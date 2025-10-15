Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why BCE Stock Slumped 2.3% Tuesday

Why BCE Stock Slumped 2.3% Tuesday

BCE Inc (BCE) slumped 2.3% on Tuesday. Here’s why.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
man looks worried about something on his phone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE Inc's stock price fell 2.3% this past Tuesday.
  • The culprit may have been a Globe and Mail article which told investors to expect 3 years without dividend increases. The Globe's reporting was based on a BCE Investor Day presentation.
  • Investors should be careful when buying dividend stocks that appear to have high yields. They can cut their dividends, like BCE did earlier this year.

Shares of Canadian telco giant BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) slumped 2.3% Tuesday, following a Globe and Mail report that indicated the company would not increase its dividend for three more years. The article, based on a BCE Investor Day presentation, outlined the fact that the company was focused on paying down debt and supporting emerging divisions, which continued dividend hikes would conflict with. News of the dividend increase moratorium came just months after BCE slashed its dividend in half, which may explain why the stock reacted so negatively to the news.

Why it matters

BCE is a classic dividend stock. The underlying company rarely ever grows its earnings, but it does earn enough to pay out a nice sized dividend. In the past, investors were getting (or rather, expecting to get) a 12% yield from BCE stock. The previous dividend and stock price theoretically produced a yield around that level. However, the dividend was cut, and although the stock price fell in tandem with the dividend, the ultra high BCE yield investors had been used to, never returned. BCE stock yields about 5.2% today.

Takeaway for investors

The big takeaway for investors here is that one can never rush into buying a stock because it looks cheap or high-yielding. If a stock pays $0.50 per quarter, or $2 per year, and costs $20, does it have a 10% yield? It certainly has a 10% trailing yield, but if the dividend gets cut tomorrow, then the investor who buys today does not get a 10% yield today.

So, make sure to always study the fundamentals of any stock you own. It can save you from the fate of seeing your dividends cut.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Down 57%, This is Still the Best Lifetime Dividend Stock to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s big price drop masks a global portfolio of long-term medical properties and a 7.3% yield that could…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip REITs such as Killam can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in 2025 and…

Read more »