Member Login
Home » Investing » Copy of 3 Stocks That Pay Substantial Cash Every Month

Copy of 3 Stocks That Pay Substantial Cash Every Month

Considering their healthy cash flows, high yields, and robust growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks can deliver a stable monthly passive income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These three high-yield monthly dividend stocks offer attractive income in the declining interest rate environment: SmartCentres REIT provides a 7.01% yield with 98.6% occupancy across strategically located properties, Whitecap Resources delivers a 6.52% yield following its merger with Veren to become Canada's 7th largest oil producer, and Pizza Pizza Royalty delivers 6.05% yield from franchise royalties with 2.1% same-store sales growth.
  • These companies demonstrate strong fundamentals supporting future dividend payments - SmartCentres benefits from retail space demand with 58.9 million square feet of development approvals and 8.5% rental growth, Whitecap projects 3-5% long-term organic growth with $1.2 billion in investments and merger synergies, while Pizza Pizza's franchise model shields it from commodity price volatility with 2-3% annual store count expansion planned.

Amid last week’s interest rate cut, the Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate stands at 2.5%. Besides, analysts are predicting one more rate cut this year. In this environment of declining interest rates, investors should consider high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer attractive monthly payouts to secure a steady passive income. Meanwhile, here are my three picks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which offers an attractive dividend yield of 7%, is my first pick. Given its 197 strategically located mixed-use properties and solid tenant base, the Toronto-based REIT enjoys a healthy occupancy rate, standing at 98.6% in the recently reported second-quarter earnings. The company has also extended or finalized 82.1% of leases that are expiring this year, with a rental growth rate of 8.5%.

Moreover, the demand for retail space has been increasing amid supply constraints resulting from sluggish construction and population growth. Amid growing demand, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 58.9 million square feet of developmental approvals. Of these approvals, around 0.8 million square feet of properties are under construction. The company also opened two self-storage facilities in Toronto and one in Dorval last quarter. Meanwhile, the construction of facilities in Montreal and Laval is underway, with the company expecting them to open next year.

Along with these expansions, renewal with rental growth could boost SmartCentres’s financials in the coming quarters, thereby making its future payouts more secure.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying dividend stock, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), which currently offers a forward dividend yield of 6.5% is my second pick. The company recently combined with Veren to become Canada’s seventh-largest oil and natural gas producer. The merger also increased its production capabilities while strengthening its balance sheet through lower leverage and strong liquidity.

WCP has realized early synergies by integrating Veren’s assets and workforce, leading to cost consolidation and an improved credit profile. In addition, the oil and natural gas producer projects further capital efficiency gains and operating cost savings within the next 6 to 12 months by utilizing shared insights and expertise from its consolidated portfolio. Additionally, WCP plans to invest $1.2 billion in the second half of this year, thereby strengthening its production capabilities. The company’s management also predicts steady long-term organic growth of 3–5%. These growth initiatives could support its future dividend payouts.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

My final pick would be Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), which operates 694 Pizza Pizza and 100 Pizza 73 brand restaurants through franchisees. It collects royalties from its franchisees based on their sales. Therefore, its financials are less prone to fluctuations in commodity prices and labour wage inflation. Additionally, the company intends to return all the available cash to its shareholders. However, given the issue of seasonal variations inherent to the restaurant sector, and to smooth out its dividend payouts, the company makes allowances for certain reasonable reserves. 

Despite the headwinds in the quick-service restaurant sector, PZA posted a healthy same-store sales increase of 2.1% in the second quarter, driven by menu innovations and strategic sports partnerships. The company is also expanding its store network and anticipates increasing its store count by 2–3% this year. It is also working on its renovation program, which could support its same-store sales growth. Considering its improving sales and expansion of its store network, I believe PZA is well-equipped to support its future dividend payouts. At present, the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 6.1%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks so Safe I’d Tell My Mother to Buy Them

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a simple, family‑friendly portfolio? Fairfax, Constellation, and Hydro One combine value, long‑term compounding, and steady utility income for…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Smashes All-Time High: Is it Still a Buy?

| Andrew Button

After reaching an all-time high, this historical TSX beater likely still has some life in it.

Read more »

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive Stocks for Risk-Averse Canadian Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian consumer-defensive stocks offer risk-averse investors a secure path to steady returns.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’D Structure My TFSA With $24,000 for Constant Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking TFSA investors can hold quality dividend stocks to generate steady passive income.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $70,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you stuck with cash? A TFSA mix of Fortis, TD, and Canadian Natural buys stable dividends, bank growth, and…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: Positioning $14,000 for Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sitting on $14,000 TFSA room? Put it to work for monthly income with RioCan, Exchange Income, and Timbercreek for balanced…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Increase Payments Over Time

| Puja Tayal

Explore how stocks can increase your earnings potential over time. Discover the benefits of dividend stocks in this analysis.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Money Maker: 2 Monthly Payers to Own for Years to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly dividends? Dream Industrial offers steady, sustainable income while Allied Properties pays more but comes with bigger balance‑sheet and…

Read more »