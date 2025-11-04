What Investors Should Know: These Are the TSX Sectors Holding Strong in 2025

TSX strength in 2025 is driven by financials, materials, and industrials, and Hydro One stands out as a steady, undervalued utility pick for income.

It’s been nuts in the markets the last few years. We’ve gone from surging highs to ultra lows, and just when we thought perhaps we’d be in the clear, we get another round of heartache. Sure, the markets always rise higher eventually. Yet what if you’re looking to take out cash for an emergency, or need funds for retirement, or maybe you’re finally creating the family of your dreams?

That’s why today we’re going to look at the TSX sectors that are doing well in 2025 — sectors that should continue to hold strong no matter what the future holds. Plus, one solid, undervalued, long-term dividend stock investors can safely pick up today.

Where we’re seeing strength

In 2025, investors tracking the TSX should note that several sectors are holding up well. One of the strongest themes is financials. With expectations for modest economic growth, easing interest-rate pressures, and consumer resilience, banks and other financial firms appear poised to gain from improved lending conditions and better margins.

Another solid sector is materials and energy. Canada’s natural-resource exposure means the TSX often moves in tandem with global commodity cycles and currency shifts. Despite global uncertainties, Canadian materials stocks and segments within the TSX have recorded strong returns recently. Industrials and consumer sectors are also noteworthy. Although less dominant than financials or resources, industrial stocks are gaining traction as the economy shows resilience and infrastructure spending remains elevated.

For investors, the key takeaway is that sector selection matters. If you’re building a Canadian equity portfolio, focusing on sectors with both tailwinds and valuation support may give you a better chance of capturing returns in 2025. At the same time, staying alert to macro risks like interest rate changes, trade tensions, and commodity cycles remains important because these sectors, while strong, are not immune.

Consider Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) stands out as a solid investment in 2025 precisely because it sits in one of the few sectors on the TSX that tends to stay strong through all market conditions: utilities. When markets get volatile or economic growth slows, investors often gravitate toward companies with stable, predictable earnings, and that’s where Hydro One shines. As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, it earns regulated returns from a monopoly-like position.

The biggest reason Hydro One looks attractive right now is the consistency of its cash flow. The dividend stock operates under a regulated model set by the Ontario Energy Board, which ensures a steady return on its investments and predictable rate adjustments. Even as inflation and interest rates fluctuate, Hydro One can pass some of those costs through to consumers, preserving margins. The stability of its business allows management to keep paying and raising its dividend, which currently yields around 2,6%.

There’s also a long-term growth angle here. Canada’s electricity demand should rise sharply over the next decade as electric vehicles, data centres, and renewable projects expand. Hydro One, with its extensive grid and ongoing capital investment program, is at the centre of that transformation. The dividend stock has been upgrading and expanding its infrastructure to accommodate future electrification, which could steadily grow its rate base.

Bottom line

In short, Hydro One represents one of the most reliable sectors to hold in 2025: utilities with regulated earnings and growing electrification demand. In fact, if you were to put $15,000 into Hydro One stock today, here’s what you could immediately earn from stable dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT H $51.31 292 $1.33 $388.36 Quarterly $14,983.72

Its combination of predictable cash flow, dividend stability, and modest long-term growth makes it a solid anchor stock in a market that’s still finding its footing after years of volatility. For investors prioritizing steady income and resilience, Hydro One looks like the kind of name to quietly outperform when other sectors start to wobble.