Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Pick Canadian Stocks That Do More Than Just Trend Up

How to Pick Canadian Stocks That Do More Than Just Trend Up

Do you want stocks that earn their gains instead of riding hype? Learn how to spot durable Canadian stocks and why Canadian Tire fits the bill.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Look for steady organic growth, recurring revenue, and disciplined capital allocation for long-term resilience.
  • Canadian Tire combines retail, financial services, and a 4.2% yield, trading around 11.5 times forward earnings.
  • Avoid hype-driven names; prioritize profits, strong balance sheets, and management that plans for decades.

When you’re picking Canadian stocks that do more than just trend up, you’re really looking for companies that build value rather than borrow it from hype. Trendy stocks can soar on excitement and crash on disappointment. Durable stocks, the ones that genuinely earn their climb, keep moving higher because they’re growing stronger underneath the surface. That’s why today, we’re going to look at what makes these Canadian stocks tick and one solid option on the TSX today.

What to watch

The first thing to look for is organic growth backed by fundamentals, not just momentum. A Canadian that steadily increases revenue, profit margins, and cash flow over time is a keeper. Then, check how it makes money. Companies with recurring revenue tend to have smoother cash flows and higher visibility. If a business can plan its income, investors can plan their returns.

From there, pay attention to capital discipline. A good Canadian stock reinvests smartly and only borrows when it adds value. Look at the debt-to-equity ratio and interest coverage. And don’t forget to check who’s steering the ship. In Canada, a lot of lasting success comes down to management culture.

Then there’s the numbers. Measure cash returns to shareholders. Reliable dividends or buybacks can tell you a company isn’t just performing; it’s sharing the wealth. But don’t overdo it. Even great companies can be bad buys at the wrong price. A healthy stock trades where expectations and reality match. So, be sure to test resilience, asking what would happen if the economy slowed or rates stayed higher. Altogether, investors want to buy growth but also durability.

Consider CTC

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a perfect case study in what it means for a stock to do more than just trend up. It doesn’t move with hype cycles or tech buzzwords. It earns its growth the old-fashioned way, through execution, brand strength, and adaptability. Canadian Tire is, at its core, a retail empire disguised as a single brand. It owns Canadian Tire stores, Mark’s, SportChek, and Helly Hansen, plus a quietly powerful financial arm in the Canadian Tire Bank, which issues its own credit cards and loyalty program.

In terms of fundamentals, Canadian Tire has faced a tougher stretch lately. Its second-quarter (Q2) 2025 earnings showed adjusted earnings per share of $2.57, down from $3.08 the year before, with revenue dipping 3.4% to $4.3 billion. That slump came from weaker discretionary spending and inventory pressures. But despite that softness, management reaffirmed its focus on cost control, efficiency, and margin improvement.

Valuation-wise, it’s fairly modest. The stock trades around 11.5 times forward earnings at writing, low for a company with an iconic brand and a long track record of profitability. It yields about 4.2% after its recent dividend increase to $1.76 per quarter. The payout ratio sits at 48%, leaving breathing room even when earnings dip. So altogether it offers value, along with solid income.

Bottom line

In short, stocks that do more than trend up show proof of progress: real profits, sound management, smart balance sheets, and a clear reason to exist five years from now.

This is what sets it apart from a Canadian stock that merely rides momentum. Canadian Tire builds its own through real assets, a resilient business model, and management that plans decades ahead. When sentiment cools, that foundation doesn’t go away. It just keeps compounding quietly until investors notice again.



Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip REITs such as Killam can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in 2025 and…

Read more »