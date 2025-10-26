Affordable Stability: Large-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Under $50

Size and financial strength matter in the stock market. Companies with market caps of $10 billion or more are often core holdings in an investment portfolio. However, if the size is three or five times larger, the large-cap stock wields an even more significant market influence.

Fortunately for investors, share prices are not directly determined by market capitalization. For example, Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are both established industry leaders, yet their shares trade affordably below $50 apiece. You can own this stable pair and hold it for the long term.

Peerless investment case

Mining stocks have dominated the TSX this year. The basic materials sector, where they belong, has a commanding 68.78% year-to-date gain. Because of economic uncertainty, investors flock to safe-haven assets, particularly gold stocks.

Barrick Mining outperforms the top-performing sector. As of this writing, the share price is $44.09, representing a 100% market-beating return thus far in 2025. Investors also partake in the 1.88% dividend.

The $80.8 billion gold and copper mining company has extensive mining operations and projects globally. Its worldwide exploration programs are designed for the long term and expected to deliver a steady stream of new business opportunities. Moreover, the focus is on high-margin, long-life assets. The copper portfolio is growing.

Barrick is a partner to the host countries or communities, committing to transforming their natural resources into tangible benefits and mutual prosperity. The top-tier miner operates in 18 countries and on five continents. Four key growth projects are under construction.

In the first half of 2025, revenue increased 15% year over year to $6.8 billion, while net earnings climbed 93% to $1.3 billion from a year ago. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) jumped 107% to $770 million compared to the same period in 2024. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, net earnings ballooned 119% to $811 million versus Q2 2024.

The primary drivers in the second quarter were higher realized gold prices, increased gold sales volumes, and lower copper costs. Its President and CEO, Mark Bristow, said, “Q2 was another quarter where Barrick delivered on all fronts. We’re growing production, lowering costs, and advancing the industry’s most exciting pipeline of gold and copper projects.

Bristow said Barrick Mining is built for sustainable value creation and offers a peerless investment case in the gold and copper space.

New strategic plan

The Communications Services sector has recovered from last year’s slump, advancing 15.26% from year-end 2024. BCE, the most dominant player, nearly lost favour with investors following a dividend cut in May 2025. Its CEO, Mirko Bibic, justified the move, citing intense price competition and macroeconomic and geopolitical instability.

Nonetheless, at $33.64 per share (+6.79% year to date), the 5.21% dividend yield is still hefty. The $30.4 billion telco announced a three-year strategic plan that aims to drive sustainable FCF and long-term shareholder value. BCE’s dividend strategy anticipates approximately $5 billion in dividend payments during the period.

Between 2025 and 2028, BCE forecasts revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of 2% to 4% and FCF of $3.9 billion.

Stability

Large-cap stocks Barrick Mining and BCE offer income stability for long-term investors. Expect the companies to maintain their leadership positions for years to come.