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Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

Here’s why selling this Canadian stock might not make sense right now.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) has surged over 300% in a year, backed by strong revenue growth.
  • Its cloud and connectivity segment is driving rapid expansion and higher margins.
  • Rising guidance and strong demand position it well for long-term upside.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

Every investor has that one stock – the kind you hesitate to let go, no matter what the market is doing. More than short-term gains or timing the perfect exit, it’s about having conviction in owning a business that keeps proving itself, quarter after quarter, year after year. In my opinion, such stocks can quietly compound wealth over time.

In this article, I’ll reveal one of the best Canadian stocks that stands out so strongly that selling it just doesn’t make sense to me.

chip glows with a blue AI

Source: Getty Images

Why Celestica stock has become hard to ignore

Celestica (TSX:CLS) might not always be the first name that comes to mind in the Canadian tech sector, but its outstanding performance can certainly make you take notice. The company operates as a global provider of hardware platforms and supply chain solutions, serving industries like aerospace, defence, healthcare, and cloud computing.

Its stock currently trades at $557.68 with a market cap of $63.6 billion. Over the last year alone, shares have surged by an incredible 374%. It has impressed investors by delivering 5,346% returns over the last five years. But more importantly, those amazing returns are backed by real business momentum in Celestica’s case.

Strong earnings growth is driving confidence

In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s total revenue jumped 53% year over year (YoY) to US$4.1 billion. And its profitability improved alongside revenue.

Celestica’s adjusted operating margin rose to 8% from 7.1%, while its adjusted earnings surged by 80% from a year ago to US$2.16 per share. These solid numbers clearly show that the company is becoming more efficient as it scales.

Cloud and connectivity leading the charge

A major growth driver behind Celestica’s outstanding growth has been its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment. In the latest quarter, this segment saw revenue jump 76% YoY to US$3.2 billion, with its margins improving to 8.6%.

Within this, its hardware platform solutions business grew 63% YoY, reflecting strong demand from hyperscale and data centre customers. These are areas benefiting directly from long-term trends like cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

At the same time, Celestica’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment, which includes aerospace and industrial businesses, remained stable in revenue but still improved margins. This balance between high-growth and stable segments adds resilience to its business.

Built for long-term growth

Meanwhile, Celestica is also raising expectations for what’s next. The company recently increased its 2026 outlook, now expecting revenue of US$19 billion for the year and adjusted earnings of US$10.15 per share. That upgraded outlook reflected a strong jump from its earlier forecast. It also expects operating margins to improve further with the help of better visibility into customer demand and new program wins.

To support its expansion, Celestica has strengthened its financial position by increasing its credit facility to about US$2.5 billion and extending maturities to 2031. This gives it flexibility to invest in growth while continuing to manage risk.

More importantly, the company is deeply tied to some of the most important technology trends today, including cloud computing, AI, and data centre infrastructure.

Why this is a “never sell” kind of stock

Stocks that are hard to sell usually share a few traits: strong earnings growth, clear long-term demand, and a business that keeps evolving. Celestica checks all those boxes. Its ability to scale revenue, improve margins, and secure new high-value programs makes it more than just a momentum story – a company building a stronger position over time.

Of course, no stock goes up in a straight line. There will always be volatility. But for investors focused on the long term, businesses like Celestica are definitely worth holding through the ups and downs.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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