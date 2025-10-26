Member Login
Home » Investing » Affordable Stability: Large-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Under $50

Affordable Stability: Large-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Under $50

Two established large-cap stocks trading below $50 offers stability for long-term investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) — $80.8B gold/copper miner trading near $44.09, up ~100% YTD with H1 2025 revenue +15%, net earnings +93% and FCF +107%, backed by high‑margin assets and multiple growth projects (dividend ~1.88%).
  • BCE (TSX:BCE) — $30.4B telecom trading near $33.64, yielding ~5.21% after a May dividend cut, but pursuing a 2025–28 strategic plan targeting 2–4% revenue CAGR and ~$3.9B in free cash flow to restore long‑term shareholder value.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Barrick Mining] >

Size and financial strength matter in the stock market. Companies with market caps of $10 billion or more are often core holdings in an investment portfolio. However, if the size is three or five times larger, the large-cap stock wields an even more significant market influence.

Fortunately for investors, share prices are not directly determined by market capitalization. For example, Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are both established industry leaders, yet their shares trade affordably below $50 apiece. You can own this stable pair and hold it for the long term.

Peerless investment case

Mining stocks have dominated the TSX this year. The basic materials sector, where they belong, has a commanding 68.78% year-to-date gain. Because of economic uncertainty, investors flock to safe-haven assets, particularly gold stocks.

Barrick Mining outperforms the top-performing sector. As of this writing, the share price is $44.09, representing a 100% market-beating return thus far in 2025. Investors also partake in the 1.88% dividend.

The $80.8 billion gold and copper mining company has extensive mining operations and projects globally. Its worldwide exploration programs are designed for the long term and expected to deliver a steady stream of new business opportunities. Moreover, the focus is on high-margin, long-life assets. The copper portfolio is growing.

Barrick is a partner to the host countries or communities, committing to transforming their natural resources into tangible benefits and mutual prosperity. The top-tier miner operates in 18 countries and on five continents. Four key growth projects are under construction.

In the first half of 2025, revenue increased 15% year over year to $6.8 billion, while net earnings climbed 93% to $1.3 billion from a year ago. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) jumped 107% to $770 million compared to the same period in 2024. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, net earnings ballooned 119% to $811 million versus Q2 2024.

The primary drivers in the second quarter were higher realized gold prices, increased gold sales volumes, and lower copper costs. Its President and CEO, Mark Bristow, said, “Q2 was another quarter where Barrick delivered on all fronts. We’re growing production, lowering costs, and advancing the industry’s most exciting pipeline of gold and copper projects.

Bristow said Barrick Mining is built for sustainable value creation and offers a peerless investment case in the gold and copper space.

New strategic plan

The Communications Services sector has recovered from last year’s slump, advancing 15.26% from year-end 2024. BCE, the most dominant player, nearly lost favour with investors following a dividend cut in May 2025. Its CEO, Mirko Bibic, justified the move, citing intense price competition and macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Nonetheless, at $33.64 per share (+6.79% year to date), the 5.21% dividend yield is still hefty. The $30.4 billion telco announced a three-year strategic plan that aims to drive sustainable FCF and long-term shareholder value. BCE’s dividend strategy anticipates approximately $5 billion in dividend payments during the period.

Between 2025 and 2028, BCE forecasts revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of 2% to 4% and FCF of $3.9 billion.

Stability

Large-cap stocks Barrick Mining and BCE offer income stability for long-term investors. Expect the companies to maintain their leadership positions for years to come.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re searching for a reliable stock that delivers consistent returns and growing dividends, Waste Connections might be worth holding…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

This 5.8% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends feel like a steady paycheque. Here’s why Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN) could be a dependable income pick.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Growth Stock I’d Never Sell in My TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use your TFSA’s tax-free compounding: XDIV is a low-cost, diversified ETF built for steady dividend growth and buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX stock trades at a discount and has a great track record of dividend growth.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Picks: 3 Stocks to Supercharge Your Tax-Free Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the best stocks to buy now that can help you maximize your TFSA's long-term growth potential.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Worth a Good Look

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These 3 under-the-radar stocks yield up to 7.3%. With rents poised to soar and LNG exports booming, their high income…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Power Portfolios for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two stocks poised to benefit long term from the future of energy and the energy transition.

Read more »