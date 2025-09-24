Member Login
Home » Investing » Comparing Canadian Bank ETFs: Best Bang for Your Buck

Comparing Canadian Bank ETFs: Best Bang for Your Buck

Canadian bank ETFs to buy now include a new growth star, a steady giant, and a high-yield monthly dividend ETF offering a 13% yield. Which one will you go for?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Key Points

  • The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is the steady, low-cost anchor, spreading risk equally across the Big Six Canadian banks for investors who value simplicity and balance.
  • The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF (TSX:TBNK) could become a dividend-growth rocket, weighting its portfolio toward banks hiking their payouts the fastest. It's good to go for long-term compounders.
  • The Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF(TSX:HMAX) is a monthly income machine, using a covered call strategy to target a massive 13% yield for investors seeking cash flow now.

The Canadian financial sector is a cornerstone of many individual investment portfolios, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that bundle Canadian big bank stocks remain incredibly popular. But not all bank ETFs are created equal. Recently, investor money has been flowing into three distinct options, each telling a different story about what shareholders are currently looking for.

Whether you’re a growth-focused investor, a believer in balanced risk, or an income hunter, understanding the differences between the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF (TSX:TBNK), the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB), and the Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX) is key to finding the best fit for your portfolio. Let’s dive into these Canadian bank ETFs to see which might be the top ETF to buy right now for your goals.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: The dividend growth dynamo

Launched in 2023, the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF is the new kid on the block, but it’s already making waves. Over the past three months, it has pulled in an impressive $138.7 million in new money. Its appeal? A compelling combination of a low-cost structure and a smart, focused strategy. Its Management Expense Ratio (MER), which is the annual fee of the fund company you incur, is a very competitive 0.28%. This low fee means more of the returns end up in your pocket.

The ETF weights its “Big Six” Canadian bank stock holdings based on which banks have grown their dividends the most over the past year. It tilts towards the most aggressive dividend growers. For example, National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada currently make up more than half the portfolio because of their strong recent dividend increases.

This allocation strategy powered a stunning total return of approximately 56.5% since inception. Investors who prioritize long-term dividend growth over immediate yield may be drawn to the TBNK’s strategy of overweighting the fastest-growing payers, a perfect match.

Currently, the ETF’s monthly dividends yield 3.2% annually.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF: The steady, balanced giant

As the grandpa of Canadian bank ETFs, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has been a reliable investment since 2009. With a massive $4.3 billion in net assets, it’s the most established leader. Its key differentiator is right in its name: equal weight. Instead of betting heavily on one or two of the largest banks, the ZEB ETF spreads its investment evenly across the Big Six, with each holding contributing roughly 16.5% to 16.8% weight. This approach reduces company-specific risk, muting the negative impact of any one bank’s bad year on your wealth.

With an MER that is identical to TBNK at 0.28%, the ZEB is also a champion of low-cost ETF investing. It offers a solid, dependable distribution yield of around 3.3%, paid monthly.

The ETF has experienced a $600 million funds outflow during the past three months. While it might be seeing some capital drift towards newer, more niche ETFs this year, its long track record and balanced methodology remain its core strengths. It remains ideal for investors who want simple, straightforward, and diversified exposure to the Canadian banking sector without having to pick winners or analyze dividend trends.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF: The high-income powerhouse

Investors whose primary investment goal is generating substantial cash flow today will be drawn to the Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF. The HMAX recently exploded onto the scene, amassing nearly $1.7 billion in assets since its 2023 launch and attracting over $163 million in the last three months. The reason for this frenzy is its eye-popping yield, currently sitting at 13.2%. This incredible income is generated by holding a portfolio of major Canadian financials, about 72% in the big banks, and then using a covered call options strategy to enhance the yield.

This yield-enhancing strategy involves selling options on its holdings to collect extra income, which is then passed onto investors as larger monthly dividends. This expertise comes at a higher cost, with an MER of about 0.80% or $8 annually on every $1,000 invested. However, the trade-off can be well worth it for investors seeking maximum income.

The HMAX ETF also offers slightly more diversification by including a few Canadian insurance companies and asset managers like Brookfield Corporation. This ETF is built for the income-focused investor, perhaps someone in or near retirement, who wants to maximize the cash generated from every dollar invested in the financial sector right now.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

