3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Absolute Steals

Are you having a hard time finding bargains on the TSX these days? Check out these three TSX stocks that are a bargain under $30 per share today.

Even though the TSX Index is up hitting new all-time highs, not all TSX stocks are winners. The Index has largely been pushed up by mining and financial stocks that are having an incredible year.

If you don’t mind being a little contrarian, this dynamic can create opportunities. Several quality TSX stocks have recently underperformed the market. Yet, they are great businesses with long opportunities ahead. Small-cap stocks are an especially interesting hunting ground right now.

If you are looking for some bargains, here are three attractive stocks that trade with a price under $30 per share right now.

A TSX waste stock with a unique value proposition

Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) trades for $18.11 with a market cap of $4 billion. It has had a recent surge, but it continues to look like an undervalued business.

The company offers critical waste infrastructure that caters to the Canadian energy and industrial industries. In many regions, it is the only provider than can appropriately dispose or clean waste from energy or industrial activities. It is a boring and dirty business, but it is economically essential. Secure earns very strong profit margins and generates attractive free cash flows.

While Secure has seen some recent re-rating in its valuation multiple, it still trades at a distinct discount to other specialized energy waste or water processing companies. The company has been aggressively buying back stock (20% last year and over 7% this year). It pays a 2% dividend yield, so at least you get paid while you wait.

A healthcare software stock

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is another TSX stock that experienced significant volatility this year. It started the year at $11.27, rose to nearly $14, and has since declined to $10.70, where it sits today. It has a market cap of $672 million.

VitalHub is a serial acquirer of specialized software for the healthcare industry. It has completed over 20 acquisitions, including two notable large acquisitions in 2025. The company provides solutions that make healthcare institutions more efficient and effective.

The company has a strong cash-rich balance sheet and ample dry powder to deploy into more acquisitions. It also has an attractive organic growth opportunity as it cross-sells its mix of new technologies across its portfolio.

This TSX stock recently received a new analyst initiation at $15 per share, suggesting they believe there is considerable upside from the current price.

A small-cap TSX aerospace stock

Another TSX small-cap stock that looks intriguing is Firan Technology (TSX:FTG). This stock trades for $10.50 per share and has a market cap of $265 million.

Firan provides specialized circuit boards, cockpit components, and sensors for the aerospace industry. Airlines are desperate for new, ultra-efficient planes. It has created a massive backlog of demand for the major original equipment manufacturers. Likewise, defence spending is creating a rise in military aircraft demand.

All this means a growing need for Firan’s products. In recent years, the company has made several smart acquisitions that diversified it by product and geography. As a result, it is much more flexible to continue meeting and growing production in this uncertain trade and tariff environment.

Firan has a smart management team that also owns a large piece of the business. As a result, shareholder interests are aligned with the managers’ making the big decisions.

This TSX stock recently pulled back by 14% after it delivered third-quarter earnings that were just shy of expectations. It trades at a discount to other larger airplane component manufacturers, so it looks attractive even after the stock is up 42% this year.