Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Screaming Buys

2 TSX Stocks Under $20 That Are Screaming Buys

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio if you’re looking for solid long-term winners trading under $20.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • 5N Plus (TSX:VNP, ~$16.77) and CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU, ~$9.07) are sub‑$20 TSX bargains — VNP is a $1.47B specialty materials/semiconductor supplier with strong backlog and broad end‑market exposure, while CEU is a $1.99B oilfield chemicals provider with deep US basin presence.
  • Both show upside after big recoveries (VNP +230% off its 52‑week low; CEU +62% off its low but ~11% below its high), yet remain risky — consider long‑term holds, dollar‑cost averaging, and thorough due diligence before investing.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [CES Energy Solutions] >

Are you thinking of starting to invest in the stock market but are worried you don’t have the kind of money that can actually spell success for you? Contrary to what many might believe, investing in TSX stocks and becoming successful doesn’t require a massive amount to begin with. Even when you have a smaller budget, you can begin building wealth by investing in high-quality Canadian stocks.

Ideally, you should go for shares of fundamentally strong companies with solid growth prospects. The TSX boasts several high-quality stocks that trade for under $20. If you have been on the hunt for bargains that can deliver substantial returns in the long run, here are two you should have on your radar.

5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) is a $1.47 billion market-cap company that operates in a niche, serving several global industries. The company is a leading producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. 5N+ is a low-priced stock that trades for $16.77 per share at the time of this writing. This year has seen VNP stock surge significantly. At current levels, it is up by over 230% from its 52-week low.

Despite the massive rally, the stock is well-positioned to deliver further growth in the coming years. The products it offers have applications across several high-growth industries, and the company is expanding rapidly into more markets. Between its significant backlog of orders and strong predicted demand, its current share price makes it too attractive to ignore.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSX:CEU) is another attractive stock to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio if you’re on the hunt for a bargain. The $1.99 billion market-cap company engages in providing consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has a vertically integrated chemicals business with a presence across all the major U.S.-based basins.

Drilling activities are increasing across North America, which will, in turn, benefit the company. The demand for specialized chemical solutions offered by CES means there is plenty of growth to come for the company. As of this writing, CES Energy Solutions stock trades for $9.07 per share. Up by 62.25% from its 52-week low, the stock is actually down by 11% from its 52-week high.

As tariff concerns and geopolitical tensions eventually ease up, this dip can be an excellent entry point for investors seeking immediate upside potential in their self-directed investment portfolios.

Foolish takeaway

When investing in the stock market, it’s important to remember that it is inherently risky. No matter how solid the underlying business is, any stock can experience downturns due to various possible factors. The key to success is identifying the kind of companies that can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side to deliver sustainable wealth growth.

Investors with a solid long-term strategy know better than to let short-term volatility control their decisions. Staying invested in high-quality companies despite near-term downturns can help you set yourself up for plenty of success as an investor.

Against this backdrop, VNP stock and CES stock can be excellent holdings to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Investing

The Trump Tariffs Haven’t Hurt the Canadian Economy Much: Here’s Why

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a few reasons why the Canadian stock market has been so resilient of late, and why investors ought…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable real estate giant is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 REITs I’d Buy Today (They Both Have Towering Yields)

| Joey Frenette

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another REIT play are worth buying as rates drop into 2026.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

3 Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects but are trading cheap, making them solid long-term picks.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as LMN and MAL can help you beat the TSX Index over the next…

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

cloud computing
Investing

3 Safer Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $25,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three reliable Canadian stocks can strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »