From $5,000 to $50,000: How Long-Term Investors Could Win Big With This TSX Stock

Brookfield is a wonderful business at a fair price today. It deserves to be at least on your radar.

Kay Ng
Key Points

  • Brookfield Corporation's impressive track record includes a 27,000%+ return over 30+ years, driven by strategic investments in real assets and a 19% annualized compound return.
  • With a disciplined approach and substantial capital reserves, Brookfield is poised for continued growth through strategic investments in AI infrastructure and renewable energy, making it a compelling long-term investment, especially if shares were bought on dips.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield

Turning $5,000 into $50,000 may sound like a fantasy — but for patient, long-term investors, it’s very much within reach. One TSX stock, in particular, has already delivered this kind of growth and could very well do it again. 

Meet Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) — a global powerhouse that has incredibly created generational wealth for shareholders over decades.

Let’s explore how it happened — and why it could happen again.

The compounding machine behind 27,000% returns

Brookfield isn’t just another blue-chip stock — it’s a compounding machine. According to its own data, Brookfield has delivered annualized compound returns of 19% over the past +30 years, translating to a jaw-dropping +27,000% total return.

To put that into perspective:

  • If you had invested $5,000 in Brookfield stock 19 years ago, you’d be sitting on roughly $53,850 today.
  • That’s an annualized return of just over 13%, comfortably outpacing the broader market.

Brookfield’s long-term success has been fueled by a consistent strategy: acquiring, developing, and managing real assets — such as infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity — across global markets. Their focus on long-term value creation has made the stock a staple for serious investors.

Buy the dips, ride the growth

Even great companies can be volatile in the short term — and that volatility can be your biggest advantage as an investor.

For example, Brookfield’s five-year annualized return is 22%, boosted by smart reinvestment during the 2020 market crash. It proves a critical point: Buying quality stocks during downturns can supercharge long-term results.

Currently trading around $94 per share, analysts believe the stock is fairly valued. That said, patient investors could benefit from waiting for a 10-20% pullback to scoop up shares at a discount.

Brookfield’s target of +15% annual returns remains intact, thanks to its disciplined approach, access to capital, and deep operational expertise.

Positioned for the next decade of growth

Brookfield is not standing still. This year alone, across its diverse businesses, it

  • Monetized over US$55 billion in assets, most sold at or above carrying value;
  • Completed US$94 billion in financings, further strengthening its position; and
  • Sitting on a record US$177 billion in deployable capital ready for future investments.

Key areas of growth include

  • Investing its US$135 billion insurance float strategically and within the parameters set out by insurance regulators;
  • Developing AI infrastructure and data centres to support the AI revolution; and
  • Investing in renewable energy and infrastructure projects to meet rising global energy demand.

Brookfield’s scale, stability, and forward-looking strategy make it a rare gem on the TSX.

While the stock’s dividend yield is modest at 0.5%, it boasts a 10.1% dividend growth rate over the last decade — reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to shareholder value.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield Corporation has already turned $5,000 into more than $50,000 for long-term investors — and the story is far from over. With a strong track record, global diversification, and a clear growth roadmap, Brookfield is positioned to keep rewarding those who think long term.

If you’re looking to build real wealth on the TSX, this stock deserves a spot on your radar.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

