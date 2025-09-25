Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 ETFs Could Be Safe Havens During the Next Market Crash

These 2 ETFs Could Be Safe Havens During the Next Market Crash

Both of these ETFs have relatively stable share prices and pay monthly income.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Treasury bill ETFs like CBIL and high-interest savings ETFs like CASH offer safety, liquidity, and modest yields.
  • Both of these safer fixed-income ETFs are best used as a stable cash cushion rather than growth drivers
  • Keeping a set allocation and rebalancing around these ETFs can help you stay disciplined through market ups and downs.

The stock markets are at all-time highs, and while bears like Michael Burry are licking their wounds, the real question is: when will the music stop? If I knew that, I’d be rich. Market timing is a losing game.

The better approach is to identify what’s safe ahead of time and proactively shift a portion of your portfolio into lower-risk assets, rebalancing periodically to systematically sell high and buy low.

The safest places for cash are still guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and savings accounts, which are CDIC-insured. But certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can come close. They may not be covered, but they hold high-quality assets that don’t swing much in value and still pay a reasonable yield, even as interest rates fall. Here are two I like.

Treasury bill ETFs

Global X 0–3 Month T-Bill ETF (TSX:CBIL) gives you exposure to one of the safest assets in the market: Government of Canada treasury bills. These are backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government and carry an AAA credit rating.

Unlike a GIC, there’s no lock-up, so you can sell CBIL anytime. It trades just like a stock with a bid and ask price. Most brokerages offer CBIL, and it can be owned in a registered account, too.

CBIL pays monthly interest and, as of September 17, yields 2.46% annually after accounting for its 0.11% expense ratio. The price stays very stable, hovering around $50 per share. You’ll see a sawtooth pattern as interest accrues, then drops when it’s paid to you as income.

High-interest savings ETFs

Bank savings accounts offer poor rates for retail customers, but high-interest savings ETFs give you access to institutional-level rates. Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH) is one example.

Instead of T-bills, it places cash in high-interest deposit accounts with one or more Canadian chartered banks. Again, this is done within the ETF wrapper, so expect intra-day liquidity and eligibility for registered accounts.

Right now, CASH yields about 2.55% annually after the same 0.11% expense ratio. The mechanics are similar to CBIL, with the price holding steady and the sawtooth pattern appearing as interest accrues before payouts.

The Foolish takeaway

Both CBIL and CASH are about as safe as ETFs get, but don’t expect them to deliver big returns. I like using them as the low-risk bucket of a portfolio—say a 10% permanent cash cushion.

If that allocation grows because stocks fall, I trim it and buy more equities. If stocks rally and the cushion shrinks, I sell equities and top it back up. This helps me systematically buy low and sell high.

Over time, this approach can help you stick to your plan without overthinking short-term moves. Just don’t use CBIL or CASH as market-timing tools, and don’t expect them to carry you to retirement on their own.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

eat food
Investing

Food Celebrity Guy Fieri Could Be a Game-Changer for Couche-Tard

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) could soar as its new Guy Fieri collab looks to pay off.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust For My Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to build a nest egg with dividend growth stocks and reliable income from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can invest in TSX penny stocks such as Healwell and Electrovaya to generate market-beating returns.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Use These Reliable Dividend Stocks for Investment Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth could be ideal for retirees.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Down 53% and Paying Monthly: 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NWH.UN pays a juicy 6.9% yield, but big payout ratios and tenant risks mean this healthcare REIT is a risky…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Investing

2 Top Defensive Growth Stocks to Buy in September 2025

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another retail great worth buying up right here.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn a $88,000 TFSA Into $323/Month Without Chasing Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you sitting on cash? Granite REIT’s 4.32% yield and monthly payouts could be a TFSA-friendly way to turn that…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Uncover no-brainer Canadian stocks that could enhance your portfolio. Learn about dividend favourites and growth opportunities.

Read more »