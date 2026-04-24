Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » If Oil Hits $100, These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Surge

If Oil Hits $100, These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Surge

If oil really spikes to $100, these three Canadian energy names offer different kinds of torque: a major project ramp, a leaner turnaround producer, and a small Brent-linked gas player.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • International Petroleum’s upside hinges on Blackrod starting up on time, turning heavy capex into big cash flow.
  • Obsidian has cleaned up its balance sheet and guided conservatively, so $100 oil could meaningfully beat expectations.
  • Alvopetro is smaller and less liquid, but Brent-linked gas pricing plus reserve growth can amplify a rally.
10 stocks we like better than International Petroleum

If oil hits $100, there are a few things investors should consider. For instance, look for stocks with real torque, not just vague exposure. The best candidates tend to be producers with growing volumes, low operating costs, and projects that become much more profitable when crude jumps. A smaller name can move even faster than a major when oil runs, but only if the balance sheet can handle the ride. That mix of leverage, growth, and discipline is what makes a few Canadian energy stocks stand out right now.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

IPCO

International Petroleum (TSX:IPCO) is an international producer with assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France, but the real excitement sits with its Blackrod project in Alberta. Over the last year, Blackrod Phase 1 moved ahead of schedule and on budget, with first steam injection achieved in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first oil still expected in the third quarter of 2026. IPC also added lands next to Blackrod, which boosted its contingent resource base, and it kept buying back shares.

The numbers show why oil bulls may like it. IPC produced 44,900 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) in 2025, near the top end of guidance, while operating cash flow reached US$259 million. Its reported free cash flow was negative as it kept pouring money into Blackrod, but before that project spending, it would have been positive US$103 million.

The oil stock recently traded with a market cap a little above $3.9 billion. The valuation looks rich on near-term earnings at 102 times earnings, but that starts to look more reasonable if Blackrod ramps well and oil prices stay hot. The risk is clear: this story depends on execution.

OBE

Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE) is a Western Canadian producer with assets in Peace River, Willesden Green, and the Cardium, so it has direct exposure to stronger realized prices and improving activity. Over the last year, it leaned harder into heavy oil and water flood development, refinanced debt, and renewed its buyback program. In April, it also reaffirmed 2026 guidance, which suggests management still likes the setup.

Its 2025 results were solid enough to keep the thesis alive. Obsidian posted $272.1 million in funds flow from operations for the year and cut net debt to $268.2 million from $411.7 million. For 2026, it guided for average production of 27,900 to 29,900 boe/d and about $225 million in funds flow using much lower oil assumptions than a US$100 world.

That’s why this one has appeal. If oil really spikes, the upside could look much bigger than current expectations. Shares recently traded around a market cap near $1 billion and about 30 times earnings. That’s cheap enough to get attention, though the risk is that a smaller producer can stay volatile even when the fundamentals improve.

ALV

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) is a producer operating in Brazil and focusing heavily on natural gas, yet its pricing has meaningful exposure to Brent-linked formulas. That means higher oil can still flow through to stronger pricing. Over the last year, it posted record sales volumes, secured additional firm gas sales, raised its dividend for the first quarter of 2026 to US$0.12 per share, and reported a 79% jump in 1P reserves. It’s a small company, but it has been moving with purpose.

Alvopetro’s April 2026 corporate presentation showed Q4 revenue of US$15.8 million, Q4 funds flow from operations (FFO) of US$10.6 million, Q1 2026 production of 3,124 boe/d, and enterprise value to annualized funds flow of 5.9 times. The oil stock recently traded around a market cap of $298 million and 9.7 times earnings. That’s a punchy setup for a name with reserve growth and dividend support. The catch is that it’s small, less liquid, and more niche than the others.

Bottom line

If oil hits $100, these three Canadian oil stocks could all get a serious lift, but for different reasons. IPC offers the big project kicker, Obsidian brings an attractive valuation and torque, and Alvopetro adds a smaller, higher-risk way to play stronger Brent-linked pricing. None is a sleepy pick, and that’s the point. If crude really takes off, sleepy probably won’t be enough.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alvopetro Energy. The Motley Fool recommends International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

data center server racks glow with light
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune from the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Demetris Afxentiou

Cameco is positioned to benefit from the massive $650B data centre buildout as soaring AI power demand accelerates global nuclear…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Got $10,000? Here’s a Simple TFSA Plan for Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple $10,000 TFSA can pair long-term growth with tax-free income by owning proven compounders and reliable dividend payers.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Freehold Royalties Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Freehold Royalties isn't just one of the best dividend stocks to buy now, but one of the best…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock That Looks Like a Compelling Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock's improvement plan just got help from soaring oil prices. Expect strong cash flows to continue to drive shareholder…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Dividend Stocks Worth Watching Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the ongoing conflict influences global energy prices, supply challenges, and shifts in oil sourcing strategies.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

This $34 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong cash flow and expansion plans make this TSX stock hard to ignore.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian utilities aim to keep dividends steady in 2026, even if the economy and rates get choppy.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Energy Stocks

1 Quarterly Dividend Stock Built to Hold Up in Any Market

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian stock with a sustainable dividend yield of 6.5% is one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »