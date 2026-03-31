Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Your RRSP Balance Doesn’t Matter as Much as These 3 Things in Retirement

Your RRSP Balance Doesn’t Matter as Much as These 3 Things in Retirement

Discover the truth about RRSP balances and their impact on retirement income. Learn when RRSP savings truly matter.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • While RRSPs offer tax-saving benefits during your working years, they become less tax-efficient in retirement due to taxable withdrawals and mandatory RRIF conversions at age 71, making diversification into other tax-advantaged accounts like TFSAs crucial.
  • Retirement planning should focus on creating a balanced income strategy that includes TFSA investments, strategic CPP, and OAS timing, ensuring tax efficiency and control over retirement cash flow beyond just relying on RRSP balances.

The average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) balance of Canadians over 65 is $756,497, as per 2023 data from Statistics Canada. Is this sufficient for retirement? Not exactly. But the RRSP is not the only source of income in retirement.

Remember, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) created RRSPs to encourage individuals to save for retirement by offering them the option to deduct contributions from taxable income.

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future

Source: Getty Images

When an RRSP matters the most

The RRSP matters the most when you have a high income, as it can help you save tax. You can contribute to an RRSP and keep carrying forward the unused contribution to use all the accumulated unused contribution in the years you earn significant taxable income.

When an RRSP doesn’t matter much

However, the RRSP balance doesn’t matter much after retirement, as withdrawals are taxable. Moreover, you cannot completely control RRSP withdrawals after retirement. An RRSP is active till age 71, after which you have to transfer to a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) to avoid getting taxed on your RRSP balance. The RRIF has a minimum withdrawal amount, which is determined by your age and RRIF balance, and is taxable income. You can withdraw more, but a withholding tax will apply.

Also, RRIF withdrawals can affect your Old Age Security (OAS) pension amount, which depends on your taxable income.

Overall, RRSPs are not quite tax-efficient after retirement.

Three things that matter more than an RRSP in retirement

TFSA

A better and more tax-efficient withdrawal option in retirement is the Tax-Free Savings Plan (TFSA). TFSA withdrawals are not included in taxable income, and you can continue contributing and withdrawing from a TFSA even after age 71. This account helps you invest even after you retire, while the RRSP doesn’t. So, if you see an opportunity whereby a $2,000 investment can grow to $3,000 in a year because of a cyclical upturn, you can invest in a TFSA, irrespective of your age.

At present, Lundin Gold and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) have such an opportunity. Shopify can give you a 50% upside this holiday season as it integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to help merchants sell more. Merchants opting for AI solutions will help Shopify earn more revenue from merchant solutions and tap new channels for optimizing the shopping experience. The stock has dipped in March because of seasonality, like every normal year, creating a buying opportunity. Retirees can allocate a small portion towards such growth stocks.

CPP

Another thing that matters the most after retirement is the CPP. The CRA determines the CPP payout depending on the best 39 years of your contributions, but you can choose when to start your payout. The ideal age is 65. If you take an early payout at 60, the amount will reduce by 7.2% per year, and if you postpone till 70, it will increase by 8.4% annually.

OAS

You made contributions for CPP, RRSP, and an employer pension. However, OAS is a benefit funded by the CRA, and you don’t want to miss it. OAS payments are significant and taxable. The monthly payment for the January to March 2026 period is $742.31, which you can get if your 2024 taxable income was less than $148,451. Any income beyond this threshold might trigger the OAS clawback.

Investor takeaway

Retirement planning is not just about having a high RRSP balance. You also have to consider post-retirement taxes and diversify the income streams that give you control over your payout. Combining an RRSP with a TFSA, CPP, and OAS ensures more control over payouts and a tax‑efficient retirement strategy.

More on Tech Stocks

AI concept person in profile
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enghouse is a profitable Canadian software company that looks cheaper now, even as it keeps generating cash.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Tech Stocks

1 Perfect Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Right Away

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX compounder is down from its highs, but the business is still growing and buying more growth.

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Puja Tayal

Learn why a TFSA is crucial for Canadians planning for retirement. Find out how it compares to an RRSP for…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Tech Stocks

Canada’s Homegrown Quantum Stock Just Got More Interesting After Pulling Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada-founded D-Wave is one of the most talked-about, high-risk contenders in quantum computing.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) have crashed quite a bit, but, eventually, things will get overdone.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Tech Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Puja Tayal

Looking for the best stock to buy and hold? Discover why Shopify is a long-term winner in the e-commerce space.

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 63% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Gatekeeper Systems stock is down 63% from its highs, but the AI-powered transit safety company has major tailwinds. Here's why…

Read more »

gold prices rise and fall
Tech Stocks

The Only 3 Stocks I’d Consider Buying in March 2026

| Puja Tayal

March 2026 presents unique stock opportunities amid AI spending and geopolitical tensions. Learn which stocks to watch.

Read more »