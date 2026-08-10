TSX stocks could open on a positive note Monday as firm commodity prices provide support, while investors monitor U.S.-Iran tensions and another busy round of corporate earnings today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 10

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Expect possible gains in the TSX at the open today with positive commodity prices, while investors monitor U.S.-Iran conflict developments and earnings from companies like Cargojet and Barrick Mining.

B2Gold soared nearly 23% after reporting strong earnings and mining operations, while Russel Metals and IAMGOLD also saw significant gains.

The TSX Composite rose 0.7% to 36,381 on Friday, hitting an all-time high thanks to strong earnings, solid jobs data, and Middle East developments.

After a day of pause, Canadian stocks resumed their upward momentum on Friday as investors digested largely strong corporate earnings, solid domestic jobs data, and developments in the Middle East. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped by 245 points, or 0.7%, to 36,381 — posting a fresh all-time high.

Despite weakness in the consumer staples and healthcare stocks, strong gains in other key sectors like mining, technology, and consumer cyclicals pushed the market benchmark to new heights.

The TSX index ended the week with 3.3% gains, posting its strongest weekly performance in four months.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

B2Gold (TSX:BTO) jumped nearly 23% to $7.03 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in BTO stock came after the Vancouver-based miner posted solid second-quarter results, with gold revenue rising 14% year over year to US$789.4 million.

Its net profit surged to US$419.6 million from US$160.8 million a year ago, while gold production reached 203,648 ounces. Stronger-than-expected performance at B2Gold’s Fekola, Masbate, and Otjikoto mines also helped the company deliver lower-than-anticipated all-in sustaining costs. Investors also cheered the approval of its Fekola Regional exploitation permit in Mali, which should support the miner’s longer-term production growth plans.

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As gold and silver prices strengthened, other mining stocks like Russel Metals, Altus Group, and IAMGOLD also climbed by at least 13.7% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, Nutrien, Enerflex, Open Text, and AtkinsRealis Group were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each sliding by at least 3%.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Enbridge, Telus, Barrick Mining, and Equinox Gold were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were slightly positive in early trading on Monday, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

With no major domestic economic releases due this morning, Canadian investors will closely monitor developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict, especially negotiations surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has laid out broader demands, including an end to the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions relief, while U.S. president Donald Trump described current contacts as only “semi-negotiations.” These conflicting signals could keep crude oil prices and TSX energy stocks volatile throughout Monday’s session.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Cargojet, I-80 Gold, CT REIT, Silvercorp Metals, Keel Infrastructure, K92 Mining, and Barrick Mining, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today