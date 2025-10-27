Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These three Canadian stocks all have exceptional long-term growth potential, making them some of the best investments that you can buy today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
group of jack-o-lanterns smile together

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • You can start investing with small amounts—focus on consistent saving and buying high-quality Canadian stocks with durable advantages to grow your capital over time.
  • Consider goeasy (TSX: GSY) — a high-growth, well-managed consumer lender that’s ideal for small starters and pays a ~3.5% dividend.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

Although it might feel like you need thousands of dollars to start investing, that’s not actually the case. Of course, having more capital up front helps, but what really matters is how consistently you save and the quality of the Canadian stocks you choose to buy.

Even a small starting amount like $500 can go a long way if it’s invested in high-quality companies with real competitive advantages and plenty of growth ahead of them.

The key is to focus on stocks that are both strong today and positioned to keep expanding in the future.

These are companies with proven track records of profitability, solid balance sheets, and business models that can withstand different market environments.

So, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to start putting to work, here are three no-brainer Canadian stocks you can buy right now that can help you grow your wealth steadily for years.

One of the best growth stocks that Canadian investors can buy

If you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now that you can hold for years, there’s no question that goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best to consider.

goeasy, a company that provides non-prime loans to consumers who don’t qualify for traditional bank credit, has quietly become one of the most impressive growth stories on the TSX.

In fact, over the last five years, its revenue has grown from just over $600 million annually to more than $1.5 billion. Furthermore, its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have grown from $5.17 in 2019 to $16.71 last year, an increase of more than 223% in only half a decade.

Despite lending to higher-risk customers, goeasy has built a remarkably strong track record of managing credit risk. That consistency is one of the main reasons for its phenomenal growth, and why it continues to have a ton of growth potential in the future.  

Plus, in addition to goeasy’s unbelievable growth potential, it also pays a growing dividend with a current yield of roughly 3.5% today.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now, there’s no question that goeasy is a no-brainer.

One of the best retail stocks on the TSX

In addition to goeasy, another impressive growth stock that Canadian investors can buy today is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Aritzia is a vertically integrated retail stock that’s seen explosive growth over the last decade, first expanding across Canada before now rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States.

In fact, in the last five years alone, its revenue has increased from $980 million annually to more than $2.7 billion. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%.

Furthermore, its normalized EPS has increased from $0.87 to $1.98 over that five-year stretch, a CAGR of 17.1%.

Therefore, not only does Aritzia have exciting growth potential, but it has also proven how resilient it can be, as much of the growth in the last five years came during the pandemic, when shutdowns significantly impacted many retail stocks.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock with years of potential, there’s no question that Aritzia is another no-brainer Canadian stock to buy now.

One of the best defensive growth stocks in Canada

Although goeasy and Aritzia are both high-quality companies, both businesses are smaller and more volatile, giving them slightly more risk.

So, if you’re looking for a Canadian growth stock to buy now with a bit more resiliency, there’s no question Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a no-brainer.

Couche-Tard is one of the best stocks to buy because it combines a defensive business model with steady organic growth and smart acquisitions.

For years, Couche-Tard has expanded its global network of gas stations and convenience stores in order to expand its footprint, drive brand recognition, and scale its costs.

And because people need fuel, food, and convenience items no matter what the economy’s doing, Couche-Tard’s business is naturally defensive. Its cash flow stays steady even during uncertain times, which is exactly what makes it such a reliable long-term investment.

So if you’ve got some cash that you’re looking to put to work in a reliable defensive growth stock, there’s no question that Couche-Tard is one of the best companies Canadian investors can buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia and goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top TSX stocks that offer significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Canadian Dividend Stock for Both Safety and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a Canadian dividend you can hold forever? This global infrastructure powerhouse delivers steady, growing income and capital protection through…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Work Harder So You Don’t Have to

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments that Canadian investors can buy and hold for the…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three of the top Canadian stocks investors may want to consider putting their next stack of cash…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Investing

TFSA Million Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Shopify is likely poised for even higher highs over the long term.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

Opinion: This Is the Best S&P 500 ETF for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

SPLG is dirt cheap and highly tax efficient when held inside an RRSP.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Delivering Huge Profits

| Andrew Walker

These unloved TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks With 10x Potential From $20,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two overlooked TSX stocks could turn your $20,000 investment into something much bigger over time.

Read more »