a ~29% slide, trading ~17.5x trailing P/E with a 2.76% yield — attractive for long‑term (10‑year) investors despite near‑term rail headwinds.
  • Quebecor (QBR.B) is the growth pick—driven by Freedom Mobile’s momentum and solid execution—at ~10.8x forward P/E with a ~3.3% yield, suited for growth‑oriented holders.

The TSX Index might be getting a bit on the overbought side, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be had, especially when it comes to the dividend giants that can continue to thrive as rates fall. In this piece, we’ll check in on a solid pair of dividend growth stocks that I think are still being unfairly neglected by Mr. Market. Indeed, it’s exciting to chase some of the bigger movers on the TSX. However, I’d much rather look to these lesser-appreciated names for those looking for sustained gains, even once the rest of the market is ready to have a breather after one of the strongest first three quarters for the Canadian stock market in a long time.

The key to continued performance, I believe, lies in picking up the relative bargains plays that investors may be a bit surprised to discover are less-heated, even cold, relative to the rest of the market.

CN Rail

Let’s start with CN Rail (TSX:CNR), a stock that’s close to multi-year depths despite the incredible performance of the broad market. The stock has gotten more than just cheap at 17.5 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). Arguably, the name is absurdly cheap when you consider its ability to overcome transitory headwinds facing the rail scene and, of course, the potential for a few rail mergers as we roll into the new year.

Indeed, it’s a bad time to be a rail investor, but if you’ve got a 10-year horizon, I think buying the stock after a nearly 29% drop (yes, you heard that right. CNR shares are down 29% from its peak while the rest of the TSX has been firing on all cylinders) could prove a very interesting contrarian move that could pay off in a big way.

The near- to medium-term outlook remains cloudy for CN, and while there was not much to be constructive about following that last rough quarter, I do think that those seeking deep value and a fast-growing dividend (2.76% yield) might wish to punch a ticket at $127 and change. All aboard!

Quebecor

If bottom-fishing for stocks in bear market territory seems too risky for you in today’s roaring bull market, perhaps a name like Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a better bet. The tides are working in the telecom’s favour, even as the broader industry encountered challenges. With superb management and a golden opportunity to expand nationally, I’m a fan of the growth narrative and the company’s ability to execute.

In a previous piece, I highlighted that Quebecor’s wireless business, Freedom Mobile, was gaining significant subscriber momentum and was likely to keep its most established Canadian rivals on the ropes.

With shares retreating just over 3% from all-time highs, I’d continue to look to build a position as the stock takes some time to digest its recent gains. Shares are still undervalued at 10.8 times forward P/E, and I believe the best is yet to come as Freedom expands its service and low-cost promotions.

Of course, the 3.3% yield isn’t all too enticing when you’ve got a rival with a yield north of 7%. However, if you want a powerful long-term growth thesis, I believe the relatively modest dividend is worth settling for, especially if you’re not an income-oriented investor.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

How Rising Rents Can Boost These 3 Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rising rents got you down? Discover how investing in Canadian REITs can help you reclaim cash and boost your income…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Bank Stocks for Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three dividend-friendly Canadian banks to consider now include NA for durability, EQB for growth, and BNS for yield and value.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

My 3‑ETF “Sleep‑Well” Portfolio for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sleep-at-night investing: three low-cost ETFs that deliver global diversification, Canadian strength, and automatic balancing so you can grow wealth without…

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Retirement

The 2 Biggest Tax Traps for New Retirees, and How to Avoid Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two costly tax traps can hit new retirees, here’s how a TFSA and one simple ETF can keep more money…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $50,000 in retirement income? Pair a delayed CPP with TFSA dividends from reliable Canadian stocks to close the gap.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

Retiring in Canada: A Simple $500/Month Dividend Plan to Supplement CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CPP won’t cover everything, here’s a simple Granite REIT dividend plan to help close the gap.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Retire Richer: 2 Dividend Knights I’ll Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX Dividend Knights could quietly help you retire richer without chasing high yields.

Read more »

businesswoman meets with client to get loan
Retirement

3 Canadian Stocks So Trustworthy I’d Stake My Reputation on Them

| Kay Ng

These businesses are reliable, resilient, and built to last — and I’d stake my reputation on every one of them. 

Read more »