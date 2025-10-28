Member Login
Home » Investing » This Infrastructure Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

This Infrastructure Stock Could Be the Cornerstone of Your RRSP

Here’s why this impressive defensive growth stock, offering a 4.9% dividend yield, is one of the best stocks to buy for your RRSP.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Build your RRSP around reliable, defensive core holdings that generate stable cash flows and compound over decades.
  • Consider Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX: BIP.UN) — diversified global owner of essential assets with strong FFO/unit growth (~14% since 2009, ~13% last 5 years), 16 years of dividend increases, and an $8B organic growth backlog.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Infrastructure

When you’re investing for retirement and buying stocks for your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), one of the smartest things you can do is build your portfolio around a few cornerstone holdings. Core portfolio stocks are ones that are reliable, defensive, consistent, and capable of compounding steadily for decades.

The best and most reliable businesses to look for are those that have essential operations, generate stable cash flow, and have strong management teams that know how to allocate capital efficiently.

That’s exactly why infrastructure stocks are such an attractive option for RRSP investors. Infrastructure is essential to the economy, and the companies that own these assets generate steady revenue regardless of market conditions.

In fact, one of the best stocks on the TSX you can buy for an RRSP is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), a company whose mission is to own highly contracted or regulated businesses that generate significant cash flow with minimal variability and have long-term growth potential.

Brookfield believes that if it executes this business model well, it can grow its Funds From Operations (FFO) per share by more than 10% annually over the long haul.

So, if you’re looking for the best Canadian stocks to buy for your RRSP, here’s why Brookfield Infrastructure should be at the top of your watchlist.

What Brookfield Infrastructure does

The reason Brookfield is one of the best stocks you can buy for your RRSP is that it owns a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets all across the world.

These assets include utilities, midstream energy systems, railways, ports, toll roads, data centres, and communication towers. This diversification, both geographic and by asset type, makes an already low-risk defensive stock even more reliable.

Plus, Brookfield doesn’t just buy any infrastructure assets; it targets undervalued businesses or operations with significant growth potential.

In fact, one of the reasons it continues to deliver such substantial gains is its track record of acquiring undervalued or underperforming assets, enhancing their operations, and then eventually selling them for substantial gains before recycling that capital into new, higher-yielding opportunities.

That strategy is what’s helped Brookfield’s FFO per unit to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% since 2009. Furthermore, it’s also what’s allowed Brookfield Infrastructure to increase its dividend for 16 straight years, increasing at a CAGR of 9% over that stretch.

Why is Brookfield one of the best stocks to buy for your RRSP?

While Brookfield’s track record is impressive, over the last five years, it has truly shown why it’s one of the best stocks to buy for your RRSP.

Over the last half-decade, through various economic environments such as the pandemic and periods of higher inflation and rising interest rates, Brookfield’s FFO per unit has increased at a CAGR of 13%.

In addition, even though Brookfield has been increasing its dividend every year, its payout ratio has declined from 78% in 2020 to 67% this year.

On top of that, Brookfield now has an $8 billion organic growth backlog, compared to just $2 billion five years ago, showing how well it’s positioned going forward.

The company has a tonne of growth potential over the coming years, especially with the rise of digitization and artificial intelligence driving massive demand for energy and data infrastructure, both industries where Brookfield already has a significant presence.

For example, Brookfield already owns and operates a growing portfolio of data centres and energy infrastructure projects that are critical to supporting this digital transformation.

Plus, in addition to its own long-term growth potential, an improving economic environment could also be positive for Brookfield. With interest rates starting to decline and the U.S. dollar starting to weaken, Brookfield’s earnings could see another significant boost.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold for years in your RRSP, Brookfield Infrastructure is certainly one of the best.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three reliable Canadian stocks are some of the best investments to buy when you're just starting your investing journey.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Diversify your portfolio by considering these two Canadian stocks that will provide decades of growth and income.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Worry-Free Passive Income: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have consistently paid and increased their dividends, and maintain a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a look at two solid stocks paying monthly dividends and showing real staying power in 2025.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Monthly Income Starting With $30,000 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how to achieve a monthly income through dividends with an investment blueprint starting from $30,000.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

How This Canadian Stock Quietly Beat the Market for a Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

While others chased headlines, this Canadian stock kept delivering results – rewarding patient investors with nearly 400% gains in just…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $558 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

This dividend stock could compound your returns quarterly.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

The Safe Dividend Stock That Could Let You Retire Stress-Free

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is a market-leading bank stock that has delivered over 150 years of consistent earnings…

Read more »