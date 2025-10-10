Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 10

The TSX may open cautiously today as mixed commodity trends and fresh Canadian jobs data shape sentiment ahead of the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Jitendra Parashar
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX index fell 0.8% as U.S. government shutdown worries, plus sharp drops in oil and gold, hit the market.
  • Mining stocks plunged after gold slid about 1.5%, though Richelieu Hardware jumped on solid quarterly financial results.
  • Investors will watch the Canadian jobs report and any U.S. shutdown updates as they could drive cautious trading into the long weekend.

The roller coaster in Canadian equities continued Thursday, as investors remained concerned about macro uncertainty amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and its potential spillover effects on global economic growth. These concerns, coupled with sharp declines in oil and gold prices, drove the S&P/TSX Composite Index down by 232 points, or 0.8%, to 30,270 — marking its second-worst single-day percentage drop in three months.

Despite minor strength in some healthcare and technology stocks, big intraday losses in most other key market sectors, including mining, consumer discretionary, and industrials, weighed heavily on the broader index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

As spot gold prices plunged over 1.5% from their record highs, mining stocks like Endeavour Silver, OR Royalties, Aya Gold & Silver, and Wesdome Gold Mines dived by at least 6.6% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Nevertheless, shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSX:RCH) jumped 4.5% to $34.28 apiece after it reported solid quarterly earnings and strong acquisition-driven growth. In the three months ended in August 2025, the Saint Laurent-headquartered company’s sales climbed 6.7% year over year to $499.2 million, with $23.9 million in net profit.

Notably, Richelieu has completed eight acquisitions since the start of 2025, adding over $75 million to its annual sales. The company’s management also highlighted continued strength in both the U.S. and Canadian markets, excluding Ontario, and reaffirmed confidence in finishing the ongoing fiscal year with robust results. Despite recent gains, however, RCH stock is still down nearly 12% on a year-to-date basis.

Energy Fuels, Cenovus Energy, and Teck Resources also rose by at least 2.5% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, and Scotiabank were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and silver prices trended higher in early Friday trading, but crude oil and natural gas extended their declines, as investors hoped the recent U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire would help ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Given these mixed commodity signals, the TSX could open on a more cautious note, with strength in mining stocks potentially offset by continued weakness in the energy sector.

While no major economic releases from the U.S. are due, Canadian investors will keep a close eye on the domestic employment change and unemployment rate data scheduled for release this morning. Overall, the TSX may trade cautiously as investors digest the labour numbers and look for any developments in the U.S. government shutdown standoff heading into the long Thanksgiving weekend in Canada.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Teck Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

