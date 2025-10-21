Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 21

The TSX could face early pressure today from overnight sharp declines in metal prices, with inflation data in focus for rate clues.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • TSX rose 1% to 30,416 as gold rallied and most sectors moved higher.
  • Miners and healthcare led the rally, with NGEx, Perpetua, Lundin Gold, and Energy Fuels up.
  • Investors will watch consumer inflation data, metals prices, and Waste Connections earnings today.

Canadian equities started the new week on a strong note as investors shook off early concerns around global trade and macroeconomic uncertainties, fueling a broad rebound in most major sectors. As spot gold prices climbed over US$4,350 per ounce in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 308 points, or 1%, to settle at 30,416.

Nearly all key sectors ended the session in the green, but the TSX rally was mainly driven by solid gains in healthcare, mining, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NGEx Minerals, Perpetua Resources, Lundin Gold, and Energy Fuels were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 7.2%.

In contrast, shares of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) slipped 2.7% even as its subsidiary Volaris Group announced a fresh acquisition in the fintech space. Volaris acquired Fintilect, a U.K.-based provider of front-end digital banking platforms, which will strengthen its portfolio of financial services technology.

While the acquisition aligns with Volaris’s strategy of building long-term value in vertical markets, investors may be reacting cautiously to ongoing acquisition costs and integration risks. The dip in CSU stock could be a reflection of investors’ wait-and-see approach to how quickly the new asset contributes to Constellation’s earnings. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 16.5%.

NFI Group, Kelt Exploration, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust were also among the session’s worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they slid by at least 2% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Capstone Copper, Enbridge, B2Gold, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold, silver, and copper prices fell sharply in early Tuesday trading, suggesting that yesterday’s rally in TSX mining stocks may face some resistance at the open today.

In addition to any developments related to the global trade outlook, Canadian investors will closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation data set to be released this morning. The inflation report could offer fresh clues about the Bank of Canada’s next move on interest rates and influence rate-sensitive sectors like real estate and financials.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Waste Connections will announce its third-quarter results today after the market closing bell. Bay Street analysts expect the waste management giant to post quarterly earnings of US$1.38 per share with US$2.45 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, Enbridge, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX could remain under pressure at the open today as falling oil prices and shutdown worries weigh on sentiment…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed commodity trends and lingering macro uncertainty amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown could set a cautious tone for the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Gold’s record rally could give the TSX an early boost today, though broader sentiment remains tied to global trade and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 15

| Jitendra Parashar

With spot gold topping US$4,200, the TSX could open strong today, though trade tensions remain a key risk.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 14

| Jitendra Parashar

After the long Thanksgiving weekend in Canada, the TSX could remain volatile at the open today with mixed signals from…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may open cautiously today as mixed commodity trends and fresh Canadian jobs data shape sentiment ahead of the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Metals gains and dovish Fed minutes set a supportive tone for the TSX at the open today, with Powell’s comments…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After its sharpest drop in two months, the TSX may find some support from strong metals and oil at the…

Read more »