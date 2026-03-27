Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Bank of Canada Speaks Up Again: Here’s What to Buy for a TFSA Now

The Bank of Canada Speaks Up Again: Here’s What to Buy for a TFSA Now

With rates steady, a balanced TFSA can blend dependable income, a discounted yield opportunity, and long-run growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TD offers bank stability and shareholder returns potential once its U.S. remediation and reset phase eases.
  • BCE is a contrarian income pick after its dividend cut, but the turnaround depends on cash flow and deleveraging.
  • MDA Space adds higher-growth upside backed by a huge backlog, though valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% on March 18 — the second hold of 2026 — with Governor Tiff Macklem flagging that the economy continues to face heightened uncertainty from U.S. trade policy and geopolitical risks and that the war in Iran has now added a new layer of volatility.

Canada’s picture is genuinely complicated. Inflation eased to 1.8% in February, core measures are close to 2%, and the economy is expanding again, but at a slower pace than had been forecast in January, with the labour market soft and exports showing ongoing weakness.

Macklem was blunt about the dilemma: raising rates to slow inflation risks further weakening the economy, while easing to support growth risks pushing inflation above target.

For TFSA investors, that backdrop is actually useful information. It means the bank is on hold, rates are not heading sharply higher, and the economy is grinding forward rather than collapsing. That is a reasonable environment for investors to consider a mix of income, resilience, and growth — rather than chasing a single narrow theme. A dependable bank, a discounted income name, and a long-term growth story look like the right ingredients right now.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is an easy place to start. It’s one of Canada’s largest banks, with retail banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets operations on both sides of the border. Over the last year, the big story has been cleanup and reset. Raymond Chun took over as CEO, TD kept working through its U.S. anti-money-laundering remediation, and it sold its Charles Schwab stake to free up capital for buybacks and business investment.

The numbers came in strong. TD reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.2 billion, or $2.44 per share — a record, beating analyst estimates of $2.26 and up 20% from the same period last year. The bank also launched a new CA$7 billion share buyback program. At a recent price near $128.66, the quarterly dividend of CA$1.08 — or CA$4.32 annualized — puts the yield around 3.4%, with the next ex-dividend date on April 9. For a TFSA, TD fits because it offers a dependable dividend, financial strength, and room for capital returns as the reset phase fades.

BCE

BCE (TSX: BCE) is a very different idea. It’s Canada’s largest communications company, offering wireless, internet, and communications services that people keep paying for. The last year has been rough, with slower growth, pressure in legacy media, and the need to keep its balance sheet under control. It reset investor expectations by cutting its common share dividend to $0.4375 quarterly, which was painful in the moment but arguably necessary.

[Related: What’s going on with BCE’s dividend?]

Its latest results show why investors are still debating it. BCE reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating revenue of $6.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.67 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.69. For 2026, management is targeting free cash flow growth of 4% to 10%, with annualized common dividends now at $1.75 per share. At a recent price near $35.09, the yield sits around 5% — a reasonable income yield from a business with deleveraging momentum and a more sustainable payout structure. This is not a fast grower, and that is the risk. But in a TFSA, BCE can work as a patient income investment as long as management keeps executing.

MDA

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is the growth engine of this group. It’s a Canadian space technology company with exposure to satellites, robotics, and geo-intelligence, aka the kind of stock that belongs in a TFSA for a very different reason than TD or BCE.

The earnings have been impressive. MDA reported record 2025 revenue of $1.633 billion, up 51%, record adjusted EBITDA of $324 million, up 49%, and fourth-quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45, up 60.7%. It ended the year with a $4 billion backlog and guided for 2026 revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

Earlier this month, MDA completed a US$300 million IPO on the NYSE, broadening its investor base and raising capital to accelerate growth. And the company launched 49North, a new wholly-owned subsidiary focused on delivering defence capabilities for Canada that’s directly aligned with the government spending tailwind. At a recent price near $34, MDA has risen significantly from its 52-week low of $20.85, so the entry point matters. But for a long-term TFSA investor, the combination of a record backlog, a new U.S. listing, and an expanding defence arm makes MDA one of the more compelling Canadian growth stories right now, and one that I think is worth paying up for.

Bottom line

Put the three together and the TFSA idea gets compelling. TD brings stability and dependable income from one of Canada’s best-run banks. BCE brings contrarian income with a recovery thesis and a more sustainable dividend structure. MDA brings a growth runway backed by a record backlog, a new NYSE listing, and expanding defence exposure.

Here’s what kind of income investors could earn from $7,000 each in TD and BCE:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
TD$126.8755$4.32$237.60Quarterly
BCE$35.06199$1.75$348.25Quarterly

With the Bank of Canada signalling a slower but steady backdrop, I would not try to be too clever. I would build around quality, value, and growth together, then let the TFSA do what it does best: compound quietly in the background.

More on Dividend Stocks

three friends eat pizza
Dividend Stocks

A 5.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Boston Pizza’s royalty fund turns restaurant sales into monthly cash, offering a simpler income model than owning a full restaurant…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

$50K TFSA: How to Structure for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $50,000 TFSA can produce “always-on” income by layering a high-yield booster between two steadier stocks.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire, Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You'll want to use a sustainable withdrawal rate to figure out your goal.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s the Only Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

| Andrew Button

Surprisingly, it can make sense to hold Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock in a taxable account.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northview Residential REIT offers monthly TFSA income with an improving operating story, while still trading below book value.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Off 55% and Still Worth Owning

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText stock is down 55% but this Canadian tech giant is quietly building one of the best AI infrastructure plays…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Play Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock delivers steady income and consistency. And for long-term investors, that can make all the difference.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 50 — and 3 Stocks to Close the Gap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your TFSA is behind, steady contributions in high-quality compounders can help you catch up over the next decade.

Read more »