Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks Under $20 Poised to Deliver Solid Returns in the Next 5 Years

2 Canadian Stocks Under $20 Poised to Deliver Solid Returns in the Next 5 Years

These two high-growth stocks, which are currently available under $20, can deliver superior returns over the next five years.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The two under-$20 Canadian stocks that offer strong five-year growth potential are BlackBerry, which delivered impressive Q2 results with 71.5% adjusted EBITDA growth and raised 2025 guidance, benefiting from automotive computing demand and secure communications, and WELL Health Technologies, which capitalizes on healthcare digitization with 14 acquisitions year-to-date.
  • Both companies are positioned for superior returns through different growth drivers: BlackBerry's improving margins and focus on QNX/secure communications following its transformation, and WELL Health's expansion through AI-powered healthcare products and strategic acquisitions, which contribute $134 million in annualized revenue, trading at an attractive 12x forward P/E.

Investors can build wealth by staying invested in equity markets over the long term. You don’t need a large initial amount to get started, and with regular investments, it’s possible to build considerable wealth over time. Meanwhile, investors should consider investing in businesses with solid financials and healthy growth prospects to grow their investments at a healthier rate. Against this backdrop, let’s examine two Canadian stocks that are available for under $20 and have the potential to deliver superior returns over the next five years.

BlackBerry

Yesterday, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) reported an impressive second-quarter performance for fiscal 2026, beating its guidance. Revenue for the secure communications solutions provider came in at $129.6 million, above its guidance of $115–$125 million. Year-over-year, its revenue grew by 2.7% amid strong performance from its QNX and licensing segments. Although the revenue from its secure communication business fell 9.9% to $59.9 million, it was higher than its internal guidance of $54 –$59 million. The company’s gross profits grew 9%, while its gross margins expanded by 430 basis points to 74.5%.

Supported by its topline growth, expansion of gross margins, and lower operating expenses, the company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 71.5%. Also, its EBITDA margin improved from 12% to 20%. Meanwhile, the adjusted EPS (earnings per share) came in at $0.04, representing a substantial improvement from a breakeven point in the previous year’s quarter. The company closed the quarter with $363.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments, leaving it well-positioned to support its growth initiatives.

Following its solid second-quarter performance, BlackBerry’s management has raised its 2025 guidance. Although the midpoint of its revenue guidance represents a 0.9% decline from its 2024 revenue, the midpoint of its adjusted EPS guidance of $0.13 represents a substantial improvement from $0.02 in the previous year. Moreover, the company’s long-term growth outlook appears strong, supported by rising vehicle complexities, increasing demand for computing power in automobiles, and heightened focus on safety-critical domains.

Notably, after selling its Cylance endpoint security assets earlier this year, the company is relying on its BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry AtHoc, and BlackBerry SecuSUITE to strengthen its position in the secure communications segment. Its solid customer base and higher customer retention rate will provide stability to its financials. With improving operating margins and robust growth prospects, BlackBerry is well-positioned to generate strong returns over the next five years.

WELL Health Technologies

Another under-$20 stock that I believe has solid growth potential is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which supports healthcare professionals in achieving positive patient outcomes. The growing adoption of virtual services and the digitization of clinical procedures have created long-term growth potential for the company. Meanwhile, the healthtech is also expanding its product offerings by introducing innovative artificial intelligence-powered products to meet the needs of its customers.

Along with these organic growth initiatives, WELL Health also focuses on strategic acquisitions. As of August 14, it has acquired 14 assets this year and has signed letters of intent to acquire 15 more assets that can contribute $134 million to its annualized revenue. Despite its healthy growth prospects, WELL stock currently trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 12, making it an excellent buy at these levels.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock Still a Good Buy After Crushing Estimates in Q2?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has returned more than 6,000% to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is Down 85% From Highs and a Great Deal Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Upstart is a beaten-down AI stock that trades at an attractive valuation in 2025. Here's why UPST stock is a…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Just Smashed Earnings — Time to Load Up on Shares?

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s comeback plan is showing results as earnings beat estimates and future-facing segments gaining steam.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

| Robin Brown

Two high-quality Canadian growth stocks just became cheap. Here's why these stocks could rocket upwards from here.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Tech Stocks

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in this small-cap Canadian stock could help you crush the broader market returns in the next four…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than Constellation Software at Today’s Price

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU’s founder exit rattled markets, but cheaper spin‑offs Lumine (LMN) and Topicus (TOI) deliver similar growth and cash flow momentum…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 8% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText’s cloud and AI push could reignite growth for this software veteran, but high debt and shrinking revenue means buyers…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Software Stock Tanked About 17% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Constellation Software stock plunged after a surprise announcement -- but is this a sell signal or a buying opportunity?

Read more »