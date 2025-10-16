Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Absolute Steals

3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Absolute Steals

Are you having a hard time finding bargains on the TSX these days? Check out these three TSX stocks that are a bargain under $30 per share today.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Despite the TSX’s strong gains driven by mining and financials, several quality stocks trade under C$30 and look like contrarian bargains.
  • Secure Waste (SES C$18) — energy waste leader with heavy buybacks; VitalHub (VHI C$10.70) — cash‑rich, acquisitive healthcare software; Firan (FTG C$10.50) — aerospace components with strong backlog and valuation discount.
  • Here's five stocks our experts like even more than Firan Technologies.

Even though the TSX Index is up hitting new all-time highs, not all TSX stocks are winners. The Index has largely been pushed up by mining and financial stocks that are having an incredible year.

If you don’t mind being a little contrarian, this dynamic can create opportunities. Several quality TSX stocks have recently underperformed the market. Yet, they are great businesses with long opportunities ahead. Small-cap stocks are an especially interesting hunting ground right now.

If you are looking for some bargains, here are three attractive stocks that trade with a price under $30 per share right now.

A TSX waste stock with a unique value proposition

Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) trades for $18.11 with a market cap of $4 billion. It has had a recent surge, but it continues to look like an undervalued business.

The company offers critical waste infrastructure that caters to the Canadian energy and industrial industries. In many regions, it is the only provider than can appropriately dispose or clean waste from energy or industrial activities. It is a boring and dirty business, but it is economically essential. Secure earns very strong profit margins and generates attractive free cash flows.

While Secure has seen some recent re-rating in its valuation multiple, it still trades at a distinct discount to other specialized energy waste or water processing companies. The company has been aggressively buying back stock (20% last year and over 7% this year). It pays a 2% dividend yield, so at least you get paid while you wait.

A healthcare software stock

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is another TSX stock that experienced significant volatility this year. It started the year at $11.27, rose to nearly $14, and has since declined to $10.70, where it sits today. It has a market cap of $672 million.

VitalHub is a serial acquirer of specialized software for the healthcare industry. It has completed over 20 acquisitions, including two notable large acquisitions in 2025. The company provides solutions that make healthcare institutions more efficient and effective.

The company has a strong cash-rich balance sheet and ample dry powder to deploy into more acquisitions. It also has an attractive organic growth opportunity as it cross-sells its mix of new technologies across its portfolio.

This TSX stock recently received a new analyst initiation at $15 per share, suggesting they believe there is considerable upside from the current price.

A small-cap TSX aerospace stock

Another TSX small-cap stock that looks intriguing is Firan Technology (TSX:FTG). This stock trades for $10.50 per share and has a market cap of $265 million.

Firan provides specialized circuit boards, cockpit components, and sensors for the aerospace industry. Airlines are desperate for new, ultra-efficient planes. It has created a massive backlog of demand for the major original equipment manufacturers. Likewise, defence spending is creating a rise in military aircraft demand.

All this means a growing need for Firan’s products. In recent years, the company has made several smart acquisitions that diversified it by product and geography. As a result, it is much more flexible to continue meeting and growing production in this uncertain trade and tariff environment.

Firan has a smart management team that also owns a large piece of the business. As a result, shareholder interests are aligned with the managers’ making the big decisions.

This TSX stock recently pulled back by 14% after it delivered third-quarter earnings that were just shy of expectations. It trades at a discount to other larger airplane component manufacturers, so it looks attractive even after the stock is up 42% this year.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Tech Stocks

2 Fantastic Tech Stocks to Buy Amid the AI Revolution

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another AI stock that could become must-watch stocks for Canadian tech investors this year.

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

ASML Has More Work to Do on AI

| galagan2000

Sales and earnings gains need to accelerate from current levels.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Tech Stocks

These Common Mistakes Could Make TFSA Withdrawals Taxable

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your savings with a TFSA! Learn about tax-free withdrawals and the rules to avoid taxation on your investments.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

From Gold to AI: Canada’s Big Sector Rotation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX plays for a rotating market, Lundin Gold as a gold hedge and WELL Health as an AI-health rebound…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Can Celestica Stay a TSX Heavyweight Next Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica rode the AI and cloud boom to triple-digit gains, but high valuation and execution risk mean investors should watch…

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI's boom is creating a quieter gold rush in infrastructure, and Brookfield Renewable and Rogers could be key winners from…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

Hidden Gems in Canada’s AI Landscape

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uncover hidden AI stock gems on the TSX that offer growth potential beyond the hype that are ripe for smart…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Happily Buy and Hold for Life

| Puja Tayal

A TFSA is well-suited for long-term investing in Canadian stocks, which can potentially grow your money multiple times over.

Read more »