Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Constellation Software: Here’s Why SHOP and CLS Are Better Tech Bets for 2026

Forget Constellation Software: Here’s Why SHOP and CLS Are Better Tech Bets for 2026

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is getting beat up and it might not be cheap enough to buy quite yet.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • I’d take a raincheck on Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) — recent rollover, Mark Leonard’s exit, and a sky‑high >85× trailing P/E make it too tricky to own now.
  • I’d rather favour clearer AI beneficiaries like Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Celestica (TSX:CLS), which have stronger momentum and more obvious AI tailwinds.

Forget about shares of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) for a moment. Shares of the Canadian software giant have been really rolling over lately, sinking close to 3% in Monday’s session in what appears to be a bearish turn that could see the name make lower lows in the coming weeks and months. In such a fantastic year for the Canadian stock market, you don’t need to settle for less-than-stellar exposure to a long-time momentum name that investors have recently begun to sour on.

Whether it’s the rise of AI and the impact on the software consolidation business, founder Mark Leonard’s departure many weeks ago (which inspired a super-negative move in the share price), the still sky-high share price, or the difficult-to-value traditional metrics on the name, you don’t have to be a buyer of the dip in the long-time darling turned colossal year-to-date underperformer. Was Mark Leonard really like the Canadian Warren Buffett? Maybe, maybe not. Regardless, investors should be ready and willing to invest in a company, regardless of who’s at the helm.

At the end of the day, the passing of the torch can inspire negativity, perhaps excessive negativity, but still, long-term investors should be fully aware of the risks that come with investing in a person rather than the company itself.

While I do think the recent plunge is a shocker, especially for a stock that’s been considered by many as a “smart beta” stock for such a long time, exhibiting minimal volatility compared to the solid gains (the beta is still low at 0.87), I do think that there is absolutely no shame in taking a raincheque on the latest dip in shares of CSU. Is it too hard and tricky to assess as a number of concerning headlines and headwinds weigh?

Then feel free to put it in the too-tricky category! You don’t need to invest in a long-time darling that has since experienced a changing of the tides. So, if AI has you questioning the width of the economic moat going into 2026, don’t feel any shame to ring the register on the name. At the end of the day, many tech stocks are working in this environment. And many of them are still cheap with the AI tailwinds at their back.

What’s working amid the AI boom?

You don’t have to look far for AI-driven tech titans that are gaining ground. Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Celestica (TSX:CLS) are huge winners on the year, and guess what? They could be big winners again in 2026, especially as AI tailwinds strengthen and their management teams double down on the trend. Celestica’s in an enviable spot after winning big in the third quarter as it flexed deals with mega-cap tech. Indeed, dealing with the hyperscalers seems to be a great way to get noticed, power quarterly results, and bring forth a wave of investor enthusiasm.

At writing, shares of CLS are up over 81% in three months. Meanwhile, SHOP stock is up close to 40% in three months, and could make a big splash in the first half of next year, especially as e-commerce continues getting more of a chatbot-driven update. Either way, Shopify and Celestica have profound AI tailwinds and might be worth considering if you’re at all uncertain about Constellation at this trying time.

Personally, I’m unsure of the Constellation story and would rather pay a fatter premium for a proven AI winner. Further, I don’t even view CSU stock as a cheap stock at over 85 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Based on that metric, it’d probably be better to pay a higher multiple for a better-performing AI gainer.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Cohere’s IPO Coming Soon? Will the Canadian AI Startup Be a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

As we wait for a Cohere IPO, AI investors might wish to check out Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock in the meantime.

Read more »

nvda stock nok stock why gain partnership ai stocks
Tech Stocks

Get Smart: Ditch This Crypto Stock for a Rare Tech Gem

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying tech stock is a safer investment option than a high-growth crypto miner.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Ever Put in a TFSA

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) remain two top Canadian growth stocks long-term investors should consider.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Hidden Gem of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus.com is quietly buying niche European software firms, building recurring revenue and cash flow that could compound into big gains…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

AI Sets the Stage for Massive Long-term Gains in Canadian Tech and Infrastructure Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Tech companies are setting the stage for massive long-term growth. Here’s a duo that are just too hard-to-ignore in…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

Are Canadian Bitcoin-Mining Stocks a Buy Right Now?

| Joey Frenette

Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) shares look quite intriguing, especially after its dip.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this top Canadian stock working on satellites, robotics, and space intelligence might have 10x upside potential.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Winner Poised to Keep on Winning

| Jitendra Parashar

Big wins in securing long-term contracts with data centre giants and an expanding customer base are helping Celestica outperform expectations…

Read more »