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How to Pull $265 Per Month Tax-Free From Your TFSA

Want to get an income boost in your TFSA? Here is how you could earn $265 tax-free income per month investing in quality Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • The TFSA lets your investments grow and be withdrawn completely tax‑free — a $75,000 TFSA invested can generate meaningful tax‑free income.
  • Split $75,000 evenly across Granite REIT (GRT.UN, ~3.8%), Pembina Pipeline (PPL, ~4.88%), Mullen Group (MTL, ~4.6%) and Canadian Tire (CT.A, ~3.7%) to net roughly $265/month of dividend income.
  • The mix pairs real estate, energy infrastructure, transport and retail for a balance of yield, defensive cash flow, and modest growth potential suitable for a long‑term TFSA income sleeve.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) can be a serious money-saving (and money-making) tool. As long as you follow the rules, all income earned in the TFSA is protected from the Canada Revenue Agency. You can save as much as 20% on your investment income by keeping your stock investments in a TFSA.

If you like dividend income, here is a simple TFSA portfolio that could earn an average of $265 per month of dividend income. You will need to split $75,000 evenly ($18,750) across four quality stocks. Here’s how I would structure the portfolio.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

A great real estate stock for a TFSA

I’d first put $18,750 of TFSA cash into Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). You could buy 204 units today. With a yield of 3.8%, that would earn $60.52 per month.

After a few years of weak price momentum, real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been gaining steam in recent weeks. Granite stock set a high not seen since late 2022. Investors appear to be returning to the sector as real assets with safe distributions become attractive in a world threatened by artificial intelligence.

Granite has an industry-leading balance sheet, a history of good capital allocation, high quality assets, 98% occupancy, and attractive mid-digit growth prospects. It still looks like a nice time to add this stock to a TFSA this year.

A top energy infrastructure stock

The next stock I’d buy in my TFSA with $18,750 is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). You could buy 322 shares at today’s price. With a yield of 4.9%, you would earn $288.62 quarterly or $76.21 averaged monthly.

Around 10–15% of its business is based on commodity pricing, so it gets an earnings boost when oil and gas prices are elevated. It appears prices could be elevated for some time, so that means Pembina has a good chance of exceeding its guidance this year.

Pembina is a leading provider of energy infrastructure. The pipeline operator has a sector-leading balance sheet and attractive capital growth opportunities. This is a great stock for mid-single-digit earnings and dividend growth ahead.

A top transport stock

Another stock I’d add with $18,750 to my TFSA is Mullen Group (TSX:MTL). You could buy 1,026 shares at today’s price. With a yield of 4.6%, you would earn $71.82 monthly.

Trucking stocks have been in the dumps the past few years due to a tough freight environment. Yet, Mullen’s stock has been very resilient compared to peers. It is up 45% this year.

Its focus on margins and profitability, rather than growth have helped it preserve results. This is a good stock to take a bet on if you think trade and logistics will start to improve in the year ahead.

An essential goods stock for a TFSA

A final stock to round out a $75,000 TFSA income portfolio is Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). An $18,750 investment could buy 1,026 shares today. With a 3.7% yield, you would earn $172.80 quarterly, or $57.60 average monthly.

Canadian Tire is one of Canada’s most important retailers. You can get everything from gardening supplies to dinnerware to care repairs to clothing. While it has discretionary items, it has a focus on consumer basics. CTC.A stock has a 16-year history of annually growing its dividend.

Its business is well-managed, and its dividend stream is growing, which makes it a decent stock to tuck away inside a TFSA for the long term.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Granite REIT$91.75204$0.2967$60.52Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$58.17322$0.71$228.62Quarterly
Mullen Group$18.271,026$0.07$71.82Monthly
Canadian Tire$194.6096$1.80$172.80Quarterly

Prices as of April 17, 2026

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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