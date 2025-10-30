Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » These Are My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These Are My 5 Favourite Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Now might be the time to add some dividend income to your portfolio. Here are five of my favourite Canadian dividend stocks to buy now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With the TSX near all‑time highs, consider holding defensive Canadian dividend stocks to earn income and cushion a potential market correction.
  • Five top picks with attractive dividend yields: EIF (3.45%); PPL (5.4%); FTS (3.5%); NPI (4.7%); PRL (~3.15%).
  • Want to see our experts favourite stock picks right now? Check out these five stocks right now!

Canada has a bunch of great dividend stocks in a wide mix of sectors. With the TSX near all-time highs, it doesn’t hurt owning a few dividend stocks. If the market corrects, you can at least earn a nice stream of income to offset any losses. Here are five dividend stocks I would be happy to hold right now.

A top industrial conglomerate

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) has provided a nice total return profile over the years. Its stock is up 137% in the past five years. If you add in dividends, an investor would have earned a 200% total return!

Exchange has a unique mix of aerospace, aviation, and industrial businesses across Canada. The company focuses on niche and difficult-to-get-to regions in Canada where it can be a dominant player. It has enjoyed several big contract wins in 2025. Its acquisition of Air North will take some time to integrate but is expected to meet a long-term 15% return hurdle rate.

Exchange pays a $0.22-per-share monthly dividend. That equals a 3.45% dividend yield.

An energy infrastructure stock with an attractive dividend yield

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) stock has underperformed the TSX and its pipeline peers in 2025. That should create a value opportunity for patient investors.

Pembina is one of Canada’s largest energy collecting, processing, and transporting companies. The company is making good progress in building its LNG export facility in British Columbia. Powering data centres could be another big opportunity in the future.

Even though it has a great balance sheet and good prospects for mid-single-digit growth, Pembina trades at a discount to peers. Its stock yields a 5.4% dividend today.

A safe and steady utility stock for dividend growth

If you are worried about a recession or a stock market slowdown, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a great stock to hold. It has a very low beta, which means its stock returns do not correlate with the broader market.  

Fortis has a very stable business. It transmits and distributes power and natural gas. 99% of Fortis’s business is regulated. Everyone needs electricity and heating/cooling. As a result, demand for its services does not fluctuate much.

Fortis pays a 3.5% yield. It has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. It has a target to grow about 4-6% a year and raise its dividend by a similar rate

A renewables business for a turnaround

After a few down years, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock has started to recover. The company operates substantial wind, solar, and battery storage assets around the world.

It is set to complete two very large offshore wind projects in the next two years. Once complete, Northland’s cash flow profile should drastically improve. Sentiment for the stock is improving as the market anticipates an on-time and on-budget completion.

Investors can collect an attractive 4.7% dividend yield while they wait for that to happen. After completion, dividend growth could be a prospect for investors.

A very cheap growth stock

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) is the higher risk, more speculative pick amongst these stocks. It provides small consumer loans to the non-prime segment in Canada, the United States, and the U.K.

The stock has not performed well in 2025. It is down 32%. A close Canadian peer, goeasy, was hit with a short report that unnerved investors. That same sentiment has affected Propel’s valuation.

Today, it trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of only seven. Yet Propel is expected to grow earnings by more than four times that rate this year. A recent acquisition in the U.K. is diluting earnings in the near term but should be long-term accretive for growth and profitability.

This is a volatile stock, so position size it accordingly. It pays a 3.15% dividend yield right now.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in goeasy and Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Turn $10,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

| Kay Ng

Turn $10,000 into income today by investing across these three solid Canadian dividend-growth stocks.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I Like Better Than Fortis for the High Dividend Yield

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three top Canadian stocks that offer similar reliability, but a much higher dividend than the 3.5% yield you'll…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

2 Blue-Chip Canadian Stocks That Offer 5% Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These two blue-chip stocks have reliable operations and pay attractive dividends, making them some of the best investments Canadians can…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $21,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap and RioCan REIT right now.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $10 That I’m Buying Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry is one of the stocks under $10 that I believe investors should consider, due to its exposure to the…

Read more »