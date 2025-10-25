Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.8% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

This 5.8% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

Monthly dividends feel like a steady paycheque. Here’s why Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN) could be a dependable income pick.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividends deliver predictable cash and faster compounding through more frequent reinvestment.
  • Monthly payers often trade growth for income, so prioritize cash-flow quality, payout sustainability, and lease stability.
  • Dream Industrial REIT pays monthly, yields about 5.8%, tied to e-commerce demand but watch its 93% payout ratio.

Monthly dividend stocks are a quiet win for investors who like steady, predictable income, gaining even more appeal now that the cost of living has climbed. Instead of waiting every quarter for a payout, you get cash flowing in 12 times a year, which feels a lot closer to how real life works. Today, let’s get into what to watch, and one dividend stock that might be worth your time.

Why monthly works

The biggest benefit is cash flow consistency. For retirees or anyone using their portfolio to cover expenses, monthly dividends help align investment income with everyday spending. It’s easier to budget when you know money’s coming in regularly. Another perk is smoother returns. With monthly payers, reinvestment happens in smaller, more frequent chunks. That averages out the share price over time, a concept known as dollar-cost averaging.

Monthly dividend stocks also shine in tax-advantaged accounts like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). When inflation bites, that steady stream of growing payouts can offset the loss of purchasing power. The compounding advantage is subtle but powerful. Reinvesting monthly dividends rather than quarterly gives your money more growth cycles each year. Over a decade or more, that difference can add thousands to your total returns without you lifting a finger.

Of course, there are trade-offs. Monthly payers tend to cluster in mature, slower-growing sectors. The focus is income, not explosive capital appreciation. You’re trading some growth potential for predictability. But that’s often a worthwhile trade, especially when inflation or market uncertainty makes cash flow king. So, let’s look at why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) could be one solid option.

DIR

DIR.UN is an industrial REIT. Its portfolio consists of industrial properties like warehouses, logistics, and light industrial space across North America and growing into European markets. The core goal is to generate stable rental income from tenants in these industrial spaces and pass distributions to shareholders.

Because it’s a real asset from industrial real estate, the dividend stock’s income is relatively more tangible and tied to leases and occupancy, which gives a foundation for its ability to pay regular dividends. Right now, that dividend sits 5.82% supported by a solid 93% payout ratio. It’s also trading at just 13 times earnings, providing a bit of a deal as well.

What’s more, industrial REITs tend to be more defensive than, say, office or retail REITs that face vacancy risk. Logistics, warehousing, and distribution real estate have been in demand in e-commerce and supply chain dynamic shifts. This also gives it a more solid 1.17 beta rating. Altogether, it offers many features long-term investors will love: stable real assets, high yield, monthly distributions, and solid value.

Bottom line

DIR is a solid option for investors seeking long-term monthly income, and at a high 5.8% dividend yield! Yet it’s always better to discuss any purchases with your financial advisor before making an investment. If you move forward however, this is one dividend stock that can provide paycheque-like payments month after month.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Growth Stock I’d Never Sell in My TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use your TFSA’s tax-free compounding: XDIV is a low-cost, diversified ETF built for steady dividend growth and buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX stock trades at a discount and has a great track record of dividend growth.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Picks: 3 Stocks to Supercharge Your Tax-Free Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the best stocks to buy now that can help you maximize your TFSA's long-term growth potential.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Worth a Good Look

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These 3 under-the-radar stocks yield up to 7.3%. With rents poised to soar and LNG exports booming, their high income…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Power Portfolios for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two stocks poised to benefit long term from the future of energy and the energy transition.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Telecom Stock Could Be the Retirement Hack You Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s high yield looks tempting for retirees, but its future depends on media headwinds, heavy capex, and sustaining free cash…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Is Stalling: Buy the Dip or Wait?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock's long-term single-line North American rail thesis still matters, but recent integration problems mean execution, not expectations, will determine…

Read more »