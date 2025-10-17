Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Allied Properties REIT’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

Is Allied Properties REIT’s Ultra-High Dividend Yield Worth the Risk?

A juicy dividend can be appealing, but before jumping in, here’s what you need to know about Allied Properties REIT.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN) yields about 9.6%, which might raise questions about its dividend sustainability.
  • Its adjusted FFO payout ratio is near 99% even as same-asset net operating income rose about 1.5% last quarter.
  • The REIT is selling non-core properties and raised $450 million in green bonds to cut debt and support the monthly dividend.

When it comes to high-yield real estate investment trusts (REITs), more often than not, the smart move is to balance attractive dividends with a close look at the underlying business stability. That’s because a high dividend yield sometimes can be a red flag if it’s masking deeper problems like declining income, rising debt, or other weak fundamentals.

So, when a REIT is yielding nearly 10%, like Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN), it’s not unfair to ask whether its payout is sustainable or too good to be true. Allied has had its share of ups and downs in recent years, but its recent moves signal that it’s focused on turning the page. It’s been actively reshaping its portfolio, shedding non-core assets, and doubling down on properties in urban hubs.

In this article, I’ll talk about why this monthly dividend stock may still be worth a close look despite the risks that come with a sky-high dividend yield.

Allied Properties REIT’s ultra-high dividend yield

To give you a little background, Allied Properties REIT owns and operates urban workspace with a presence across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montréal, Edmonton, and Kitchener. Over the past two years, Allied stock has plunged nearly 30% despite a solid broader market rally. As a result, it currently trades at $18.72 per share with a market cap of $2.6 billion. The recent sharp declines, however, have made its annualized dividend yield look even more attractive, which currently stands at an eye-popping 9.6%. The company distributes these dividend payouts every month.

Although the stock has recovered by 25% in the last six months, its recent volatility reflects shifting investor sentiment and the short-term pressure on Allied’s fundamentals.

Some early signs of progress

To understand the whole story, it’s worth looking at Allied’s recent financial growth trends. In the second quarter of 2025, the REIT reported a minor 1.2% YoY (year-over-year) drop in its rental revenue to $145 million. Similarly, its operating income declined 3% YoY, but the same asset net operating income still grew by 1.5% from a year ago, showing some resilience in its core operations.

At the same time, its adjusted FFO (funds from operations) payout ratio hit nearly 99%, which may raise eyebrows about sustainability if cash flow doesn’t improve. However, Allied’s actual cash-generating ability, as reflected in its adjusted FFO, has only softened slightly of late, not collapsed — something income investors may want to keep in mind.

Focus on asset sales and strength in new leasing activity

Despite continued short-term challenges, the more important factor is what Allied has been doing behind the scenes. In recent quarters, the company has moved aggressively to clean up its balance sheet. In 2024 and 2025, it sold or put under contract a total of 28 non-core properties across Montréal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton with an aim to raise over $500 million. These proceeds are being used to reduce debt and support the REIT’s shift toward higher-quality assets in key urban nodes.

In Vancouver, Allied’s 400 West Georgia property is now 96% leased, with a long-term deal just signed with a global educational institution. Meanwhile, Netflix has expanded its presence in Allied’s M4 building at Main Alley Campus, now occupying 136,544 square feet and pushing the property to 90% leased.

In September, Allied also raised $450 million through a green bond offering, which it is using to repay construction and term loans — a move aimed at improving its debt metrics.

What makes this REIT worth watching right now

Clearly, Allied’s current strategy is focused on urban, amenity-rich neighbourhoods with long-term growth potential. Its leasing activity, especially with major brands like Netflix and Whole Foods Market, shows that demand still exists for the right type of properties. And by selling off weaker properties and lowering leverage, the REIT is working toward its goal of getting net debt below 10 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

While a recent dip in its adjusted FFO may make its dividend look fragile at first glance, Allied is already addressing the root issues, including debt load, asset mix, and tenant base. That’s what gives this REIT potential upside for investors who can tolerate a little near-term noise in exchange for long-term monthly income.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn a TFSA Into $300/Month in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Primed for Big Returns

| Andrew Button

goeasy (TSX:GSY) looks cheap today.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

The Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Belong in Everyone’s Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and even increase their dividends for years regardless of economic downturns.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Make $300 in Monthly Income With Just $60,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $300 per month from $60,000? Here’s a step-by-step plan and why Sienna Senior Living’s monthly dividend might get you…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Rich in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are compounders that grow earnings faster than inflation, allocate capital intelligently, and could benefit from secular tailwinds.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $1,000 in Monthly Income in My TFSA by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $1,000 monthly from your TFSA by 2030? Here’s a clear plan and why Granite REIT’s monthly dividend can help.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

The Only Monthly Paying Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure stocks can deliver steady, inflation-protected monthly income, so here’s why Northland Power (NPI) stands out.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

2 Red-Hot Energy Stocks to Buy for Big Dividend Growth

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another dirt-cheap oil stock with a huge dividend and plenty of growth potential.

Read more »