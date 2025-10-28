Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse Palantir Technologies Will Disappoint Wall Street on Nov. 3

Prediction: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerhouse Palantir Technologies Will Disappoint Wall Street on Nov. 3

Wall Street and investors will be looking for nothing short of perfection when Palantir unveils its third-quarter operating results early next week.

Posted by
tmfultralong
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) is a global game-changer that can add US$15.7 trillion to the worldwide economy by 2030, according to one lofty projection.
  • Palantir's sustainable moat is the primary catalyst responsible for a nearly 2,800% gain in its shares since the start of 2023; however, Palantir is facing an uphill battle against historical headwinds.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Palantir >

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

For the last three years, no innovation has captivated the attention of Wall Street and everyday investors quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions without the need for human oversight is a game-changer for most industries around the globe, and a technological leap forward that can add US$15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to the analysts at PwC in Sizing the Prize.

While Nvidia has been the clearest beneficiary of the AI revolution on a nominal-dollar basis – its market value has climbed by US$4.2 trillion since the end of 2022 – the argument can be made that AI-data mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has knocked Nvidia from its pedestal.

Since 2023 began, shares of Palantir have surged by roughly 2,780%, with the company adding well over US$400 billion in market value. It went from being a business of fringe importance in the tech sector to the 20th-largest publicly traded company on U.S. stock exchanges, as of the closing bell on Oct. 24.

With a move of this magnitude, you can be certain that Wall Street and investors are eagerly awaiting Palantir’s third-quarter operating results, which the company will release after the close of trading on Monday, Nov. 3.

Although Palantir has a habit of leaping over the consensus earnings per share (EPS) forecast of analysts — it’s topped expectations by a double-digit percentage in three of the last four quarters — it seems far likelier that Palantir will disappoint Wall Street come Nov. 3.

Palantir’s competitive edge has been on full display

But before investors can look to the future and make predictions, a foundation has to be laid of how we got to a point where Palantir has become one of the most-influential AI stocks on the planet. 

The primary catalyst fueling Palantir’s outperformance is the company’s sustainable moat. Specifically, its two core operating segments lack large-scale competition, which means Palantir doesn’t have to concern itself with the idea of other companies siphoning away its contracts or subscriber base.

The historical breadwinner for Palantir is its AI- and machine learning-powered Gotham software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Gotham assists the U.S. government and its allies with data collection and analysis, as well as military mission planning and oversight. This segment typically lands four- or five-year deals with federal governments that lead to highly predictable operating cash flow and consistent double-digit sales growth. Gotham is also the reason Palantir became profitable on a recurring basis well ahead of consensus expectations among Wall Street analysts.

The other core SaaS operating segment is Foundry, which caters to businesses. This is a subscription-based service that helps its enterprise clients make sense of their big data to improve supply chains and automate certain operations, to name a small snippet of this platform’s uses.

Palantir is one of Wall Street’s best examples of AI applications transforming and enhancing the capabilities of cloud-based software. But even with an eye-popping growth forecast and a knack for surpassing analyst EPS expectations, Palantir is likely sledding uphill as it prepares to unveil its third-quarter operating results.

Wall Street’s AI darling has a nearly impossible task of impressing investors on Nov. 3

Palantir’s biggest challenge boils down to one word: history.

History tells us that every game-changing innovation and hyped technology dating back more than three decades has navigated its way through an eventual bubble in the early stages of its expansion. Without exception, investors have consistently overestimated the adoption rate and early innings utility of next-big-thing trends, which leads to lofty expectations not being met. When next-big-thing bubbles burst, the companies on the leading edge of these trends often taken the brunt of the punishment.

The one thing Palantir has working in its favor is the relative predictability of its operating cash flow. Multiyear government contracts and a subscription-driven platform with Foundry would likely protect it from a revenue cliff in the event of an AI bubble-bursting event. But this doesn’t mean Palantir’s stock would be out of the woods.

Perhaps the bigger historical hurdle is Palantir’s stratospheric valuation.

Prior to the bursting of the dot-com bubble, some of the most-influential internet businesses peaked at price-to-sales (P/S) ratios ranging from 30 to 40, with a little bit of wiggle room at the top end. Companies like Cisco Systems, Amazon, and Microsoft were unable to sustain P/S ratios this high over an extended period.

PLTR PS Ratio Chart

PLTR PS Ratio data by YCharts.

Keeping in mind that no megacap company has ever been able to maintain a P/S ratio above 30, Palantir Technologies closed out Oct. 24 with a P/S ratio approaching 136! There isn’t a revenue or EPS guide imaginable that can satiate the optimism to support a P/S ratio of 136. It would take multiple years of 40%-plus ongoing sales growth just to get Palantir stock down to the P/S ratio range of 30 to 40 that prior bubbles have topped out at.

To make things more complicated, the federal government shutdown has extended well beyond three weeks, as of this writing. Palantir has historically been reliant on Gotham to do its heavy lifting and provide the lion’s share of its operating income. The shutdown is stalling new deal potential in the near-term.

When a stock is priced for perfection, Wall Street and investors will expect nothing less. The problem is, even the best companies trip up or slow down from time to time. Palantir’s astronomical valuation has its stock set up for disappointment come Nov. 3.

Fool contributor Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

The 3 Most Promising Canadian Stocks Everyone’s Talking About on Reddit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Reddit buzz can inspire Canadian stock ideas, but it’s full of hype. Here’s a clear take on HUT, LSPD, and…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a Canadian tech that could become a global leader? This behind‑the‑scenes hardware specialist powering AI and data centres…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

Prediction: PLTR Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here’s 1 Reason Why.

| Keith Noonan

Palantir has an incredibly growth-dependent valuation, but its strength in defense-AI services could help push shares higher.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Yes, There Are AI Stocks in Canada: Here’s How They Stack Up

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my ranking of Canada's top AI stocks.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two top TSX stocks that offer significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

Why Hammond Power Has Surged More Than 30% Today

| Robin Brown

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) stock is soaring by over 30% today. Here's why this stock is gaining momentum in 2025.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

3 Deep Value Stocks to Scoop Up With Just $2,500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Deep value picks like Dye & Durham, Cargojet, and NFI can skyrocket if execution improves, but you’re buying risk, not…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »