Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are the Most Undervalued Canadian Stocks on the TSX (But Are They Buys?)

Here Are the Most Undervalued Canadian Stocks on the TSX (But Are They Buys?)

September’s sell-off created stunning bargains on Constellation Software and another TSX growth stock. Could these beaten-down Canadian growth stocks be profitable buys for your portfolio?

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Constellation Software stock’s double-digit plunge offers a rare chance to buy a proven tech winner at a multi-year low valuation following its founder's smooth departure.
  • MDA Space’s 26% drop is an overreaction to a single lost contract, ignoring its $4.6 billion backlog and hyper-growth trajectory in the hot space race.
  • Both undervalued TSX growth stocks are fundamentally strong companies whose recent stumbles are temporary, creating prime "buy-the-dip" opportunities for long-term gains.

September has been a rollercoaster ride for some of Canada’s top tech stocks, sending share prices tumbling and creating what looks like a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors. The strategy is simple: identify quality companies facing temporary headwinds that the market has overreacted to. This month, two standout candidates have emerged, making them some of the most intriguing undervalued growth stocks on the TSX right now. Let’s dive into why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock and MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be powerful growth stocks to buy now for your portfolio.

Constellation Software stock: A founder steps back, but strategy remains intact

Constellation Software stock felt like it lost a bit of its magic last week. The stock slid 20% after the iconic founder, Mark Leonard, announced his resignation as president, citing health reasons. For three decades, Leonard was the visionary behind this decentralized software giant, a serial acquirer of niche vertical market businesses. His track record is staggering, turning the company into a wealth-generating machine for investors.

So, is the CSU stock sell-off justified? While a founder’s departure always introduces uncertainty, the transition appears exceptionally smooth. Leonard isn’t disappearing; he’s retaining a board seat. Stepping into the president’s role is Mark Miller, the company’s long-time Chief Operating Officer and a trusted insider for three decades. He knows the playbook inside and out, having co-founded Trapeze Group, which was Constellation’s very first acquisition. The leadership risk seems low.

The real story for investors is the valuation. The market is hastily removing a “founder premium” from Constellation Software’s stock price. This has caused Constellation’s enterprise value to free cash flow (or EV/FCF, a key metric that values a company relative to the cash it generates) multiple to plunge from 40 to around 25.

CSU EV to Free Cash Flow Chart

CSU EV to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

Cash flow is the lifeblood supporting Constellation Software’s acquisitions-led growth strategy. New investors are essentially being offered a chance to buy this stellar tech compounder at a significant discount. With a smooth leadership handoff and its core acquisition strategy intact, Constellation Software stock may never be this cheap again.

MDA Space: A lost EchoStar contract doesn’t sink this satellite star

MDA Space stock hit a different kind of turbulence this month. Its stock fell 26% after a key customer EchoStar, abruptly cancelled a massive $1.8 billion contract as it sold spectrum licenses to Elon Musk-led SpaceX. News like this stings, as it represents a direct hit to future revenue, earnings and cash flow projections. It even sparked talks of investor lawsuits.

However, looking beyond the headline reveals a much healthier picture. First, MDA confirmed it will be compensated for termination costs, and, crucially, it reiterated its full-year 2025 financial guidance. This implies the lost deal doesn’t materially impact its near-term performance. Why? The company’s order backlog remains a formidable $4.6 billion, providing strong revenue visibility for the next two to three years.

In my view, the EchoStar deal loss isn’t a failure of MDA’s technology or execution; it’s a shift in a distressed client’s strategy.

The space race is hotter than ever, and MDA is a well-established leader. In August, the company reported a 54% year-over-year revenue surge for its second quarter, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) growth at 57%.

Even more compelling is MDA stock’s valuation. The stock now trades at a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.5. The PEG ratio helps determine if a stock’s price is justified by its earnings growth. A ratio of one is considered fair value, so anything below that suggests the market is significantly discounting the company’s growth potential.

With management forecasting 20% to 30% annual revenue growth for the next five years and a newly expanded factory coming online, this temporary setback looks like a classic buy-the-dip moment on MDA stock. The space industry is accelerating, and MDA has the capacity and contracts to ride the wave.

The Foolish bottom line

Both Constellation Software and MDA Space are facing stumbles that appear temporary in the context of their long-term growth stories. For CSU, the market is adjusting to life after a legendary founder, creating a rare valuation gap. For MDA, a single contract loss has overshadowed a powerful growth trajectory and a packed order book. These September sell-offs may have just opened the door to two of the most promising undervalued growth stocks to buy now for investors with a long-term horizon.

More on Tech Stocks

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian stocks such as LMN and MAL can help you beat the TSX Index over the next…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is Hitting New Highs: Too Late to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica continues to see momentum in its business as demand from the artificial intelligence boom boosts demand.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than Nvidia for a TFSA

| Adam Othman

Missed the Nvidia boom? These Canadian AI stocks might be able to offer similar returns to investors in the coming…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock Still a Good Buy After Crushing Estimates in Q2?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has returned more than 6,000% to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is Down 85% From Highs and a Great Deal Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Upstart is a beaten-down AI stock that trades at an attractive valuation in 2025. Here's why UPST stock is a…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Just Smashed Earnings — Time to Load Up on Shares?

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s comeback plan is showing results as earnings beat estimates and future-facing segments gaining steam.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Under $20 Poised to Deliver Solid Returns in the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-growth stocks, which are currently available under $20, can deliver superior returns over the next five years.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

| Robin Brown

Two high-quality Canadian growth stocks just became cheap. Here's why these stocks could rocket upwards from here.

Read more »