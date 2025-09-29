I’d Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks so Fast if They Dipped

Some Canadian stocks are simply always a good buy – Canadian stocks that do well no matter what the market throws at it. That’s why when it comes to a dip in any of the companies mentioned here, I would buy in bulk before the price rises again. So without further ado, let’s get into these three top Canadian stocks to consider on pretty much any dip.

DOL

First, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is an obvious yes. It’s a valuable retail chain with high margins and fast growth that’s recently expanded even further. After purchasing Dollar City in Latin America, it has now entered Mexico. However, even more exciting is the Canadian stock’s purchase of the Reject Shop in Australia. This added a further 395 stores, plus international diversification.

The support for Dollarama stock, though, also goes hand in hand with its overall business model. Whether it’s a poor economy or a good one, people go to Dollarama locations for cheap products. The only difference is whether people are going out of necessity or to simply buy more items.

This was seen recently with the second quarter of 2026 posting strong sales up 10.3%, operating income up 14.3%, and net earnings up 12.4%. Meanwhile, it still offers a small dividend yield and continues to buy back shares aggressively. For a Canadian stock that just never seems to do poorly, this is one to consider again and again.

WCN

Another thing people can’t live without? Garbage pick up. We just continuously make waste, which means we constantly need a company to pick it up. That’s what makes Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) a prime option for investors on any dip.

This was seen during its second quarter earnings as well, with revenue up 7% to $2.4 billion and adjusted net income of $333 million. Furthermore, WCN continues to develop an active acquisition pipeline to drive even more growth in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Canadian stock is supported by high recurring revenue, pricing power, predictable cash flow, and consistent merger and acquisition activity. All this helps support even more future growth, buybacks, and a small dividend as well. So again, a top choice to buy on any dip.

CPKC

Finally, we have another safe, stable, and expanding Canadian stock. Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) has long been a part of the Canadian railway duopoly. However, this was expanded a few years ago through the purchase of Kansas City Southern Railway, making CPKC the only railway that can run from Canada all the way down to Mexico.

This has been a significant boost for the company, with the Canadian stock showing increases across the board. Volumes rose 7% during the second quarter year over year, with revenue up 3% and reported earnings per share (EPS) up 7%. Furthermore, the company has proven extremely capital efficient, with a high margin, large operating ratio, and a solid outlook.

While the dividend is small, the growth trajectory for CPKC is strong, all while trading at just 19 times earnings, which can look quite cheap given the improvement in volumes. So again, if you want a Canadian stock only getting bigger and better, CPKC is one to watch.

Bottom line

If you’re hoping to get in on a dip, start with a watchlist on all three Canadian stocks. Watch for 90 days to see if the companies improve even further during the next quarter. Then, once improvements are seen again, buy on a dip any or all of these top Canadian stocks. Yet as always, be sure to discuss any investments with your financial advisor.