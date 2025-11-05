Member Login
Home » Investing » This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

This Overlooked Dividend Giant Could Fund Your Retirement for Decades

Telus pairs a high yield and steady dividend growth with growing tech businesses, making it a potential long-term income cornerstone for retirees.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus offers an 8.1% yield and about 7% annual dividend growth over the past decade, delivering strong income.
  • Telus Health and Telus International provide higher-margin growth that complements its core telecom cash flow.
  • Trading around 19 times forward earnings, Telus looks attractively valued as major network investments taper off.

When you’re looking for an overlooked dividend giant that could quietly fund your retirement for decades, the key is to think long-term stability over short-term excitement. The best dividend stocks for retirement aren’t necessarily the ones making headlines or trading at record highs. Instead, these are the companies that keep compounding quietly in the background. So, let’s look at what to watch for, and one dividend stock that could fuel your retirement forever.

Considerations

So, what should investors start looking for? First off, how consistent is that dividend, and does it keep growing? A dividend stock that has increased its dividend year after year, even during recessions, demonstrates discipline and resilience. Then, focus on cash flow stability and payout ratios. Strong dividend stocks tend to have predictable revenue and durable demand. These are industries where customers keep paying regardless of the economy.

Valuation also matters, especially for overlooked dividend giants. A high-quality company trading at a fair or discounted price offers a double benefit of a strong yield and potential for capital appreciation. Buying during these quiet moments often leads to some of the best long-term returns. Another key factor is debt management. The best long-term dividend stocks tend to carry manageable debt and predictable interest expenses. Rising rates can eat into profits if a company is over-leveraged, so look for firms that regularly pay down debt or maintain fixed-rate borrowing.

Finally, consider how the dividend fits into your personal retirement timeline. An ideal retirement stock should do two things: pay you now and grow those payments over time to outpace inflation. A dividend stock with a 3% yield and steady 7% annual growth can often outperform a riskier 9% yielder over a decade or more. That’s how seemingly modest yields turn into substantial retirement cash flow over time.

T

Telus (TSX:T) might just be one of the most under-appreciated dividend giants on the TSX, a stock that doesn’t make a lot of noise, but quietly builds wealth year after year. This is one of Canada’s leading telecommunications companies, providing wireless, internet, TV, and business solutions to millions of customers across the country. What separates Telus from other telecoms is its diversification beyond traditional communications services. Through its high-margin subsidiaries, Telus Health and Telus International, the dividend stock has built thriving businesses in digital health, virtual care, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer service platforms.

Financially, Telus remains solid even after years of investment. In its most recent earnings report, the company posted revenue growth of about 2% year over year, with free cash flow improving significantly by 11% as capital spending tapered off. The dividend stock also reaffirmed its commitment to its dividend-growth program. Management has been disciplined in balancing debt reduction with shareholder returns, ensuring that the payout remains sustainable even as interest rates fluctuate.

Despite all this strength, Telus trades at a discounted valuation compared to historical levels and to some global telecom peers. Shares trade at just 19 times future earnings, and are down 2% in the last year. With network upgrades largely complete and earnings set to rise, Telus’s current share price offers an attractive entry point for income investors. What’s more, the dividend stock has a long history of rewarding shareholders, with dividend growth averaging around 7% annually for over a decade. That level of consistency is rare, especially in a capital-intensive industry like telecom. Now, investors can grab an 8.1% dividend yield, and here’s what that would get you from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
T$20.65339$1.67$566.13Quarterly$6,997.35

Bottom line

Telus is the definition of a dividend giant hiding in plain sight. It combines stable cash flow, predictable growth, a strong yield, and exposure to emerging tech sectors that add future upside. For investors looking to build a portfolio that generates income for life, Telus checks every box. Held over time, Telus could quietly become the cornerstone of a tax-free retirement income stream that just keeps growing.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Create $117 in Monthly Income With a $20,000 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $20,000 and dividing it equally between the two, you could generate around $117 per month in passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Is a Standout Buy for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock looks like a dividend giant worth chasing here.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Chris MacDonald

Lets's dive into why Fortis (TSX:FTS), Suncor (TSX:SU), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are top dividend stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Power Picks: 3 Stocks to Supercharge Your Tax-Free Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Supercharge your TFSA with three Canadian stocks that blend tax-free income, growth, and diversification for the long term.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Capital Growth

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, CNQ is a top dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% in November…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing: 2 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $100,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to turn $10,000 into $100,000? Cargojet and Brookfield show how scalable businesses, reinvested profits, and patience can…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

A Lucrative Growth Stock I’d Buy for 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Gildan Activewear stock is a top TSX stock you can own in 2025, given its steady revenue and earnings growth…

Read more »