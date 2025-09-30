1 Promising Green Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Years

AI’s hunger for power is insatiable. One top Canadian renewable energy stock is perfectly positioned to profit, offering a rich 5.6% yield and decades of growth ahead.

The global thirst for electricity is reaching new heights. Demand for low capital, quick turnaround, clean, reliable power is surging from the reindustrialization of economies to the data centre boom fueled by artificial intelligence (AI). This creates a powerful, long-term tailwind for the best-in-class renewable energy operators in the space. Canadian investors looking for a top-tier green energy stock to anchor their portfolios in October may check out Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). It stands out as a compelling candidate for both substantial passive income and potential capital appreciation for years to come.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: A powerhouse built for the future

Imagine a company with its hands on the levers of the global energy transition market. Brookfield Renewable Partners is a massive infrastructure owner with a US$138 billion portfolio of assets spanning hydroelectric dams, wind farms, solar installations, and battery storage facilities across the globe. With an operating capacity of 48 gigawatts, it’s a titan in the green energy industry.

What makes it a standout among green energy stocks to buy now is its role as a preferred partner for major tech corporations in 2025. As these giants race to build AI-capable data centres, they need vast amounts of clean power. Brookfield is right there, with recent landmark deals signed with Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) to keep their exponentially growing number of servers running.

The company’s growth story is fueled by a powerful dual engine: developing new projects and making shrewd acquisitions. A brilliant example is its move into nuclear energy. Just as the world re-embraces nuclear power, Brookfield, alongside Cameco, acquired Westinghouse — a company whose technology is in half the world’s nuclear reactors. Brookfield’s 51% stake provides a fantastic entry into a high-margin, long-duration business, showcasing management’s foresight in identifying winning trends.

Diversified cash flows and a growth pipeline

A common concern with renewable companies is their reliance on a single weather-dependent technology. Brookfield Renewable elegantly sidesteps this issue with a deeply diversified model. Its cash flows are a balanced mix, with 45% derived from reliable hydroelectric power, 22% from wind assets, 16% from solar projects, and a growing contribution from distributed energy and storage. This diversification provides stability that pure-play solar or wind companies often lack.

Furthermore, the growth runway is immense. The company is rapidly expanding its battery storage capacity from a minimal base to a projected 7.0 gigawatts by 2027. It also develops and sells about 10 gigawatts of assets annually, a process known as “asset recycling,” which generates consistently solid returns and capital to reinvest into new, higher-return opportunities.

With global power consumption ballooning in the AI era, Brookfield Renewable is poised to connect its massive project pipeline directly to this soaring demand. Management expects to invest US$10 billion over the next five years, targeting impressive internal returns of 12% to 15%.

The “buy and hold forever” income case

The ultimate appeal of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock for long-term investors lies in its proven ability to generate and grow wealth-creating income. The company offers a very attractive annualized distribution yield of 5.6%. More importantly, the payout is growing. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a stellar track record of increasing its payout, with a 6% average annual growth rate since 2015.

This reliable distribution growth is backed by solid financial performance. The company focuses on growing its funds from operations (FFO), a key measure of cash flow for income-focused partnerships. Think of FFO as the real earnings power of the business after accounting for maintenance costs. Brookfield has grown its FFO per unit by 8% annually since 2015, comfortably covering those rising dividends. With 70% of its revenues linked to inflation, its cash flows naturally rise over time, providing a built-in hedge. Management’s target is to grow FFO by 10% per year through 2030, while raising dividends by 5% to 9% annually.

Canadian investors seeking a durable renewable energy stock that combines the stability of essential infrastructure with the growth of the AI and digitalization megatrends will find Brookfield Renewable Partners a lucrative opportunity. Its global scale, strategic acumen, and shareholder-friendly distribution policy make it a premier green energy stock to buy now and confidently hold for the next decade and beyond.