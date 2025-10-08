Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stock U.S. Investors Are Missing

The Best Canadian Stock U.S. Investors Are Missing

Let’s dive into one Canadian stock global investors should perhaps pay more attention to, at least in my view.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
people apply for loan

Source: Getty Images

Among all the growth stocks in the market I’ve looked at, I think investors in the U.S. and other parts of the world are missing out on a few Canadian gems.

These are companies that don’t get the same kind of coverage as their U.S. counterparts. That’s not to say there’s no coverage at all – there is a smaller, but robust analyst community in Canada that often steps in to fill the void.

But with less cachet comes opportunity. Even a stock that may be overlooked on a relative basis and may not climb as fast as others, when it does get noticed, can make some big moves ahead.

Here’s one of the largest and most overlooked companies I’ve got on my radar right now.

Constellation Software

I’ve covered Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) quite extensively over the years, and part of the reason why is due to what I feel is a relative under-representation in the financial media of this company.

Indeed, Constellation Software is a massive outfit. With a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. But despite its whopping size, Constellation currently only has eight analysts covering the name, with most being of Canadian origin.

That’s my main point. U.S. investors may simply not hear enough about this company to make an informed decision around whether Constellation Software fits in their portfolio. I think that’s a shame.

The company is among the top software aggregators in the market, buying small and mid-sized software firms and rolling them under the company’s diversified umbrella. In doing so, Constellation has found a way to earn above-market returns for investors for a very long time.

The numbers don’t lie

Looking at Constellation’s long-term growth trend, it’s clear to me that the company’s growth-by-acquisition business model is one that’s not only working, but scalable. With thousands of similar targets out there, investors stand to benefit from long-term growth, which I expect to continue.

Over the medium term, Constellation expects to grow its top line by around 30% per year, with operating income compounding at an expected range of 15%–16%. That’s incredible, and worth a look.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Why Mining & Energy Could Drive Canada’s Next Leg Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining and clean energy are converging, so here’s why Lundin Mining and Northland Power are practical TSX plays for the…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Are We in a Resource Stock Rebirth? Signs From the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Resource stocks are staging a comeback so here’s how Cameco, Teck, and Tourmaline could benefit.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Investing

The TSX’s 2025 Story: A Winner, Surprise Star, and Sleeper Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica and Aritzia led the TSX30 rally while sleeper Stella Jones offers value, so here’s the quick read on momentum,…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their strong occupancy rates, robust growth initiatives, and attractive yields, I remain bullish on these three REITs.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Gold Stocks Are Getting a Second Wind in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold just topped US$4,000, so here’s why Barrick and Equinox could be practical ways to ride the rally without owning…

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Work Overtime So You Don’t Have to

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive yields and log track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s top two winning stocks in 2025 can help grow your money tenfold over a shorter timeframe.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts could lift dividend stocks, so here are three TSX picks positioned to benefit from lower borrowing costs and…

Read more »