2 TSX Stocks Under $30 That Are Screaming Buys Today

These high-quality TSX stocks with solid growth prospects are trading under $30, proving a solid opportunity for buying.

You don’t need a large amount of money to begin investing in the Canadian stock market. Even with modest capital, you can build a strong portfolio by focusing on high-quality companies with solid fundamentals. In fact, several well-established TSX-listed stocks with promising growth prospects are currently trading for less than $30 a share, making them attractive opportunities for long-term investors.

With that in mind, here are two compelling TSX stocks that are currently trading under $30 and offer excellent growth potential.

Under-$30 stock #1: CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is an attractive long-term investment opportunity, currently trading at a price below $30. The company specializes in advanced consumable chemical solutions that support every stage of the oilfield life cycle across North America.

After a solid recovery in recent months, CES Energy still offers considerable room for expansion. CES Energy is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing growth in upstream oil and gas activity, rising adoption of advanced chemical technologies, and increasing service intensity. Moreover, CES’s capital- and asset-light operating structure supports strong free cash flow generation. Its strong cash flow helps the company to reinvest in growth initiatives. Its counter-cyclical balance sheet further strengthens its resilience, helping it weather market volatility and maintain stable performance through energy cycles.

Although geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties continue to create challenges across the sector, CES is strategically positioned to mitigate these risks. With a revenue base largely concentrated in the U.S., a flexible supply chain, and fully integrated operations spanning Canada and the United States, the company remains well-insulated against regional disruptions.

As activity increases across major U.S. basins and demand for high-performance chemical solutions continues to rise, CES Energy Solutions appears well placed to sustain its momentum.

Under-$30 stock #2: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is another top TSX stock trading under $30. The stock has come under pressure recently, weighed down by broad macroeconomic uncertainty, including softer commodity prices, ongoing recessionary fears, and trade disruptions between the U.S. and Canada. Despite these short-term challenges, the company’s fundamentals remain solid and the stock is well-positioned for a solid recovery.

Notably, SECURE’s core operations continue to demonstrate resilience. The company operates a diverse network of waste management and energy infrastructure assets that generate reliable, infrastructure-backed cash flows. Roughly 80% of SECURE’s adjusted EBITDA stems from production and industrial activity, while the remainder is tied to drilling and completions. This revenue mix insulates the company from cyclical swings in commodity markets.

The company expects ongoing stability across its network, supported by consistent waste and energy volumes related to industrial activity. At the same time, management’s focus on cost control and operational efficiency continues to support margins, even in a softer pricing environment.

While the metals recycling segment faces near-term challenges due to trade-related factors, SECURE is positioning itself for renewed growth in 2026. Several long-term infrastructure projects are nearing completion, and new organic initiatives are expected to contribute to growth in adjusted EBITDA. With Canadian oil and gas production proving resilient and new infrastructure developments bolstering throughput volumes, SECURE’s long-term outlook appears positive.

Overall, its recurring revenue streams, strong foothold in essential waste and energy services, and resilient revenue mix provide a solid base for long-term growth.