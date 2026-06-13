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5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

These Canadian stocks are benefitting from multi-year tailwinds and are likely to deliver solid growth over the next five years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Identifying high-quality Canadian companies and holding them for the long term, such as five years, can be an effective strategy to build wealth.
  • These Canadian stocks have strong growth potential, driven by solid demand trends.
  • AI infrastructure, space technology, semiconductor materials, retail expansion, and nuclear energy are key long-term growth themes supporting these five Canadian stocks.

Building wealth through stocks doesn’t require chasing the latest trends or timing every market move. Instead, one of the most effective strategies is to identify high-quality Canadian companies and hold them for the long term, such as five years.

A five-year investment horizon can help overcome short-term volatility, enabling investors to benefit from companies’ long-term growth potential. Further, investors with a long-term outlook should look for companies with multi-year tailwinds, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure spending, and growing consumer demand.

With that in mind, here are five Canadian stocks that appear well-positioned to deliver strong returns over the next five years and beyond.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian stock #1: Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a compelling TSX stock to buy and hold for the next five years to capitalize on the AI infrastructure boom. The company provides high-performance networking switches, servers, and storage systems and is witnessing solid AI-driven demand for its products.

The secular demand trends are reflected in its financial performance. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 53% to $4.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 80% to $2.16. Its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) division continues to lead growth, supported by strong demand for AI-related products. With higher revenue and earnings forecasts for 2026 and expectations for further expansion in 2027, Celestica appears well placed to capitalize on ongoing global AI investment and deliver significant returns.

Top Canadian stock #2: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another compelling stock to buy and hold for the next five years to capitalize on growing spending on space technology. It is a key player in the growing space economy, with operations spanning satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence. These businesses benefit from rising demand for connectivity, defence modernization, and space exploration.

MDA’s expertise in mission-critical technologies gives it a competitive edge, while its $3.7 billion backlog and $40 billion opportunity pipeline provide strong visibility for growth. Demand for its robotics, Earth observation, and defence intelligence solutions is expected to increase as governments and businesses invest more in space and security. For long-term investors, MDA still offers significant growth potential.

Top Canadian stock #3: 5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a top Canadian stock poised to deliver solid long-term growth. It supplies specialized semiconductor and performance materials for fast-growing end markets. Its Specialty Semiconductors division remains the key growth engine, benefiting from higher sales volumes, stronger pricing, and growing demand from renewable energy and space applications.

The company’s outlook remains solid, driven by strong customer demand and a healthy pipeline of contracted business. Further, expanding space solar cell production capacity could boost growth. As a leading supplier of ultra-high-purity semiconductor materials outside China, 5N Plus is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand in renewable energy and space technologies through 2026 and beyond.

Top Canadian stock #4: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another top Canadian stock to buy and hold for the next five years. Despite trade-related challenges, the luxury apparel retailer delivered impressive fiscal 2026 results, with revenue rising 35% thanks to strong demand and ongoing boutique expansion. Profitability also improved as better inventory management, lower discounting, and disciplined cost control boosted margins.

Aritzia’s e-commerce business continues to grow rapidly, reflecting the success of its omnichannel strategy. Looking ahead, continued boutique openings, strong demand for its in-house brands, and investments in digital platforms should support further growth, while operational efficiencies will likely help offset tariff-related pressures.

Top Canadian stock #5: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is another top Canadian stock to hold for the next five years. Trends such as AI-driven data centre expansion, electrification, decarbonization, and energy security are increasing the need for reliable, carbon-free power, supporting Cameco’s growth.

With some of the world’s highest-quality, lowest-cost uranium assets, Cameco is well positioned to weather market downturns and benefit from higher uranium prices. Its stakes in Westinghouse Electric and Global Laser Enrichment further strengthen its presence across the nuclear fuel industry, supporting long-term growth as global nuclear adoption accelerates.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Celestica, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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