These three reliable Canadian stocks are some of the best investments to buy when you’re just starting your investing journey.

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

It’s no secret that in order to grow your savings and build toward financial freedom, you need to begin investing as early as possible. However, at the same time, with thousands of different stocks to choose from and constant headlines about uncertainty or volatility, it can feel overwhelming for many Canadians.

That’s understandable, but the key is to have the right mindset and stick to the fundamentals. Investing isn’t about trying to time the market or find the hottest stocks on the TSX; it’s about finding high-quality businesses that can grow and reward shareholders for decades.

That’s why the best way to get started is by focusing on stocks that are easy to understand, operate in essential industries, and have long track records of success.

So, if you’re a new investor looking for reliable stocks you can buy to build and diversify your portfolio, here are three of the best to consider today.

One of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy

As I mentioned above, the ideal stocks for new investors are businesses that are easy to understand, are essential to the economy and have long track records of strong execution.

That’s why one of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Brookfield owns and operates essential infrastructure assets across the globe, such as utilities, data centres, pipelines, transportation networks and more. These are assets that people and businesses rely on every day, meaning it’s incredibly defensive and therefore one of the most reliable stocks new investors can buy.

Plus, in addition to its reliability, Brookfield has an exceptional track record of acquiring undervalued assets, improving them, and then eventually selling them for a profit.

And not only does Brookfield offer the potential for significant capital gains over the long haul, but it also pays a dividend with a current yield of 4.9% that it aims to increase by 5% to 9% annually.

So, if you’re looking for Canadian stocks to start building a portfolio with, Brookfield is undoubtedly one of the best on the TSX.

A high-potential health and wellness stock

In addition to Brookfield, another defensive growth stock that offers the perfect mix of reliability and consistent long-term growth potential is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Jamieson is one of the most popular companies in Canada’s health and wellness space, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing hundreds of vitamins, minerals, and other supplement products.

It’s a brand Canadians have trusted for more than 100 years, but what really makes Jamieson one of the best Canadian stocks to buy today is its growth potential, both in Canada and internationally.

For years, Jamieson has taken advantage of the growing opportunity in the health and wellness space as consumers become more health-conscious. The company now sells its products in more than 50 countries worldwide, with especially strong growth coming from Asian markets.

In fact, analysts estimate that Jamieson’s sales will rise an impressive 12% in 2025, while its normalized earnings per share are expected to grow by more than 16.5%.

So, if you’re looking for reliable stocks like Brookfield that offer attractive long-term growth potential, Jamieson is certainly one you’ll want to add to your watchlist.

An easy way to gain instant diversification

As important as it is to find reliable stocks to buy and hold long-term, it’s just as important to diversify your investments in order to mitigate some risk.

That’s why one of the best Canadian stocks new investors can buy is iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU).

The XIU is designed to follow the performance of the 60 largest publicly traded companies in Canada. Therefore, by investing in the ETF, you naturally gain exposure to some of the largest banks, telecoms, oil companies, and more.

Plus, in addition to the diversification it offers, buying ETFs means you don’t have to spend hours trying to pick the right stocks for your portfolio. That’s why it’s one of the simplest and most effective ways to start investing, especially for beginner investors.

So, if you’re new to investing and looking for a simple way to get started, the XIU is one of the best ETFs you can buy now.