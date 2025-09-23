Member Login
Home » Investing » This Is My Favourite Technology ETF for Canadian Investors

This Is My Favourite Technology ETF for Canadian Investors

Are you looking for a top Canadian tech growth ETF? The CIAI ETF taps into the AI boom with a low-cost, actively managed portfolio. It’s my favourite tech pick for September.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
  • The CI Global Artificial Intelligence Fund ETF (CIAI) targets the AI Megatrend. It offers concentrated exposure to the world’s leading companies driving the artificial intelligence revolution, a long-term structural growth story.
  • Investors receive expert Active Management. Unlike passive index funds, a professional team actively selects and manages the portfolio to capitalize on the fastest-evolving global opportunities in AI.
  • The tech ETF has a competitive cost structure. Even if management fees may rise to 0.55% this year, the CIAI ETF provides cost-efficient access to a high-potential, globally diversified portfolio of tech stocks.

Canadian investors looking to put money to work sometimes wonder how to best tap into the explosive growth of the technology sector. While Canada is a hub for innovation, the TSX is notoriously light on pure-play technology stocks. This is where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) become a powerful horizon-broadening tool. They bundle a collection of stocks, some of them international, into a single ticker you can buy and sell like a stock. After sifting through technology ETFs on the TSX, one fund stands out as my clear favourite for a multi-year growth story: CI Global Artificial Intelligence Fund ETF (TSX:CIAI).

Why CIAI catches the eye of growth investors

Launched just last year, the CI Global Artificial Intelligence Fund ETF has already made a significant splash. It has swiftly gathered about $900 million in net assets, demonstrating strong investor appeal. But what truly makes it a top Canadian growth ETF to buy in September is its laser focus on the single most transformative force in technology today: artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses and societies operate globally. Getting exposure to the companies leading this charge is a compelling long-term strategy for Canadian investors. CIAI offers a direct ticket to that very opportunity, and its recent performance speaks volumes. As we approach the final quarter of 2025, the ETF has gained an impressive 17% over the past three months and is up a remarkable 36% over the past year.

An actively managed approach to a dynamic theme

Unlike many ETFs that passively track a predefined index, CIAI is actively managed. This means a dedicated team of professionals at CI Global Asset Management is constantly researching and selecting companies they believe are best positioned to benefit from AI. The team’s goal is to maximize long-term capital growth by investing in firms involved in the research, development, and real-world application of AI technologies. This hands-on approach can be a significant advantage in a fast-moving technology field, where today’s leader might be overtaken by a new innovator tomorrow.

By investing in CIAI, you’re essentially buying the expertise of a team with deep research resources to identify the true AI pioneers.

A portfolio packed with global AI leaders

Investors in CIAI buy a concentrated portfolio of predominantly U.S. and international technology giants. The fund manager allocates a whopping 88.8% of the fund to U.S. stocks, giving Canadians easy access to global tech leaders. Pure technology stocks make up 81% of the portfolio. Investors craving exposure to the hottest names in AI will find them here.

Chipmaker Nvidia, a cornerstone of the AI revolution, was the top holding with a 12.5% weighting going into September. While CI Global Asset Management doesn’t reveal the current number of holdings, the top 10 holdings accounted for about 73% of the portfolio recently, selected on a high-conviction strategy focused on what the managers believe are the best AI opportunities.

Low-cost entry for a high-growth potential

A critical factor for any ETF is its cost, known as the management expense ratio (MER). This annual fee covers the fund’s operating expenses and directly impacts your returns. CIAI made headlines at its launch by offering the lowest management fee in its category. While the standard fee is 0.55%, CI implemented a fee waiver, bringing it down to just 0.20% until the fund’s first anniversary or until it hits $1 billion in assets. The MER was 0.39% at the end of 2024, which remained very competitive for an actively managed fund focused on a specialized theme. Perhaps this helped speed up fundraising efforts.

Given that the first anniversary is behind us, the MER should rise in 2025 and beyond if it matches other AI-focused ETFs in the U.S., with average MERs of 0.68%, or $6,80 on every $1,000 invested annually. This reasonable cost approach means more of your money is working for you, not going toward fees.

Investor takeaway

The CI Global Artificial Intelligence Fund ETF is a top investment asset for long-term, growth-oriented investors who understand that high potential returns come with higher risk. It’s a strategic bet on the multi-year expansion of AI that is managed by professionals who are dedicated to navigating this complex technology landscape. CIAI presents a compelling, one-ticket solution to own the companies building an intelligent future to Canadian investors seeking a favourite tech ETF to anchor the growth portion of their portfolios this September and for years ahead.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

