A Dirt-Cheap Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

A Dirt-Cheap Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting way too cheap after the latest pullback.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
top TSX stocks to buy

Key Points

  • I think the choppier market makes stock‑picking attractive for value investors, while index funds remain a sensible starting point for newcomers.
  • I view Alimentation Couche‑Tard (TSX:ATD) as a buy—down ~5% on the session (~19% from highs) and trading ~18.5× trailing P/E, with upside from future M&A or store‑innovation.

With broad markets starting to get that much choppier going into the peak of big tech earnings season (who can blame investors for getting a bit more nervous given how hot stocks have been for yet another year?), investors might be more inclined to wait and see how things play out. After all, it’s tougher to be a buyer amid the rougher patch in the road. And while stocks, on average, still seem a tad more expensive than historical averages, I still think that stock pickers can “pick and choose” their way to better value than the broad markets can currently provide.

Undoubtedly, index investing has been booming in recent years and for good reason. It’s a cost-effective way to score a pretty good return. While you won’t beat the markets, you also won’t underperform, and, at the end of the day, settling on a market return can be a pretty good thing, especially for a new investor who’s just getting started, with their first $3,000 or so to be put on the equity markets.

Of course, there’s little issue with buying the S&P 500 (or even putting a bit on the TSX Index) after every month or quarter, and perhaps putting a bit more on those big corrections.

Still, for those who do have a sound knowledge of markets and a Warren Buffett-esque value approach, I think that one can do better in markets by positioning soundly and insisting on discounted stocks, rather than buying what’s hot or buying just about everything. Either way, I think new investors shouldn’t turn away from index funds, at least to start. If you’re looking to pick your own stocks, though, I think today’s market is great.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of convenience store icon Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) sank another 5% on Wednesday’s session, nudging it down 19% from all-time highs. Amid such a bearish environment, questions linger about the firm’s next step, as it remains relatively silent on the acquisition. Though the lack of a 7-Eleven deal has been perceived as a negative, I think it could be a good thing, especially since, in my opinion, there’s much better value elsewhere.

Also, 7-Eleven isn’t exactly thriving right now, especially outside of Japan. I’d argue that Couche-Tard should boost same-store sales through modernization and innovation before making its next big deal. I think there’s much more synergy to be had if Couche-Tard can scale up after it finds a new formula to really take same-store sales (which have been decent despite headwinds) to the next level.

With valuations on the higher end and interest rates on the descent, Couche-Tard is in a rather difficult spot when it comes to its growth-by-acquisition engine.

Does Couche-Tard sit on its sound balance sheet and wait for a synergy-rich opportunity to strike? Or does it make a deal for the sake of making a deal?

While I wish Couche-Tard would make a major acquisition soon, I’m completely fine with whatever management decides to do next. They have a value mindset, which makes Couche-Tard stock a buy while it’s down close to 5% on seemingly no real bad news. I didn’t think the move made a whole lot of sense!

Given the performance of some of Couche-Tard’s rivals, I’d say it’s just a matter of time before the Canadian gem gets going again as it starts really innovating in stores to drive same-store sales growth. At 18.5 times trailing price to earnings, ATD stock is underrated and overdue for a bounce once its next deal-making spree kicks off (probably in 2026).

