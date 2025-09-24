Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Explode Higher

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as Aduro and MDA should help you generate outsized returns over the next 18 months.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Key Points

  • With a market capitalization of $580 million, Aduro Clean Technologies focuses on water-based chemical recycling, utilizing a proprietary process that presents potential advantages over traditional methods.
  • MDA Space, valued at $4.1 billion, is well-positioned despite recent setbacks, maintaining a substantial backlog and developing valuable IP from satellite projects, with projections indicating significant revenue and earnings growth through 2027.
  • Both Aduro and MDA Space present compelling growth opportunities, with Aduro's technology offering potential to triple in value if successful, while MDA's reasonable valuation and strategic positioning could drive a 35% stock increase within 18 months.

Investing in undervalued growth stocks should help you generate outsized gains over time. In this article, I have identified two undervalued Canadian stocks that are well-positioned to outperform the broader market returns over the next few years.

Is this Canadian stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of $580 million, Aduro Clean Technologies (CNSX:ACT) develops water-based chemical recycling technologies. Its platform converts end-of-life plastics and tire rubber to specialty chemicals and fuels, upgrades heavy crude oils, and transforms renewable oils into renewable fuels and specialty chemicals.

Aduro’s water-based chemical recycling platform features applications in hydrochemolytic plastics upcycling, hydrochemolytic renewables upgrading, and hydrochemolytic bitumen upgrading sectors.

As Aduro is fairly pre-revenue, it remains a high-risk investment in 2025. However, it has developed a proprietary “chemolysis” process that claims significant advantages over traditional pyrolysis methods used by competitors like SABIC, Honeywell, and Dow Chemical.

Aduro’s technology offers compelling theoretical benefit, which includes lower energy requirements, the ability to process more contaminated plastic waste streams, higher yields, and the elimination of hydrogen requirements that plague competitors.

Moreover, it can operate at smaller scales (25,000 tons annually versus the industry standard of 100,000 tons), which should enable distributed processing and access to lower-cost feedstock that larger players cannot handle.

The market opportunity appears substantial, with 400 million tons of plastic waste generated annually, while current recycling methods address only 1% of this through chemical processes.

While management demonstrates disciplined milestone setting and has secured partnerships with major players, it is still in the early commercialization phases.

The pilot plant commissioning scheduled for October 2025 represents a critical inflection point, followed by a ton-per-hour demonstration unit planned for 2026-2027. Financially, Aduro maintains a clean balance sheet with no debt and has recently raised capital, providing a 12-24 months runway.

With 38% insider ownership and a strong intellectual property portfolio (10 patents), Aduro appears well-positioned if the technology proves commercially viable.

Analysts forecast revenue to increase from $8.2 million in 2027 to $228 million in 2029. Moreover, it is forecast to end 2029 with a net income of $100 million. If the clean energy stock is priced at 15 times earnings, it could almost triple over the next four years.

Is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Valued at a market cap of $4.1 billion, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a Canadian aerospace company that provides comprehensive space technology solutions globally. MDA operates three main business segments:

  • Geointelligence solutions using satellite imagery for national security and climate monitoring.
  • Autonomous robotics and sensors for space and planetary missions.
  • Satellite systems for communication networks, including broadband internet and IoT connectivity.

MDA stock is down 29% from all-time highs after EchoStar terminated a $1.8 billion satellite constellation contract, one of the largest deals in the company’s history.

The termination stems from EchoStar’s strategic pivot following FCC spectrum allocation discussions, resulting in EchoStar selling its AWS-4 and H-Block spectrum rights to SpaceX rather than building its own direct-to-device satellite network.

However, CEO Mike Greenley emphasized that MDA has structured termination clauses to ensure full compensation for costs and fees, meaning no financial losses from cancellation. The space-tech entity also maintained its $4.6 billion backlog, which offers investors multi-year revenue visibility.

Notably, MDA developed a 5G-compliant Aurora digital satellite for EchoStar, creating intellectual property (IP) that positions it competitively for future direct-to-device opportunities. Management expects the IP to accelerate other pipeline conversations as competitors rush to market following SpaceX’s acquisition of spectrum.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast revenue to rise from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2027. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.88 per share to $1.85 per share.

MDA stock is priced at 22 times forward earnings, which is quite reasonable. The stock could gain over 35% over the next 18 months, if it trades at 25 times earnings.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

