Member Login
Home » Investing » Worried About Volatility? These 2 Stocks Could Be the Most Reliable for the Next 20 Years

Worried About Volatility? These 2 Stocks Could Be the Most Reliable for the Next 20 Years

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and another lower-beta stock to help your portfolio combat higher volatility.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.

Group of friends laughing on a roller coaster ride at the amusement park during sunny day.

Key Points

  • With tariff risks and lofty valuations looming, consider rotating into defensive, lower‑beta dividend payers such as Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and gold miners like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX).
  • Canadian Utilities offers steady income (≈4.7% yield, ~$8B market cap, ~23.8× trailing P/E) while Barrick (≈0.53 beta, ~20.6× trailing P/E) provides a gold‑hedge—buy on dips despite its strong YTD run and leadership transition.

If the latest comments from President Trump and tariffs to be slapped on China have you worried that the much-anticipated correction is about to hit, you’re not alone. Indeed, it’s a jittery time for markets right now, with elevated valuations and tariff risks that may very well escalate to the next level. While it’s too soon to tell if the latest 100% tariff threats on China will cause a repeat of the correction that happened earlier in the year, I still think that investors who aren’t prepared to deal with such volatility may wish to start thinking about rotating into some of the most defensive dividend payers out there.

In this piece, we’ll check in on two reliable stocks with lower betas that might not have as much downside come the next big correction. Indeed, low betas mean low correlations to the broad market and do not guarantee no volatility. Still, if you’re looking to play a bit of defence, the following pair seems worth watching or even buying if you’re a fan of the current price of admission.

Canadian Utilities

Shares of Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are worth picking up if you think the market is bound to head south in a hurry. Though it’s impossible to time the next pullback in markets, loftier valuations, AI circular financing concerns, and the latest rise in tariff fears may very well be enough to rotate into a steadier name like Canadian Utilities. The relatively small utility firm has a modest $8 billion market cap and a well-covered 4.7% dividend yield, which looks poised for further growth over time.

Over the past two years, shares have surged a respectable 31%. And while the valuation is a tad on the steep side at 23.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I do find the name to offer a far better risk/reward than bonds, which many Canadian investors may be inclined to rotate into at the first signs of volatility. If you’re a young investor with a long-term time horizon, I’d say CU stock is a better bet, especially given the promising technical backdrop, which might provide a pathway to prior highs.

Barrick Gold

Whenever volatility rockets higher on the back of macro risks, gold and the gold miners, such as Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), tend to be, well, worth their weight in gold. Understandably, shares of ABX and the broad basket of gold miners have been on a meteoric rise this year. And while I wouldn’t chase a parabolic move, I do think that a premier, low-cost miner like Barrick could prove a great buy on dips. The stock has nearly doubled year to date, but the price of admission is still quite modest at 20.6 times trailing P/E.

With a 0.53 beta and the potential to stand tall as markets take a turn lower, I’d look to build a position in the name gradually over the coming year. Of course, there’s a bit of uncertainty at the upper levels, with CEO Mark Bristow departing the company. Either way, I think Barrick in the post-Bristow era is worth sticking with, especially if gold is destined to make a move to US$4,000 per ounce over the medium term.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are no-brainer buys if you want to get the most out of your $7,000 investment.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay You to Wait

| Robin Brown

Like undervalued stocks and don't mind collecting a nice dividend yield while you wait? Check out these two quality Canadian…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Absolute Steals

| Robin Brown

Are you having a hard time finding bargains on the TSX these days? Check out these three TSX stocks that…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 14% and 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These discounted TSX stocks have long track records of delivering steady dividend growth.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $100,000 Portfolio That Pays You Monthly

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) pays dividends monthly.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks So Secure I’d Put My Mom’s Money in Them

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three defensive Canadian stocks can stabilize your portfolio with their reliable returns.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build $500 in Monthly Income With Just 3 Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $500 a month from TSX dividends? Here’s a simple mix of monthly payers to build steady income.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Why This Canadian Bank Stock Could Be the Best Buy in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

This top Canadian bank stock that could be the best buy in 2025.

Read more »