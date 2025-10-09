Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Stocks in Canada That Aren’t Trash Investments

2 High-Yield Stocks in Canada That Aren’t Trash Investments

These TSX stocks dividend stocks offer high and sustainable yields that can power up your portfolio’s income potential.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dumpsters sit outside for waste collection and trash removal

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • High-yield dividend stocks can generate strong passive income, but an unusually high yield can be a warning sign.
  • Some fundamentally strong Canadian stocks offer sustainable high yields and consistent dividend growth.
  • With interest rates gradually declining, these high-yield dividend payers appear even more appealing.

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks can help generate significant passive income. But it also comes with risks. In fact, an unusually high yield can be a warning sign that a company is struggling. Often, the yield looks high because the stock price has dropped due to financial trouble. These stocks can be risky, as their dividends may not be sustainable, making them trash investments.

That said, not all high-yield Canadian stocks are risky investments. There are a few fundamentally strong dividend stocks offering high and sustainable yields. These stocks can power up your portfolio and help you earn robust passive income. With interest rates gradually declining, these high-yield dividend payers appear even more appealing.

With this backdrop, here are two high-yield stocks that aren’t trash investments.

Telus

Canadian communications company Telus (TSX:T) is an attractive high-yield dividend stock that investors could consider buying and holding for decades. Telus has consistently rewarded its shareholders with higher dividend payments for years. Moreover, it offers a high and sustainable yield, making it an attractive investment for passive income.

The leading telecom company has distributed over $23 billion in dividends since 2004. Moreover, it has raised its quarterly payouts 27 times in the last 14 years through a multi-year dividend growth program. Besides its dependable payouts, it currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.416 per share, translating into a high yield of 7.7%.

The company’s growing dividends reflect its ability to drive earnings in all market conditions. Its diverse revenue streams, a low customer churn rate, a focus on acquiring margin-accretive customers, and cost-reduction initiatives augur well for future earnings growth. Furthermore, its investments in network infrastructure are likely to drive subscriber growth, supporting payouts.

Looking ahead, its focus on expanding fibre-optic coverage and strengthening 5G capabilities will continue to drive subscriber growth and help retain existing subscribers. At the same time, momentum in Telus Health and the expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) offerings augur well for growth.

First National

Investors seeking high-yield dividend stocks could consider First National (TSX:FN). This financial currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.208 per share. This translates into an attractive yield of 5.2% Further, First National has a proven track record of rewarding shareholders, having increased its dividend 18 times since its IPO. This growth has been driven by the company’s consistent expansion of mortgages under administration (MUA), which drives its earnings.

First National operates as a non-bank mortgage lender, adopting a conservative lending approach. Its business generates steady income through growing MUA, as well as securitization and underwriting services for third-party institutions. Approximately 60–70% of its mortgages are insured, and nearly 96% of its MUA is funded with no residual credit risk. These factors help ensure stable earnings and consistent dividend distributions.

The financial services company anticipates further growth in mortgage originations, which will expand its MUA and, in turn, support higher income and dividend payments. Additionally, higher securitization margins and mortgage renewal opportunities augur well for growth. Overall, First National is a dependable income stock offering a high and reliable yield.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Don’t Cut Their Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have paid and increased their dividends and have never cut their payouts.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Subsector Trends: Mining vs Tech vs Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI is powering a TSX breakout and mining, tech, and energy stocks are set to benefit from rising demand for…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks for Canadians in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income with value: three TSX stocks offering yield, growth, and stability for 2025.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Dividend Stock Perfect for Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This stock delivers dividend growth through the full economic cycle.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

The 7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

If you buy 1,000 shares of this TSX stock offering a high yield of 7%, you’d get $154 in passive…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another dividend payer worth buying up today.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

If You Bought 100 Shares of High-Yielding Telus, This Is How Much Passive Income You’d Get in 1 Year

| Sneha Nahata

Telus offers a high yield of 7.7% and has a history of consistently paying and increasing dividends under its multi-year…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Bank of Canada Rate Cut

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Highly leveraged, defensive companies like BCE should see their stocks rise in this falling interest rate environment.

Read more »