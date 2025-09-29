Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks so Fast if They Dipped

I’d Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks so Fast if They Dipped

Want reliable Canadian stocks to buy on dips? Dollarama, Waste Connections, and CPKC are resilient picks for steady growth and income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama's high margins, international expansion, and strong Q2 growth make it a buy-on-dip retail cash machine.
  • Waste Connections offers predictable, recurring revenue, pricing power, and steady M&A-driven growth—ideal to buy during market dips.
  • CPKC's North–South network boosts volumes, efficient margins, and steady earnings, making it attractive to buy on pullbacks.

Some Canadian stocks are simply always a good buy – Canadian stocks that do well no matter what the market throws at it. That’s why when it comes to a dip in any of the companies mentioned here, I would buy in bulk before the price rises again. So without further ado, let’s get into these three top Canadian stocks to consider on pretty much any dip.

DOL

First, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is an obvious yes. It’s a valuable retail chain with high margins and fast growth that’s recently expanded even further. After purchasing Dollar City in Latin America, it has now entered Mexico. However, even more exciting is the Canadian stock’s purchase of the Reject Shop in Australia. This added a further 395 stores, plus international diversification.

The support for Dollarama stock, though, also goes hand in hand with its overall business model. Whether it’s a poor economy or a good one, people go to Dollarama locations for cheap products. The only difference is whether people are going out of necessity or to simply buy more items.

This was seen recently with the second quarter of 2026 posting strong sales up 10.3%, operating income up 14.3%, and net earnings up 12.4%. Meanwhile, it still offers a small dividend yield and continues to buy back shares aggressively. For a Canadian stock that just never seems to do poorly, this is one to consider again and again.

WCN

Another thing people can’t live without? Garbage pick up. We just continuously make waste, which means we constantly need a company to pick it up. That’s what makes Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) a prime option for investors on any dip.

This was seen during its second quarter earnings as well, with revenue up 7% to $2.4 billion and adjusted net income of $333 million. Furthermore, WCN continues to develop an active acquisition pipeline to drive even more growth in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Canadian stock is supported by high recurring revenue, pricing power, predictable cash flow, and consistent merger and acquisition activity. All this helps support even more future growth, buybacks, and a small dividend as well. So again, a top choice to buy on any dip.

CPKC

Finally, we have another safe, stable, and expanding Canadian stock. Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) has long been a part of the Canadian railway duopoly. However, this was expanded a few years ago through the purchase of Kansas City Southern Railway, making CPKC the only railway that can run from Canada all the way down to Mexico.

This has been a significant boost for the company, with the Canadian stock showing increases across the board. Volumes rose 7% during the second quarter year over year, with revenue up 3% and reported earnings per share (EPS) up 7%. Furthermore, the company has proven extremely capital efficient, with a high margin, large operating ratio, and a solid outlook.

While the dividend is small, the growth trajectory for CPKC is strong, all while trading at just 19 times earnings, which can look quite cheap given the improvement in volumes. So again, if you want a Canadian stock only getting bigger and better, CPKC is one to watch.

Bottom line

If you’re hoping to get in on a dip, start with a watchlist on all three Canadian stocks. Watch for 90 days to see if the companies improve even further during the next quarter. Then, once improvements are seen again, buy on a dip any or all of these top Canadian stocks. Yet as always, be sure to discuss any investments with your financial advisor.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

Is Colliers Stock a Good Investment Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Colliers is delivering strong revenue and EBITDA growth from acquisitions and AUM expansion, but high valuation and volatile results make…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Buying BAM Stock Now Could Make You Wealthy for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want income plus long-term growth? Brookfield’s $1 trillion asset base, rising earnings, and roughly 3% yield make it worth a…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to My Family

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for family-friendly stocks? Fortis, Metro, and Empire offer steady dividends, low volatility, and sensible growth to start…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Bank Stocks Are Beating the Market This Year

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is beating the market this year.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable real estate giant is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy while it trades at…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 REITs I’d Buy Today (They Both Have Towering Yields)

| Joey Frenette

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another REIT play are worth buying as rates drop into 2026.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks Perfect for Patient Investors

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks can be excellent investments to consider for patient investors seeking long-term wealth growth through dividends.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Strategy: Essential Canadian Stocks for Reliable Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how you can make your TFSA work harder with reliable Canadian stocks that pay you to hold them.

Read more »