The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

If I had to lock away just two Canadian stocks for the next decade, these would be the ones.

My stock portfolio is mainly built around fundamentally strong businesses, which I believe can survive any storm and grow stronger over time. Instead of chasing every trend or headline, I prefer to focus on top stocks with real earnings power, a proven track record of delivering returns, and the kind of strategic planning that could pay off over decades, not just quarters.

There are only a handful of stocks I’d feel confident holding no matter what the market throws at us. Today, I want to share two of them. These businesses aren’t new to my watchlist, as they’re already part of my personal portfolio and have proven they deserve a permanent spot there.

In this article, I’ll reveal these two Canadian stocks I’d hold for life and explain what makes them so reliable.

Aritzia stock

Let me start with Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a top Canadian design house and fashion retailer that has completely transformed how I view long-term retail investing. ATZ stock has delivered a stunning 123% gain over the last year and is currently trading at $96.19 per share with a market cap of about $11.1 billion. The recent run-up in Aritzia’s stock could be seen as a result of its real business growth in recent years.

In the second quarter (ended in August) of its fiscal 2026, the company delivered a 32% YoY (year-over-year) jump in revenue, crossing $812 million. This growth came across both its retail and online channels. Its sales from the U.S. soared 41% YoY, and strong demand for its fall collection helped push comparable sales up by 22%.

As a result, Aritzia’s adjusted net profit in the latest quarter rocketed by 185% to $69.8 million as its margins expanded across the board with the help of better pricing, lower warehousing costs, and smart markdown control.

Geographic expansion, a stronger digital presence, and brand awareness are the three main pillars for Aritzia’s growth strategy. In the past year alone, it opened 13 new boutiques and repositioned four, taking its boutique count to 134. The company is also investing in a new distribution center in British Columbia, which will improve its logistics and support future expansion.

In addition, its solid balance sheet, $352 million in cash, and consistently strong free cash flow give me enough reasons to hold this amazing stock in my portfolio for the long term.

Brookfield stock

The next stock on my forever list is Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), which is all about long-term wealth creation, backed by global scale and deep experience. As one of the world’s most respected investment firms, it has a presence in the asset management, real estate, infrastructure, and renewable power sectors.

BN stock is up 32% in the last year and currently trades at $65.43 per share with a massive market cap of $161.9 billion.

The strength in Brookfield’s second-quarter results showed why it’s a stock worth holding forever. For the quarter, its distributable earnings before realizations climbed 13% YoY to US$1.3 billion. The company now sits on a record US$177 billion in deployable capital, giving it room to move quickly when it sees attractive deals.

Across its segments, Brookfield keeps finding new growth paths — whether it’s US$28 billion in real estate financing deals this year, a fresh US$1.3 billion refinancing in New York, or expanding its pension solutions business in the U.K.

With its track record of delivering over 15% annualized returns over three decades, Brookfield is built for the long run. That’s why this Canadian stock also earns a permanent seat in my portfolio.