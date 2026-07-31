Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » I’d Convert a $16,000 TFSA Into $93 in Reliable Monthly Cash. Here’s How.

I’d Convert a $16,000 TFSA Into $93 in Reliable Monthly Cash. Here’s How.

A $16,000 investment in these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks would generate more than $93 in tax-free monthly income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A $16,000 TFSA contribution can be invested in quality dividend stocks to generate tax-free income.
  • The focus should be on financially strong companies with sustainable dividends and a proven history of rewarding shareholders.
  • These two Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields and steady payouts across all market conditions.

If I had $16,000 in available contribution room in my Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d look to put that money to work in high-quality dividend stocks to generate regular income. The goal would be to build a steady stream of tax-free monthly cash while allowing the investment to grow over time.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed. That’s why I’d focus on fundamentally strong companies with stable cash flows, sustainable payout ratios, and a long history of rewarding shareholders across different market environments. These TSX stocks are well-positioned to continue paying reliable dividends.

Here are two Canadian dividend stocks I’d consider buying to help turn a $16,000 TFSA into a reliable source of monthly cash.

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stock #1

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a reliable dividend stock that rewards investors with monthly cash distributions.  The REIT has a strong track record of consistent payouts. It currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, yielding about 6.2%. More importantly, these payments are backed by a high-quality real estate portfolio and stable cash flow.

The REIT owns nearly 200 strategically located properties that continue to attract strong leasing demand and maintain high occupancy levels. These assets generate reliable net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), covering its monthly distributions. In addition, SmartCentres benefits from a diversified tenant base with strong financial profiles, helping keep rent collections high while reducing the risk of payment defaults.

SmartCentres’ occupancy stood at an impressive 97.6% at the end of the first quarter. Meanwhile, leasing activity also remained healthy, with about 80% of 2026 lease renewals already completed. Renewal rents for non-anchor tenants increased by 11.5%, supporting its earnings and payouts. Further, rent collections remained close to 99%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue growing its FFO, driven by ongoing strength in its retail portfolio, mixed-use development pipeline, and extensive landholdings. Overall, its high and reliable yield is likely to enhance a portfolio’s income potential.

Monthly dividend stock #2

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is another TSX stock I’d consider to generate monthly cash. Its high yield of 7.8% and steady monthly payouts make it a compelling investment. In addition to its regular distributions, the company has rewarded investors with special year-end dividends.

Firm Capital specializes in short-term financing and conventional mortgage lending across both residential and commercial real estate markets. Its lending portfolio includes construction loans, bridge financing, mezzanine debt, and equity investments.

What sets the company apart is its focus on niche lending opportunities that traditional banks often underserve. This strategy has enabled Firm Capital to build a business that generates stable cash flow, helping support its consistent monthly dividend payments. At the same time, its diversified mortgage portfolio and disciplined underwriting practices have allowed it to deliver steady operating performance across different economic environments.

Looking ahead, Firm Capital appears well-positioned to maintain its payouts. Its diversified loan portfolio, relatively short-duration mortgage investments, and growing fee-based income should continue to provide a solid foundation for generating stable cash flow and supporting future dividends.

Earn over $93 in monthly tax-free dividend income

SmartCentres REIT and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation are dependable income investments that offer monthly distributions and attractive dividend yields.

At their current payout rates, investing $16,000 evenly between these two dividend-paying stocks could generate more than $93 in tax-free monthly income, or approximately $1,118 per year, when held in a TFSA.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$29.74268$0.154$41.27Monthly
Firm Capital$12.01666$0.078$51.95Monthly
Price as of 07/30/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s What Retirement Savings Often Look Like for Canadians at 55

| Aditya Raghunath

See what retirement savings really look like for Canadians turning 55, and why RBC stock could help close the gap…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at Age 50

| Demetris Afxentiou

See what the average Canadian TFSA looks like at age 50 and how CNR, Constellation Software, and VFV could support…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,500 a Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover how a TFSA can lead to substantial tax-free passive income. Learn the ins and outs of investing in Canada.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar when the market corrects.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $14,000 in a TFSA to Pocket $65 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yield, monthly-dividend-paying stocks are ideal to boost your passive income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Create Your Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A DIY “dividend pension” can top up CPP, but it needs diversification, payout coverage, and time to grow.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

A 6.2% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

This high-yield Canadian dividend stock stands out for durable distributions and ability to sustain its monthly payouts.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Companies Keep Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian dividend growers can help your income keep up with inflation, even if you start with a modest yield.

Read more »