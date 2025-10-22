Member Login
Galaxy Digital Stock Is All Over the Place This Week: What’s Going on?

Galaxy Digital Stock has endured a volatile week of ups and downs. Here’s what’s happening with the stock and why it matters.

Demetris Afxentiou
Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) operates at the intersection of finance, AI, and blockchain through digital-asset services and AI-focused data centers.
  • The stock plunged about 15% this week (16% today) after big 1–6 month gains, driven by profit-taking, crypto sell-offs, and broader volatility.
  • Record Q3 results—$505M net income, 140% trading-volume surge, and $9B in client bitcoin transactions—support a positive long-term outlook, with volatility potentially offering entry points.

Are you familiar with Galaxy Digital Stock (TSX:GLXY)? The technology stock has turned heads this week with its near yo-yo trading pattern this week.

Let’s try to figure out what’s going on with the stock.

Meet Galaxy

For those unfamiliar with Galaxy Digital, the company is a financial services technology company. The company has a focus on digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem, with two primary segments encompassing digital assets and data centre infrastructure.

The digital assets platform provides access to clients to trading asset management, advisory and a slew of other investment-related functions.

The data centre infrastructure segment includes data centre campuses that provide high-end AI computing data centres.

In short, the company is situated at the crossroads of finance, AI, and blockchain technology, all of which have massive demand.

What’s going on with Galaxy Digital Stock this week?

To say that the price of Galaxy Digital has been volatile this week would be a gross understatement.

As of the time of writing, the stock has dropped nearly 15% this week. Just today, the stock is down a whopping 16%.

Looking out over the past month, the stock shows nearly an 8% gain. Over the past six-month period, that improves to a staggering 175% gain.

That stellar performance has led to a flurry of profit-taking, partially fueled by market volatility, and more specifically, the sell-off in crypto.

Adding to that, the company announced record-smashing results recently, including a whopping $505 million net income figure for the third fiscal quarter. That quarter included a whopping 140% surge in trade volume, an insane $9 billion in Bitcoin transactions for its clients.

In short, profit taking, stellar performance, and market jitters have all played a role.

Where does this leave Galaxy Digital?

Prospective investors should look at the long-term appeal of the stock is still massive. Strong results, solid investment in emerging technology and AI and the blockchain will continue to fuel the stock further over the long term.

If anything, the recent volatility should be viewed as an option to buy into the stock at a great price.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

